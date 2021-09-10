News

How I-35 Plans Affect the Chronicle Property at 40th Street

Life in the fast lane?

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 10, 2021


Photo by Jana Birchum

As it happens, the Chronicle office is one of the 150 or so properties that lie within the construction footprint of the I-35 highway expansion, as planned in both of the build Alternatives still under consideration for the Capital Express Central corridor. As you can (sort of) see in the map below, the new right-of-way would take up just about all of our office building on 40th Street; over on the east side of the highway, it would extend to within a few feet of the Fiesta Mart.

As I detail in Public Notice this week, we have no complaints (yet) about the process as it pertains to us: There's been a robust outreach program to affected property owners, and ample information available online (see capexcentral.mobility35openhouse.com), and the gist of it is that TxDOT will announce their decision in the summer of 2023, and assuming they decide to build, construction will begin in 2025.

So that's the timeline the whole city's on at this point: We're in the final window for public input, now through Sept. 24. And at that point TxDOT begins a lengthy process in which "Alternatives 2 and 3, and the No Build Alternative, will be further analyzed, including a detailed analysis of biological and water resources, community impacts, cultural resources, air quality and traffic noise impacts, hazardous materials, and other impacts." And we and the city as a whole will get the word within a couple of years, and then have a couple more to prepare for the bulldozers. At least, unlike Arthur Dent, we won't be able to say we didn't get the demolition notices.


TxDOT has prepared a property-level map of the entire length of the Capital Express Central project. This section covers 38th Street north to the Red Line rail crossing (top left). The Chronicle building is bottom, middle-left. (Courtesy of TxDOT)

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Nick Barbaro
Public Notice: Condemning the <i>Chronicle</i>?
Public Notice: Condemning the Chronicle?
Our small part in the I-35 expansion story

Sept. 10, 2021

The Austin Chronicle at “40”
The Austin Chronicle at “40”
Introduction by Publisher Nick Barbaro

Sept. 3, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

I-35, Capital Express Central

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival w/ Ley Line, Geto Gala, Indoor Creature, Van Mary
The Far Out Lounge & Stage
Frida Friday
at Lustre Pearl East
Jeff Lofton Electric Thang Does Miles Davis at Stateside at the Paramount
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  