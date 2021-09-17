Headlines / Quote of the Week

Mapping Austin's Future: As the Chronicle went to press on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission was reviewing the second draft of the preliminary map of Austin's new city council districts for potential adoption. Read more.

War on Abortion: The U.S. Department of Justice filed an emergency motion requesting a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction preventing the enforcement of Texas' restrictive abortion law, Senate Bill 8. The DOJ's move follows its lawsuit filed last week against Texas over SB 8. Read more.

Tax Rate Change: The Travis County Commissioners Court is scheduled to adopt the county's new tax rate of 35.74 cents per $100 of taxable value proposed under Travis County's fiscal year 2022 preliminary budget on Tuesday, Sept. 21. About 1.7 cents less than last year's tax rate, the new rate – when multiplied by an 8.65% increase in the average taxable homestead from $355,379 to an estimated $386,136 – will result in an estimated annual increase of $49.52 in county property taxes, or approximately $4 more per month.

Buh Bye, Bublé: Canadian crooner Michael Bublé canceled his Frank Erwin Center concert scheduled for Sept. 20 after the venue – which is state property under ownership of the University of Texas – couldn't expand its COVID-19 protocols to meet Bublé's requested protocols, which included attendees providing proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours.

Community to Call: Home The Other Ones Foundation announced it will be breaking ground this month to start installing water and electrical power, as well as begin building 50 microshelters, at the Esperanza Community, a state-sanctioned campsite for unhoused residents in Southeast Austin.

See Ya on the Greener Side: Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, Zilker Park's great lawn will be closed to the public in preparation for the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 1-3 & 8-10). The lawn will remain closed until Oct. 17 to allow for cleanup. Also beginning next week, Barton Springs Road and Stratford Drive will temporarily close at select times.

Life in the Bike Lane: Austin's All Ages and Abilities Bicycle Network has surpassed its 50% completion milestone with 215 miles of the 400-mile network built as of this month. Full buildout of the citywide, interconnected bicycle network is expected to be completed ahead of schedule by 2025.

What Starts Here Changes Our Rank: The University of Texas at Austin now ranks No. 10 among U.S. public universities – up three spots from last year – according to U.S. News & World Report.

Quote of the Week

"Over and over I keep hearing in my mind Elvis Presley's song ['A Little Less Conversation,'] and I think it's time we take some action here."

– Commissioner Margaret Gómez prior to the Travis County Commissioners Court’s unanimous approval on Tue., Sept., 15, to commit $110 million in federal funding to building housing for unhoused Austinites