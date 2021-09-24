Travis County Voter Registration Deadline Is Oct. 4

The deadline to register to vote in the November 2 general election is Mon., Oct. 4 (in-person early voting runs Oct. 18-29). If you're not yet registered to vote (find out at votetravis.com), Travis County voters can request a postage-paid application from the Travis County Voter Registrar here so that a voter registration application form can be mailed to you. You must then fill out the application and then either mail it to the Travis County Voter Registrar (Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas 78714-9327) or drop it off at the Travis County Tax Office (5501 Airport Blvd.). You can register to vote in person at the Travis County Tax Office, too. Need an already printed application? See right. Applications must be postmarked or received by Oct. 4.

If you've moved within Travis County or changed your name since the last time you registered to vote, update your voter registration here.

