Council’s Back! Housing Highlights Mammoth Meeting

City Council returns today, July 29, from its annual summer break for its first meeting since June 10 – and its first in-­person meeting at City Hall in more than a year. There's a lot to talk about: 182 items on the agenda, with a possible overtime session Friday. Among the highlights:

• After 15 years of waiting, St. Johns residents have finally gotten a glimpse of what may replace the derelict old Home Depot at 7211 N. I-35 and Chrysler dealership at 7309 N. I-35. City staff recommend a plan submitted by Greystar Development Cen­tral and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin for the city-owned 19-acre site that would build 560 housing units, half reserved for households earning 50%-70% of Austin's median family income ($49,450-$69,230 for four people). The plan also includes 3 acres of dedicated parkland and 15,000 square feet of space for retail and support services. Today's vote authorizes staff to negotiate an agreement with Greystar and HACA that will return to Council for final approval. Council Member Greg Casar, whose District 4 includes the site, will ask staff to seek more housing and more affordable units and to build multiple opportunities for resident engagement into the agreement, to ensure the community's vision is reflected in the final result.

• Two contracts are up for approval to increase shelter space available to Austinites without homes. One for nearly $400,000 would support substance abuse treatment and add new beds to A New Entry's shelter for men in recovery; the other is $521,180 for The Other Ones Foundation to add 10 non-congregate shelter spaces at Camp Esperanza. Both 37-month contracts would accept referrals of clients from the Downtown Austin Community Court.

• Tenant support is also on the agenda, including the extension of notice requirements to residents facing eviction, allowing them time to pay back rent or make arrangements with landlords. Council will also replenish the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants direct assistance program, which is administered by HACA, with $35 million in American Rescue Plan funds and $6.6 million from the city's emergency reserves fund.