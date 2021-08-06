Civics 101

Thursday 5

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

AUSTIN ISD REGISTRATION CLINICS Campuses will be open for students new to Austin ISD and current students who have either yet to register, moved, or transferred during the summer. Mon.-Thu., Aug. 2-5 Multiple locations. austinisd.org/enroll.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORK SESSION Council members discuss the FY 2021-22 proposed budget and tax rate. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second; videoconference. austintexas.gov.

PARKS AND RECREATION BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The PARD Board gets down to some headline-worthy business, including the proposed 305 S. Congress Ave. “Statesman” PUD; the results of the Hancock Golf Survey; and more. 6pm. Videoconference. austintexas.gov.

Friday 6

WOOD RECLAMATION Looking for large logs for art projects or milling? The Austin Parks and Recreation Urban Forestry Unit has got you covered. 9am-2pm. John Treviño Jr. Metropolitan Park, 9501 FM 969. Free. austintexas.gov.

COLONY PARK BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH Families may pick up free food, backpacks, and educational resources from the comfort of their cars. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis and/or until supplies run out. 5:30-7:30pm. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr. Free. austintexas.gov.

TEXAS RALLY FOR VOTING RIGHTS Join Public Citizen Texas, Common Cause Texas, and other advocacy orgs on the final day of the Texas Legislature’s special session to rally in support of voting rights. Masks are strongly encouraged. 6-7:30pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. citizen.org.

THE TEXAS RALLY FOR VOTING RIGHTS A rally for voting rights in Texas with high-profile speakers, including Democratic members of the Texas Legislature. 6-7:30pm. South steps of the Capitol, Congress & 11th. citizen.org.

Saturday 7

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL REDISTRICTING PUBLIC FORUMS The Austin Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will soon redraw the 10 City Council districts, and are holding public forums to gather input from each current district. Due to COVID-19, previously scheduled in-person forums will now be held online. Tuesdays & Saturdays through Aug. 17 Online via Zoom. redistrictatx.org.

AISD BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOTS AND COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC Free vaccines required by state law to attend school will be administered, in addition to the COVID-19 (which is not required to attend school). Masks are required to enter the site, and a parent or guardian must be present. See here for a schedule of free AISD shuttles running that day between the PAC and sites around town. 9am-1pm. AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.. Free. austinisd.org.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING Provide public comment and feedback on Austin’s current City Council district map with the commission that’s tasked with redrawing the city’s 10 Council district boundaries. This meeting focuses specifically on District 3. 1pm. Videoconference. austintexas.gov/red.

Sunday 8

Monday 9

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

Tuesday 10

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL REDISTRICTING PUBLIC FORUMS The Austin Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will soon redraw the 10 City Council districts, and are holding public forums to gather input from each current district. Due to COVID-19, previously scheduled in-person forums will now be held online. Tuesdays & Saturdays through Aug. 17 Online via Zoom. redistrictatx.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how you can turn your food scraps and lawn clippings into plant fertilizer by using a home composting system. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov.

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN COMMUNITY MEETING This meeting will focus on potential programs, including enhancements, amenities, activities, events, traffic, and parking, to generate ideas for the park’s future. 6pm. Online. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING Provide public comment and feedback on Austin’s current City Council district map with the commission that’s tasked with redrawing the city’s 10 Council district boundaries. This meeting focuses specifically on District 2. 6-8pm. Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square. austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 11

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET ADOPTION MEETING Council will conduct a public hearing on the city’s FY 2021-22 proposed budget and tax rate. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second; videoconference. austintexas.gov.

AISD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC This is a second dose vaccine clinic for AISD community members 12 years of age and older. Walk-ins welcome, no appointment required. 5-8pm. Langford Elementary School, 2206 Blue Meadow Dr... austinisd.org.

ATX WALK BIKE ROLL Learn more about how Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation will update the city’s sidewalks, urban trails, and bicycle plans. Got questions? Email them before the meeting. 7-8pm. Facebook Live. ATXwalkbikeroll@austintexas.gov, austintexas.gov/department/atx-walk-bike-roll.

Thursday 12

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

SUMMER LUNCH FOR TEENS AND KIDS Central Health is providing children ages 18 and under with free weekly meal packs that include breakfast and lunch for the entire week. Through Aug. 12. Thursdays, noon-2pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. fb.com/southeasthealthandwellnesscenter.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.