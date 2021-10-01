Civics 101

Thursday 30

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council returns to the dais for the first time in almost four weeks with a packed 165-Item agenda. Items from Council address the proceeds from Zilker Park’s Zilker Eagle miniature train and the creation of a joint Austin/Travis County Public Health Commission, among other business. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

TEXAS VOTER REGISTRATION WEEK PHONE BANK Join the Texas Democratic Party in calling Texas voters who have recently moved and helping them re-register to vote. A computer and a phone are required; no experience is necessary. Tue., Sept., 28 & Thu., Sept. 30, 5:30-8:30pm; Sat.-Sun., Oct. 2-3, 2-5pm Remote. Registration required. texasdemocrats.org/events.

Friday 1

Saturday 2

BUILD A TABLE Volunteers with experience using cordless drills, screwdrivers, and measuring tape are wanted to help build picnic tables for Austin ISD campuses. Sat., Oct. 2, 8-11am & 11am-2pm Austin ISD Service Center, 5101 E. 51st. austinisd.org.

WOMEN’S MARCH ATX Grab your face masks and protest signs and head over to the Capitol to make your voice heard in supporting reproductive health and abortion rights. 9am-Noon. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. fb.com/groups/womensmarchatx.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION PUBLIC FORUM Following the ICRC's adoption of the preliminary map of Austin's new Council districts, the public is invited to view the map and provide feedback. 11am. Travis County Community Center at Oak Hill, 8656 Hwy. 71 W. Ste. A-100. speakupaustin.org/city-of-austin-redistricting.

TEXAS VOTER REGISTRATION WEEK PHONE BANK Join the Texas Democratic Party in calling Texas voters who have recently moved and helping them re-register to vote. A computer and a phone are required; no experience is necessary. Tue., Sept., 28 & Thu., Sept. 30, 5:30-8:30pm; Sat.-Sun., Oct. 2-3, 2-5pm Remote. Registration required. texasdemocrats.org/events.

Sunday 3

TEXAS VOTER REGISTRATION WEEK PHONE BANK Join the Texas Democratic Party in calling Texas voters who have recently moved and helping them re-register to vote. A computer and a phone are required; no experience is necessary. Tue., Sept., 28 & Thu., Sept. 30, 5:30-8:30pm; Sat.-Sun., Oct. 2-3, 2-5pm Remote. Registration required. texasdemocrats.org/events.

Monday 4

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Council meets with the Capital Metro Board of Directors and the Austin Transit Partnership Board of Directors for a staff briefing and discussion on partnership agreements and potential amendments and waivers to City Code, regulations, and fees to implement Project Connect. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 5

AJC GENERAL BODY MEETING Learn about the work Austin Justice Coalition is doing and how you can get involved. First Tuesdays, 6:30pm Online. austinjustice.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca, 512/854-9020. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

CIRCULAR MEET-UPS: LET'S CLOSE THE LOOP A networking opportunity for local business owners, start-ups, and sustainability professionals across all industries to connect and learn more about Austin’s circular economy. Noon-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/circulareconomy.

FIRST TUESDAYS WITH GABC Join the Greater Austin Black Chamber for conversations full of tools and resources to grow and expand black businesses, led by business experts and real entrepreneurs. First Tuesdays, noon-1pm Virtual. Free. membership@austinbcc.org, www.austinbcc.org.

URBAN TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING New business covers the Project Connect racial equity anti-displacement tool, Project Connect Red Line design update, and the selection of representatives for the Downtown Austin Plan working group. 5pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ISD EQUITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING The EAC provides recommendations and counsel on matters related to equitable outcomes in resource allocation, evaluation, policies, and practices. 5:30-7:30pm. Online. austinisd.org.

Wednesday 6

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

INTRODUCTION TO COOPERATIVES: STARTING A WORKER CO-OP This class covers the basics of the cooperative business model and opportunities to start a worker-owned co-op in Austin. 6-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Thursday 7

APPOINTMENTS PROJECT WORKSHOP Women who are interested in serving on city boards and commissions are invited to attend public training sessions hosted by Council Member Alison Alter (Oct. 7) and Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison (Oct. 29). Noon. Online. Free (registration required). united-we.org/ap-overview.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

ACL ZILKER PARK ACCESS Beginning Sept. 20, the Parks and Recreation Department will close Zilker Park and select roads and street lanes in preparation for the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 1-3 & 8-10). View the city’s interactive map for more details and a schedule of park and road closures. Sept. 20-Oct. 17 Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.. austintexas.gov/page/pard-facilities-closures.

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN COMMUNITY SURVEY As part of the engagement process for the first-ever Zilker Park Vision Plan – the guiding framework for the park’s restoration and future development – community members are invited to share their thoughts on the park’s programming. Deadline: Sept. 30 Online. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

SOUTH PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD IMPROVEMENTS SURVEY The city is gathering comments from residents about how they currently use South Pleasant Valley Road between St. Elmo Road and Onion Creek Park and how they would like to use the road to help guide future changes to the corridor. Deadline: Oct. 10 Online. data.austintexas.gov/stories/s/South-Pleasant-Valley-Road/b375-n8jt/.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

DRIVE SAFE 2 SAVE COMPETITION Safe 2 Save, in partnership with Austin Transportation’s Vision Zero program, is hosting a competition to find Austin’s “safest driver” to discourage distracted driving and phone use. The competition features weekly cash prizes of $500, with the top three winners receiving prizes at the end. Through Oct. 15 safe2save.org/greater-austin-safe-driving-competition/.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.