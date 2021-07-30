Civics 101

Thursday 29

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

MOVEOUTATX UT students can drop off their unwanted furniture, household appliances, and other gently used items for donation at six stations located throughout West Campus (see online for locations). Thu.-Sat., July 29-31, noon-7pm Multiple locations. moveoutatx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council tackles a hefty 182-Item agenda, including two contracts for increasing shelter space for unhoused Austinites; tenant support; and more. Also worth noting: City staff will recommend a plan to build a 560-unit housing complex at the former Home Depot off I-35 and St. Johns. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION The program connects green-minded community advocates and neighbors to help educate and increase participation in the city’s recycling, composting, and other programs. 7-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/zwbl.

Friday 30

Saturday 31

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL REDISTRICTING PUBLIC FORUMS The Austin Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will soon redraw the 10 City Council districts, and are holding public forums to gather input from each current district. Tuesdays & Saturdays through Aug. 17 Various locations. redistrictatx.org.

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN POP-UP SERIES Learn more about the plan that will establish a guiding framework for the restoration and future development of one of Austin’s most-loved parks. 10am-1pm. Ramsey Park, 4301 N. Rosedale, 43rd & Burnet Rd. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

MORAL MARCH FOR DEMOCRACY Organized by the Poor People’s Campaign, Beto O’Rourke, the Rev. Dr, William J. Barber II, and other leaders, the four-day, 27-mile march in support of voting rights culminates in a rally at the Capitol. 10am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. poorpeoplescampaign.org.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING Provide public comment and feedback on Austin’s current City Council district map with the commission that’s tasked with redrawing the city’s 10 Council district boundaries. This meeting focuses specifically on District 4. 2-4pm. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg. austintexas.gov.

Sunday 1

Monday 2

AUSTIN ISD REGISTRATION CLINICS Campuses will be open for students new to Austin ISD and current students who have either yet to register, moved, or transferred during the summer. Mon.-Thu., Aug. 2-5 Multiple locations. austinisd.org/enroll.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

Tuesday 3

AJC GENERAL BODY MEETING Learn about the work Austin Justice Coalition is doing and how you can get involved. First Tuesdays, 6:30pm Online. austinjustice.org.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL REDISTRICTING PUBLIC FORUMS The Austin Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will soon redraw the 10 City Council districts, and are holding public forums to gather input from each current district. Tuesdays & Saturdays through Aug. 17 Various locations. redistrictatx.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

FIRST TUESDAYS WITH GABC Join the Greater Austin Black Chamber for conversations full of tools and resources to grow and expand black businesses, led by business experts and real entrepreneurs. First Tuesdays, noon-1pm Virtual. Free. membership@austinbcc.org, www.austinbcc.org.

CIRCULAR MEET-UPS: LET'S CLOSE THE LOOP An opportunity for local business owners, start-ups, and sustainability professionals to connect and learn more about Austin’s circular economy. Noon-1pm. Online. Free. austintexas.gov/department/circular-economy-program.

AUSTIN ISD POLICE DEPARTMENT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT This is an opportunity to meet your neighbors and the first responders who serve your area. 5-8pm. Nelson Field, 7400 Berkman, 512/414-1048. Free. austinisd.org.

EASTSIDE ECHS AT L.C. ANDERSON CAMPUS COMMUNITY MEETING Learn more about the educational options Eastside Early College High School has to offer. Spanish Interpretation services will be provided. 6-7:30pm. Campbell Elementary, 2613 Rogers, 512/414-2056. austinisd.org.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING Provide public comment and feedback on Austin’s current City Council district map with the commission that’s tasked with redrawing the city’s 10 Council district boundaries. This meeting focuses specifically on District 6. 6-8pm. Spicewood Springs Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 4

AUSTIN ISD REGISTRATION CLINICS Campuses will be open for students new to Austin ISD and current students who have either yet to register, moved, or transferred during the summer. Mon.-Thu., Aug. 2-5 Multiple locations. austinisd.org/enroll.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

AISD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC Vaccines are available for available all members of AISD families 12 years of age and older. Walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred (see info link for how to register). 3-7pm. Crockett High School, 5601 Menchaca Rd., 512/414-2532. Free. austinisd.org.

LIBERAL AUSTIN DEMOCRATS MEETING A discussion of criminal justice reform and the proposed Diversion Center with Travis County Judge Andy Brown, District Attorney Jose Garza, and District Judge Tamara Needles. 6-7:30pm. Virtual. Free. fb.com/liberalaustindemocrats.

Thursday 5

AUSTIN ISD REGISTRATION CLINICS Campuses will be open for students new to Austin ISD and current students who have either yet to register, moved, or transferred during the summer. Mon.-Thu., Aug. 2-5 Multiple locations. austinisd.org/enroll.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

APA! POURS FOR PETS Austin Pets Alive! puts the "fun" in "fundraiser" this month: For $40, you can purr-chase a passport to use participating locations throughout July, and at each stop, pick up a coffee, beer, glass of wine, or even a refreshing agua fresca. The nonprofit animal shelter is partnering with Austin favorites like Irene’s, Hank’s, Cosmic Coffee, Yard Bar, and more, and proceeds go to pets in need. July 1-31 Citywide. $40 donation. austinpetsalive.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

SUMMER LUNCH FOR TEENS AND KIDS Central Health is providing children ages 18 and under with free weekly meal packs that include breakfast and lunch for the entire week. Through Aug. 12. Thursdays, noon-2pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. fb.com/southeasthealthandwellnesscenter.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.