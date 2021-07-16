Civics 101

Thursday 15

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

BUFORD THE BOOK BUS Pick up free books in all reading levels, from toddlers to young adults, regardless of where they attend school. 7-9am. Northeast Early College High School, 7104 Berkman. Free. austinisd.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

TRAVIS AUDUBON SUMMER LUNCH SERIES Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Ornithologist Cliff Shackelford talks about the impacts of Winter Storm Uri on our state’s birdlife. Noon-1pm. Online. $10 suggested donation. travisaudubon.org.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL IMMUNIZATIONS AND COVID-19 VACCINE EVENT Austin ISD and Austin Public Health host a mobile vaccine unit to administer state-required immunizations for Texas students, in addition to COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines. Please bring your child’s immunization/shot records if available. 3-7pm. LBJ High School, 7309 Lazy Creek Dr.. Free. health@austinisd.org, austinisd.org.

AUSTIN ISD ENROLLMENT CLINIC Families can join AISD in person to register their students for the 2021-22 school year. 5-8pm. Ridgetop Elementary, 5005 Caswell. Free. austinisd.org/enroll.

DEMOCRACY DEFENDERS: SOUTH AUSTIN The Travis County Democratic Party celebrates its Central Texas delegation. 6pm. Hummingbird House, 12805 Arroyo Doble Dr., Manchaca. Free. traviscountydemocrats.org.

Friday 16

Saturday 17

FREE DAYS AT ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN Zilker Botanical Garden requires advance reservations in order to maintain social distancing in light of COVID-19. You can only reserve tickets for free days two weeks in advance. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.zilkergarden.org.

PURPLE MARTIN PARTY Join Travis Audubon to watch hundreds of thousands of Purple Martins swirl above La Frontera Village before landing in their roost trees. 7:45-8:45pm. La Frontera Village, 2601 La Frontera Blvd., Round Rock. Free. travisaudubon.org/purple-martin-parties.

Sunday 18

DEMOCRACY DEFENDERS: NORTH AUSTIN The Travis County Democratic Party celebrates its Central Texas delegation. 6pm. Austin Firefighters Association, 7537 Cameron. Free. traviscountydemocrats.org.

Monday 19

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING There will be a discussion with the Austin EMS Association regarding city emergency medical services operations and response related to Winter Storm Uri. 2pm. Videoconference. austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 20

HOW TO GET INVESTORS WEBINAR Learn about the different methods of finding and raising capital and how to research and contact potential business investors. 9am-Noon. Online. $35. austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION RESOURCES WEBINAR Learn about SBA’s assistance and support for entrepreneurs and small businesses. 1-2:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Wednesday 21

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

BLOOD DRIVE AT APL We Are Blood’s mobile unit will be parked on Second St. in front of the Cookbook Cafe to collect donations. Register online or via phone. 11am-4pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/206-1316 t. weareblood.org.

FAIR CHANCE HIRING WORKSHOP Hosted by the city’s Office of Civil Rights, this workshop focuses on Austin’s Fair Chance Hiring Ordinance and hiring opportunities for job applicants with criminal histories. 1-2:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/department/office-civil-rights.

DEMOCRACY AT WORK WEBINAR This workshop covers the most common types of cooperative management structures and how those structures might improve autonomy and job satisfaction in the workplace. 6-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Thursday 22

AUSTIN ISD ENROLLMENT CLINIC Families can join AISD in person to register their students for the 2021-22 school year. 9am-1pm. AISD Central Office, 4000 I-35 S.. austinisd.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council hosts a public hearing for comment on the city’s FY 2021-22 proposed budget. 4pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

APA! POURS FOR PETS Austin Pets Alive! puts the "fun" in "fundraiser" this month: For $40, you can purr-chase a passport to use participating locations throughout July, and at each stop, pick up a coffee, beer, glass of wine, or even a refreshing agua fresca. The nonprofit animal shelter is partnering with Austin favorites like Irene’s, Hank’s, Cosmic Coffee, Yard Bar, and more, and proceeds go to pets in need. July 1-31 Citywide. $40 donation. austinpetsalive.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ARC OF THE CAPITAL AREA WILDFLOWER PROGRAM In collaboration with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, The Arc offers classes for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities focusing on social-emotional growth, vocational studies, life skills, active recreation, and Texas nature. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am-2pm Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse. $150-300 per month. arcaustin.org/wildflower.

SUMMER LUNCH FOR TEENS AND KIDS Central Health is providing children ages 18 and under with free weekly meal packs that include breakfast and lunch for the entire week. Through Aug. 12. Thursdays, noon-2pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. fb.com/southeasthealthandwellnesscenter.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.