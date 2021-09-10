News

As Austin Hits 1,000 COVID Deaths, ICU Capacity Is Strained to Its Limits

Number of available adult ICU beds hovers at zero

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Sept. 10, 2021


A health care worker prepares to administer a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vacine (Photo by U.S. Secretary of Defense/CC BY-SA 2.0)

This Monday, Sept. 13, marks 18 months since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Travis County.

Now, as much of the nation, including Austin, finds itself in the grips of the most recent surge of the now year-and-a-half-long pandemic, public health leaders remain focused on getting shots into the arms of those who are not yet fully vaccinated. About 68% of vaccine-eligible Travis County residents (ages 12 and up) are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 8, according to data tracked by the Texas Department of State Health Services. That falls just short of local health leaders' collective goal to have 70% of local, eligible residents fully vaccinated by Labor Day.

The impact of increased vaccinations on Austin's COVID-19 numbers is still unfolding. Although the number of local COVID cases and the seven-­day average for hospitalizations have plateaued in recent weeks, Austin Public Health has largely attributed the slight shift to behavior modifications, like wearing face masks, avoiding nonessential gatherings, and staying home if you feel sick, rather than vaccinations. Central Texas hospital and intensive care unit capacity is still stretched to its very limits, with the number of adult ICU beds available in Trauma Service Area O – an 11-county region that includes Travis, Williamson, and Hays – hovering at or just above zero for the previous seven days.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Beth Sullivan
Qmmunity: Anti-Trans Student-Athlete Bill Revived, Again
Qmmunity: Anti-Trans Student-Athlete Bill Revived, Again
Plus, San Marcos Pride Festival and more queer events

Sept. 10, 2021

Qmmunity: Memories of Queers Past
Qmmunity: Memories of Queers Past
Plus, QTBIPOC dance party Fuego turns up the heat and more queer events

Sept. 3, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

COVID-19, Austin Public Health, Trauma Service Area O, Texas Department of State Health Services, COVID vaccine

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival w/ Ley Line, Geto Gala, Indoor Creature, Van Mary
The Far Out Lounge & Stage
Frida Friday
at Lustre Pearl East
Jeff Lofton Electric Thang Does Miles Davis at Stateside at the Paramount
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  