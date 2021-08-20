Civics 101

Thursday 19

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT BUDGET HEARING Submit comments regarding Travis County’s FY 2021-22 proposed budget. The county’s Planning and Budget Office has proposed a preliminary budget of $1.43 billion, which is 10% more than last fiscal year’s adopted budget. 9am. Online. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

APD CHIEF FINALISTS COMMUNITY MEETINGS Hear from the top finalists for Austin’s next Police Chief, including APD Interim Chief Joseph Chacon, Dallas PD Assistant Chief Avery L. Moore, and LAPD Deputy Chief Emada E. Tinigirides. In-person seating is extremely limited; the city strongly encourages people to tune in remotely via ATXN.TV. Wed.-Thu., Aug. 18-19, 7-8:30pm ATXN.TV; Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. austintexas.gov.

Friday 20

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT BUDGET HEARING Submit comments regarding Travis County’s FY 2021-22 proposed budget. The county’s Planning and Budget Office has proposed a preliminary budget of $1.43 billion, which is 10% more than last fiscal year’s adopted budget. 9am. Online. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

AUSTIN ISD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: COVINGTON MIDDLE SCHOOL Second-dose COVID-19 vaccine shots are available for AISD community members age 12 and older. Appointments preferred; walk-ins welcome. 3-7pm. Covington Middle School, 3700 Convict Hill Rd.. Free. austinisd.org.

Saturday 21

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION PUBLIC FORUM Provide public comment and feedback on Austin’s current City Council district map with the commission that’s tasked with redrawing the city’s 10 Council district boundaries. The ICRC’s deadline for redrawing Austin’s Council districts is Nov. 1. 10am-Noon. Online. Registration required. redistrictatx.org.

Sunday 22

Monday 23

Tuesday 24

NATIONAL THRIFT STORE DAY WORKSHOPS Austin’s Circular Economy Program hosts a workshop series for local reuse and thrift stores on how to grow a resale business by adding new business models. Tue.-Thu., Aug. 24-26, noon-1pm Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES WORK SESSION Trustees will discuss Austin ISD’s long-range planning and bond-planning efforts. 6:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. austinisd.org/board.

Wednesday 25

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

AUSTIN ISD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: LINDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Second-dose COVID-19 vaccine shots are available for AISD community members age 12 and older. Walk-ins welcome; no appointments required. 5-8pm. Linder Elementary School, 2800 Metcalfe. Free. austinisd.org.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER SURVIVOR PEER SUPPORT GROUP Led by the SAFE Alliance, one of Austin's nonprofits working to end sexual violence, abuse, and harassment. Email for details. Last Wednesdays, 5:30-7pm Online. DHarris@safeaustin.org, www.safeaustin.org.

Thursday 26

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. austintexas.gov.

FAIR CHANCE HIRING WORKSHOP This workshop will focus on educating the business community and employers on Austin’s Fair Chance Hiring ordinance. 1-2:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/department/office-civil-rights.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how chickens can help recycle your food scraps. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.