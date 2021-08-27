Civics 101

Thursday 26

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

NATIONAL THRIFT STORE DAY WORKSHOPS Austin’s Circular Economy Program hosts a workshop series for local reuse and thrift stores on how to grow a resale business by adding new business models. Tue.-Thu., Aug. 24-26, 1-2pm Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. austintexas.gov.

FAIR CHANCE HIRING WORKSHOP This workshop will focus on educating the business community and employers on Austin’s Fair Chance Hiring ordinance. 1-2:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/department/office-civil-rights.

AUSTIN ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR VOTING MEETING The board convenes for its first regular voting meeting since the 2021-22 school year kicked off on Aug. 17. See agenda for details. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. fb.com/austinisd.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how chickens can help recycle your food scraps. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov.

Friday 27

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION PUBLIC FORUM This is your final opportunity to provide input before the preliminary map for Austin’s 10 City Council districts is redrawn by the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. The commission is expected to draw its preliminary map after the Texas Demography Center makes redistricting data available the first week of September. 11am-1pm. Videoconference. speakupaustin.org/city-of-austin-redistricting.

MAYOR'S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES SPECIAL CALLED MEETING New business includes discussion and possible action regarding moving the Americans With Disabilities Act Program into the city’s Civil Rights Office. 5:30-7pm. Videoconference. austintexas.gov.

Saturday 28

Sunday 29

Monday 30

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING WEBINAR A practical introduction to basic accounting concepts and primary financial statements. Mon.-Tue., Aug. 30-31, 1-4pm Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN PEDESTRIAN AND BICYCLE ADVISORY COUNCILS JOINT MEETING The two councils convene to discuss TxDOT’s proposed I-35 Capital Express Central Project to revamp the highway through Downtown Austin. 6pm. Videoconference. austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 31

COVID-19 JOINT BRIEFING Austin Public Health leadership Dr. Desmar Walkes and Adrienne Sturrup brief Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners Court on the state of COVID-19 in Austin and Travis County. 9am. Videoconference. austintexas.gov/atxn.

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING WEBINAR A practical introduction to basic accounting concepts and primary financial statements. Mon.-Tue., Aug. 30-31, 1-4pm Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN ISD SCHOOL HEALTH ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING The SHAC updates the community on the processes and timelines of AISD’s human sexuality and responsibility curriculum. 6:30-8pm. Online. austinisd.org/advisory-bodies/shac.

Wednesday 1

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

Thursday 2

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS CENTRAL PROJECT FEEDBACK Review the Texas Department of Transportation’s $4.9 billion project by Sept. 24. TxDOT proposes to add two HOV lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 E. to Hwy. 71/Ben White Blvd. Extended Deadline: Sept. 24 Online. my35capex.com.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.