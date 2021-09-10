Civics 101

Thursday 9

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

SAVE HISTORIC MUNY DISTRICT MEETING Discussion will address potential recommendations to City Council serve on the succeeding board, as two SHMD board members' terms will expire at the end of this month. 2:30-4:30pm. Lamar Senior Activity Center, 2874 Shoal Crest. savehistoricmunydistrict.org.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATION SESSION See agenda for details. 5:30pm. austinisd.org/board.

Friday 10

DRIVE-UP HIV/STI TESTING No appointment is necessary for free and confidential tests for HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis. Questions? Call 512/972-5580. Through Sept. 24. Fridays, 9am-noon Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center, 2800 Webberville Rd.. Free. austintexas.gov/health.

Saturday 11

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

VOLUNTEER TO CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE Volunteer to help clean up at sites along the shoreline or on the water. Kayaks and standup paddleboards are provided at some on-the-water sites, while other sites allow you to bring your own boat. Masks are required. 9-11am. Lady Bird Lake, Colorado River between Tom Miller Dam and Longhorn Dam. Free (registration required). keepaustinbeautiful.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING Want to register voters in Travis County? Sign up for one of Battleground Texas' online deputization trainings. Tue., Sept. 7, 10:30-11:30am & 6:30-7:30pm; Sat., Sept. 11, 10:30-11:30am; Tue., Sept. 21, 10:30-11:30am & 6:30-7:30pm Online. battlegroundtexas.com.

Sunday 12

FREE DAYS AT ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN Zilker Botanical Garden requires advance reservations in order to maintain social distancing in light of COVID-19. You can only reserve tickets for free days two weeks in advance. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.zilkergarden.org.

Monday 13

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

HOW ENTREPRENEURS CAN DESIGN IMPACT-ORIENTED BUSINESS IDEAS WEBINAR For social or impact entrepreneurs whose businesses address social and environmental challenges. 9-11:30am. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN ISD HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH KICKOFF VIRTUAL CELEBRATION The Austin Independent School District celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) with special performances by Lamar Guitar, Ballet Folklorico de Texas, and Guateque Son. 11am. FB Live. Free. fb.com/austinisd.

LOOKING BACK AND MOVING FORWARD: AUSTIN ISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS KUT’s Claire McInerny and Alejandro Martínez-Cabrera moderate a panel with community members their experiences with historic inequities in the district and how AISD can begin to rebuild trust. The Sept. 14 panel will be presented in Spanish with English interpretation. Mon.-Tue., Aug. 13-14, 6-8pm; Sat., Aug. 18, 10:30am-12:30pm Online. austinisd.org.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

Tuesday 14

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION The Travis County Commissioners Court holds a public hearing on the proposed tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022. 1pm. Travis County Commissioners Court, 700 Lavaca. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

LOOKING BACK AND MOVING FORWARD: AUSTIN ISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS KUT’s Claire McInerny and Alejandro Martínez-Cabrera moderate a panel with community members their experiences with historic inequities in the district and how AISD can begin to rebuild trust. The Sept. 14 panel will be presented in Spanish with English interpretation. Mon.-Tue., Aug. 13-14, 6-8pm; Sat., Aug. 18, 10:30am-12:30pm Online. austinisd.org.

Wednesday 15

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

Thursday 16

CIVIL RIGHTS ATX: COMBATING HATE VIOLENCE IN THE AAPI COMMUNITY The city’s Office of Civil Rights Office partners with the Austin Police Department for a virtual event series focusing on hate crimes and hate bias towards the Asian American Pacific Island community and the ways the city is seeking to combat discrimination in Austin. 6-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/department/office-civil-rights.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

CENTRAL HEALTH 2022 BUDGET ENGAGEMENT Submit your questions or comments on Central Health’s proposed FY 2022 budget and a member of Central Health’s staff will get in touch. Ongoing Online. participate.centralhealth.net/2022budget.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS CENTRAL PROJECT FEEDBACK Review the Texas Department of Transportation’s $4.9 billion project by Sept. 24. TxDOT proposes to add two HOV lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 E. to Hwy. 71/Ben White Blvd. Extended Deadline: Sept. 24 Online. my35capex.com.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.