News

Austin ISD Mandates Masks for Back to School

Austin joins Texas districts in defying Abbott's COVID-19 orders

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Aug. 13, 2021


Students return to AISD classrooms last October for the 2020-21 school year (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Late Monday night, the Austin Independent School District joined Houston, Dallas, and other school districts across the state in defying Gov. Greg Abbott's COVID-19 orders and requiring masks for students, teachers, staff, and visitors when in-person learning resumes next week.

"I am responsible for the safety, the health, and the welfare of each and every one of our students and our staff," said AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde at a special called board of trustees meeting Monday. "And if I err, I must err on the side of ensuring that we have been overly cautious, not that we have fallen short." The first day of school in AISD is Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Physicians, educators, caregivers, and health officials have all cited the unique risks the highly transmissible Delta variant poses for kids and teenagers, especially for students under 12 who still aren't eligible to be vaccinated. Hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients age 17 and younger have more than tripled locally, according to Austin Public Health; of the 34 young people admitted in July, half were old enough to be vaccinated. In Tuesday's joint city-county briefing, Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes – who also spoke to the AISD trustees Monday – reiterated her support of masking in schools, saying choices of whether to reopen schools with or without masks will significantly impact future ICU capacity in Austin, which is at an all-time low (see above).

Based on projections compiled by UT-Austin's COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, schools reopening with masking in a setting in which high compliance is followed – meaning consistent mask-wearing, getting vaccinated (for those who are eligible), and staying home when sick – could potentially keep Austin from exceeding its ICU bed capacity. Walkes said, "Everything that we can do at this juncture to bend this curve downward is going to be important for our community."

A version of this article appeared in print on August 13, 2021 with the headline: AISD Mandates Masks for Back to School

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin Independent School District
Austin ISD Leans in to Win Back Families, Boost Enrollment
Austin ISD Leans in to Win Back Families, Boost Enrollment
Every student counts

Clara Ence Morse, Aug. 13, 2021

As COVID Surges, AISD to Offer Virtual School
As COVID Surges, AISD to Offer Virtual School
Remote option for K-6 students too young for vaccine

Clara Ence Morse, July 30, 2021

More by Beth Sullivan
Austin Requires Masks in All Public Schools, Including Colleges
Austin Requires Masks in All Public Schools, Including Colleges
Local orders push back against Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

Aug. 13, 2021

COVID-19 Update: ICU Bed Availability Drops to All-Time Low
COVID-19 Update: ICU Bed Availability Drops to All-Time Low
ICU Bed availability drops to all-time low

Aug. 13, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Independent School District, Austin ISD, Back to School 2021, Greg Abbott, COVID-19, COVID-19 orders, school mask mandates, mask mandates, AISD Board of Trustees, Austin Public Health, Desmar Walkes, Stephanie Elizalde, UT-Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Cedar Door: Yuengs & Wings Launch Party
Cedar Door
Drag Queen Bingo With Louisianna Purchase at St. Elmo Brewing Co.
Austin FC
at Q2 Stadium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  