Civics 101

Thursday 16

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

CIVIL RIGHTS ATX: COMBATING HATE VIOLENCE IN THE AAPI COMMUNITY The city’s Office of Civil Rights Office partners with the Austin Police Department for a virtual event series focusing on hate crimes and hate bias towards the Asian American Pacific Island community and the ways the city is seeking to combat discrimination in Austin. 6-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/department/office-civil-rights.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING (TENTATIVE) If the ICRC does not adopt the preliminary map of Austin’s new City Council districts at its Sept. 15 meeting, then it will meet today to continue the discussion and adopt the changes to the map. 6pm. Permitting and Development Center, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.. icrc.commissioners@austintexas.gov, speakupaustin.org/city-of-austin-redistricting.

Friday 17

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING Board members will discuss expanding the DACC’s jurisdiction. Currently, the court adjudicates public order offenses committed within Downtown, East Austin, and the West Campus areas. 7:30am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. austintexas.gov/content/downtown-austin-community-court-advisory-board.

DRIVE-UP HIV/STI TESTING No appointment is necessary for free and confidential tests for HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis. Questions? Call 512/972-5580. Through Sept. 24. Fridays, 9am-noon Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center, 2800 Webberville Rd.. Free. fb.com/austinpublichealth.

Saturday 18

LOOKING BACK AND MOVING FORWARD: AUSTIN ISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS KUT’s Claire McInerny and Alejandro Martínez-Cabrera moderate a panel with community members on their experiences with historic inequities in the district and how AISD can begin to rebuild trust. Sat., Sept. 18, 10:30am-12:30pm Online. austinisd.org.

Sunday 19

Monday 20

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING Briefings will address the Dispatch Equity and Optimization Efficiency Study final report and its recommendations, among other items. 2pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov/department/public-safety-committee.

Tuesday 21

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION The court is scheduled to vote on adopting Travis County’s proposed new tax rate of 35.74 cents per $100 of taxable value, which is around 1.7 cents less than last year’s adopted rate. When multiplied by an increasing average taxable homestead, the new rate will result in an estimated $4 more a month in county property taxes. For more info on Travis County’s FY 2022 preliminary budget and tax rate, see here. 9am. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING Want to register voters in Travis County? Sign up for one of Battleground Texas' online deputization trainings. Tue., Sept. 21, 10:30-11:30am & 6:30-7:30pm Online. battlegroundtexas.com.

AISD MARCHING BAND JAMBOREE Join Austin ISD for its 48th annual performance featuring marching bands from high schools across the district. Attendees are required to wear face masks while on AISD property. 6:30pm. Toney Burger Stadium, 3200 Jones Rd.. $3; ages 12 & under, free. austinisd.org.

Wednesday 22

VOTER REGISTRATION AT MOONTOWER COMEDY FESTIVAL Battleground Texas is partnering with national civic engagement nonprofit The Comedy Resistance to register voters at festival venues. Wed.-Sat., Sept. 22-25 Multiple times & locations. Registration required. battlegroundtexas.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING Discussion and possible action on a city technology purchases audit, as well as a Parks and Recreation Department follow-up audit. 9:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov/department/audit-and-finance-committee.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION WEBINAR A general overview of opening a small business or reevaluating an existing business during its growth. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR BizOpen serves as a point of contact for small business owners seeking assistance navigating the city’s development process. The material will cover the following: development assessment; land use and zoning; site plan review; building plans and permits; inspections; and certificate of occupancy. 11am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

FAIR CHANCE HIRING WORKSHOP: EMPLOYMENT DISCRIMINATION EDUCATION As part of the Office of Civil Rights’ educational series on Austin’s fair chance hiring ordinance, this workshop focuses on defining and recognizing employment discrimination. 1-2:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/department/office-civil-rights.

JOE JAWORSKI & THE PEOPLE'S BAND Former Galveston Mayor Jaworski is a Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general, and is also a drummer. See him jam with the band and learn more about his candidacy at this fun campaign event. Tix include food and two drinks. 6-8pm. Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. $50 in advance, $75 at the door. jaworskifortexas.com.

Thursday 23

VOTER REGISTRATION AT MOONTOWER COMEDY FESTIVAL Battleground Texas is partnering with national civic engagement nonprofit The Comedy Resistance to register voters at festival venues. Wed.-Sat., Sept. 22-25 Multiple times & locations. Registration required. battlegroundtexas.com.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN COMMUNITY SURVEY As part of the engagement process for the first-ever Zilker Park Vision Plan – the guiding framework for the park’s restoration and future development – community members are invited to share their thoughts on the park’s programming. Deadline: Sept. 30 Online. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

ACL ZILKER PARK ACCESS Beginning Sept. 20, the Parks and Recreation Department will close Zilker Park and select roads and street lanes in preparation for the Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 1-3 & 8-10). View the city’s interactive map for more details and a schedule of park and road closures. Sept. 20-Oct. 17 Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd.. austintexas.gov/page/pard-facilities-closures.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS CENTRAL PROJECT FEEDBACK Review the Texas Department of Transportation’s $4.9 billion project by Sept. 24. TxDOT proposes to add two HOV lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 E. to Hwy. 71/Ben White Blvd. Extended Deadline: Sept. 24 Online. my35capex.com.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.