Civics 101

Thursday 23

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

VOTER REGISTRATION AT MOONTOWER COMEDY FESTIVAL Battleground Texas is partnering with national civic engagement nonprofit The Comedy Resistance to register voters at festival venues. Wed.-Sat., Sept. 22-25 Multiple times & locations. Registration required. battlegroundtexas.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

Friday 24

DRIVE-UP HIV/STI TESTING No appointment is necessary for free and confidential tests for HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis. Questions? Call 512/972-5580. Through Sept. 24. Fridays, 9am-noon Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center, 2800 Webberville Rd.. Free. fb.com/austinpublichealth.

CITY OF AUSTIN, AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES, AND TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT JOINT COMMITTEE MEETING 11:30am-1:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Saturday 25

REUSE MARKET DAYS Austin Creative Reuse’s outdoor market features handmade items from 40-pluslocal artists, makers, and creatives with a focus on creative reuse materials and techniques. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 25-26, 10am-4pm Austin Creative Reuse, 2005 Wheless, 512/375-3041. Free entry. info@austincreativereuse.org, austincreativereuse.org.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION PUBLIC FORUM Following the ICRC’s adoption of the preliminary map of Austin’s new Council districts, the public is invited to view the map and provide feedback. 1-3pm. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez. speakupaustin.org/city-of-austin-redistricting.

Sunday 26

REUSE MARKET DAYS Austin Creative Reuse’s outdoor market features handmade items from 40-pluslocal artists, makers, and creatives with a focus on creative reuse materials and techniques. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 25-26, 10am-4pm Austin Creative Reuse, 2005 Wheless, 512/375-3041. Free entry. info@austincreativereuse.org, austincreativereuse.org.

Monday 27

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

FINANCIAL AID 101 INFO SESSION For Austin ISD high school seniors and families: AISD provides an overview of the types of college financial aid available. English: Mon., Sept. 27, 6-7:30pm; Wed., Sept. 29, 6-7:30pm; Spanish: Thu., Sept. 30, 6-7:30pm Online. Free. austinisd.org.

Tuesday 28

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION County commissioners hold a public hearing on Travis County’s proposed FY 2022 budget; commissioners are expected to vote on adopting the budget after the hearing. 1pm. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca, 512/854-9020. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

TEXAS VOTER REGISTRATION WEEK PHONE BANK Join the Texas Democratic Party in calling Texas voters who have recently moved and helping them re-register to vote. A computer and a phone are required; no experience is necessary. Tue., Sept., 28 & Thu., Sept. 30, 5:30-8:30pm; Sat.-Sun., Oct. 2-3, 2-5pm Remote. Registration required. texasdemocrats.org/events.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION PUBLIC FORUM Following the ICRC’s adoption of the preliminary map of Austin’s new Council districts, the public is invited to view the map and provide feedback. 6-8pm. Online. speakupaustin.org/city-of-austin-redistricting.

Wednesday 29

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER SURVIVOR PEER SUPPORT GROUP Led by the SAFE Alliance, one of Austin's nonprofits working to end sexual violence, abuse, and harassment. Email for details. Last Wednesdays, 5:30-7pm Online. DHarris@safeaustin.org, www.safeaustin.org.

FINANCIAL AID 101 INFO SESSION For Austin ISD high school seniors and families: AISD provides an overview of the types of college financial aid available. English: Mon., Sept. 27, 6-7:30pm; Wed., Sept. 29, 6-7:30pm; Spanish: Thu., Sept. 30, 6-7:30pm Online. Free. austinisd.org.

Thursday 30

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council returns to the dais for the first time in almost four weeks with a packed 155-Item agenda. Items from Council address the proceeds from Zilker Park’s Zilker Eagle miniature train and the creation of a joint Austin/Travis County Public Health Commission, among other business. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

TEXAS VOTER REGISTRATION WEEK PHONE BANK Join the Texas Democratic Party in calling Texas voters who have recently moved and helping them re-register to vote. A computer and a phone are required; no experience is necessary. Tue., Sept., 28 & Thu., Sept. 30, 5:30-8:30pm; Sat.-Sun., Oct. 2-3, 2-5pm Remote. Registration required. texasdemocrats.org/events.

FINANCIAL AID 101 INFO SESSION For Austin ISD high school seniors and families: AISD provides an overview of the types of college financial aid available. English: Mon., Sept. 27, 6-7:30pm; Wed., Sept. 29, 6-7:30pm; Spanish: Thu., Sept. 30, 6-7:30pm Online. Free. austinisd.org.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

ACL ZILKER PARK ACCESS Beginning Sept. 20, the Parks and Recreation Department will close Zilker Park and select roads and street lanes in preparation for the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 1-3 & 8-10). View the city’s interactive map for more details and a schedule of park and road closures. Sept. 20-Oct. 17 Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.. austintexas.gov/page/pard-facilities-closures.

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN COMMUNITY SURVEY As part of the engagement process for the first-ever Zilker Park Vision Plan – the guiding framework for the park’s restoration and future development – community members are invited to share their thoughts on the park’s programming. Deadline: Sept. 30 Online. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

SOUTH PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD IMPROVEMENTS SURVEY The city is gathering comments from residents about how they currently use South Pleasant Valley Road between St. Elmo Road and Onion Creek Park and how they would like to use the road to help guide future changes to the corridor. Deadline: Oct. 10 Online. data.austintexas.gov/stories/s/South-Pleasant-Valley-Road/b375-n8jt/.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

DRIVE SAFE 2 SAVE COMPETITION Safe 2 Save, in partnership with Austin Transportation’s Vision Zero program, is hosting a competition to find Austin’s “safest driver” to discourage distracted driving and phone use. The competition features weekly cash prizes of $500, with the top three winners receiving prizes at the end. Through Oct. 15 safe2save.org/greater-austin-safe-driving-competition/.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.