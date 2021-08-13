Civics 101

Thursday 12

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

AISD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC Second-dose vaccines are available for all AISD community members 12 years of age and older. Pre-registration available; walk-ins welcome (see here for registration link). 3-7pm. LBJ High School, 7309 Lazy Creek Dr.. Free. austinisd.org/student-health/covid-19/vaccine.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATION SESSION Before the start of the new school year (Aug. 17), the board will receive an important update from district staff on AISD’s “Safe Return to In-person Instruction Plan.” The meeting will stream live on AISD.TV and the Austin ISD Facebook page. 5:30pm. Videoconference. austinisd.org/board.

SPECIAL SESSION STRATEGIES In preparation for the second special session of the 87th Texas Legislature, Equality Texas hosts an updated messaging and testimony training session for advocates and organizers. 6:30-8:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/equalitytexas.

Friday 13

CITY COUNCIL MEETING This meeting is tentative. Whether or not Council meets today (Aug. 13) depends on Council’s FY 2021-22 budget meeting on Wed., Aug. 11. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

MUELLER LOCAL GOVERNMENT CORPORATION MEETING Consent items on the agenda include a resolution approving the FY 2021-22 operation budget for the Mueller Redevelopment Project, among others. 10:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Saturday 14

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL REDISTRICTING PUBLIC FORUMS The Austin Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will soon redraw the 10 City Council districts, and are holding public forums to gather input from each current district. Due to COVID-19, previously scheduled in-person forums will now be held online. Tuesdays & Saturdays through Aug. 17 Online via Zoom. redistrictatx.org.

UPDATED: WATERLOO PARK REOPENING COMMUNITY DAY Due to COVID-19, all events and programs are postponed, but the park will still open to the public on Aug. 14.

Get lost exploring 11 acres of revitalized greenspace, 1.5 miles of trails, stunning Hill Country Gardens, the Moody Amphitheater, and so much more. CommUNITY Day will activate every corner of Waterloo Park, with musical and performing arts at Lebermann Plaza, kids’ activities at the Kitty King Powell Lawn, and STEM programming at the Meredith Heritage Tree Deck. Explore booths from a dozen community partners, and in the evening, enjoy the “Taste of Austin” concert showcase at the Moody Amphitheater, featuring Austin live music staple performances. 10am-10pm. Waterloo Park, 500 E. 12th. waterloogreenway.org.

AISD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC Second-dose vaccines are available for all AISD community members 12 years of age and older. Walk-ins welcome; no appointment required. 10am-2pm. Martin Middle School, 1601 Haskell. Free. austinisd.org/student-health/covid-19/vaccine.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING Provide public comment and feedback on Austin’s current City Council district map with the commission that’s tasked with redrawing the city’s 10 Council district boundaries. This meeting focuses specifically on District 1. 1pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. redistrictatx.org.

Sunday 15

Monday 16

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

Tuesday 17

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL REDISTRICTING PUBLIC FORUMS The Austin Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will soon redraw the 10 City Council districts, and are holding public forums to gather input from each current district. Due to COVID-19, previously scheduled in-person forums will now be held online. Tuesdays & Saturdays through Aug. 17 Online via Zoom. redistrictatx.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Videoconference. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING Provide public comment and feedback on Austin’s current City Council district map with the commission that’s tasked with redrawing the city’s 10 Council district boundaries. This meeting focuses specifically on District 5. 6-8pm. Videoconference. redistrictatx.org.

Wednesday 18

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT BUDGET HEARING Submit comments regarding Travis County’s FY 2021-22 proposed budget. The county’s Planning and Budget Office has proposed a preliminary budget of $1.43 billion, which is 10% more than last fiscal year’s adopted budget. 9am. Videoconference. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

URBAN TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Austin Transportation Department Director Robert Spillar will share a presentation on Austin’s FY 2022 proposed transportation budget. 1pm. Videoconference. austintexas.gov.

AISD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC Second-dose vaccines are available for all AISD community members 12 years of age and older. Walk-ins welcome; no appointment required. 5-8pm. Rodriguez Elementary School, 4400 Franklin Park Dr.. Free. austinisd.org/student-health/covid-19/vaccine.

INTRODUCTION TO COOPERATIVES: CO-OP HOUSING This class covers the basics of the cooperative business model with a particular focus on co-ops as a tool to create affordable housing. 6-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

APD CHIEF FINALISTS COMMUNITY MEETINGS Hear from the top finalists for Austin’s next Police Chief, including APD Interim Chief Joseph Chacon, Dallas PD Assistant Chief Avery L. Moore, and LAPD Deputy Chief Emada E. Tinigirides. In-person seating is extremely limited; the city strongly encourages people to tune in remotely via ATXN.TV. Wed.-Thu., Aug. 18-19, 7-8:30pm ATXN.TV; Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. austintexas.gov.

Thursday 19

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT BUDGET HEARING Submit comments regarding Travis County’s FY 2021-22 proposed budget. The county’s Planning and Budget Office has proposed a preliminary budget of $1.43 billion, which is 10% more than last fiscal year’s adopted budget. 9am. Online. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

APD CHIEF FINALISTS COMMUNITY MEETINGS Hear from the top finalists for Austin’s next Police Chief, including APD Interim Chief Joseph Chacon, Dallas PD Assistant Chief Avery L. Moore, and LAPD Deputy Chief Emada E. Tinigirides. In-person seating is extremely limited; the city strongly encourages people to tune in remotely via ATXN.TV. Wed.-Thu., Aug. 18-19, 7-8:30pm ATXN.TV; Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

ACA SPECIAL ENROLLMENT DEADLINE Sunday, Aug. 15, is the deadline to sign up for health insurance through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Enroll online, via phone, or find local certified help in your area at localhelp.healthcare.gov. Deadline: Sun., Aug. 15 800/318-2596. healthcare.gov.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

SUMMER LUNCH FOR TEENS AND KIDS Central Health is providing children ages 18 and under with free weekly meal packs that include breakfast and lunch for the entire week. Through Aug. 12. Thursdays, noon-2pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. fb.com/southeasthealthandwellnesscenter.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS CENTRAL PROJECT FEEDBACK Review the Texas Department of Transportation’s $4.9 billion project by Sept. 8. TxDOT proposes to add two HOV lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 E. to Hwy. 71/Ben White Blvd. Deadline: Sept. 8 Online. my35capex.com.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.