News

Public Notice: Connecting with Project Connect

Capital Metro announces next round of public input on Orange, Blue light rail lines

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., July 9, 2021

Public Notice: Connecting with Project Connect

Capital Metro this week announced the next major round of public input sessions on the Orange and Blue line projects, the two light rail lines that will form the backbone of the planned Project Connect transit system. The live virtual meetings will be held July 27 through Aug. 5 in two-hour sessions, with breakout sessions to discuss the projects at a neighborhood level. In the middle of that run is an in-person open house at Austin Central Library, Sat., July 31, 10am-2pm, that will cover both the Orange and Blue lines (come and go at your convenience). Plus, a virtual open house will be available on demand from July 27 to Aug. 27. Here's the schedule of live virtual meetings:

Blue Line: Tue., July 27, 5:30-7:30pm; Mon., Aug. 2, 11:30am-1:30pm

Orange Line, north from Downtown: Wed., July 28, 11:30am-1:30pm; Tue., Aug. 3, 5:30-7:30pm

Orange Line, south from Downtown: Thu., July 29, 5:30-7:30pm; Thu., Aug. 5, 11:30am-1:30pm

See capmetro.org/get-involved to register, or projectconnect.com for more info.

Meanwhile, the Project Connect team has been putting together working groups to help study specific areas along the routes. Eleven such groups have been established – seven covering sections of the north-south Orange Line, three covering the Blue Line from Downtown to the airport, and one focused on Downtown itself, including the critical subway stations connecting the two lines – and they're still inviting volunteers to participate in the process, with the idea being that local residents and business owners get to talk with the design team about the section of the line that passes through their neighborhood. Want to get involved? See capmetro.org/project-connect/groups to find out more and to sign up for a group. Here are the working groups/areas:

Orange Line working groups:

North Line (Tech Ridge to Rundberg; future extension)

North Lamar (North Lamar Transit Center to Koenig)

North Guadalupe (Triangle to Hemphill Park)

Drag (29th to MLK)

SoCo (Auditorium Shores to Oltorf)

St. Edward's to Stassney

South Line (Wm. Cannon to Slaughter; future ext.)

Blue Line working groups:

South Shore (Waterfront to Lakeshore)

East Riverside (Riverside to Montopolis)

Metro Center to Austin-Bergstrom

Downtown working group: Orange Line (MLK to Lady Bird Lake) and Blue Line (Republic Square to Rainey)

In unrelated news,

Capital Metro will suspend MetroRail Red Line service for nine days starting this Sat., July 10, through the following Sun., July 18, to do required maintenance work on the track – excepting, of course, the special soccer trains to and from Q2 Stadium for the Austin FC match on Tue., July 13. I kid you not; see capmetro.org/austinfc for more info. Normal service returns Mon., July 19.

Here Comes the Budget! City Manager Spencer Cronk will present staff's fiscal year 2021-22 proposed city budget to City Council at 2pm this Fri., July 9, at Mobile Loaves & Fishes' Community First! Village Unity Hall, 9301 Hog Eye. Watch it on ATXN or at austintexas.gov/atxn. Thus begins city budget season, with community input meetings, Council work sessions on July 27 and Aug. 3, and final budget adoption scheduled for Aug. 11. See austintexas.gov/budget for more info.

Send gossip, dirt, innuendo, rumors, and other useful grist to nbarbaro@austinchronicle.com.
More Public Notice columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Public Notice
Public Notice: Operating at Full Capacity?
Public Notice: Operating at Full Capacity?
We all need some slack ... and what ET (the tool) says about housing

Nick Barbaro, Feb. 14, 2020

Public Notice: The Mystery of Type 3 STRs
Public Notice: The Mystery of Type 3 STRs
Where is all our housing stock going?

Nick Barbaro, Sept. 27, 2019

More Public Notice
Public Notice: A Fresh Take on Development
Public Notice: A Fresh Take on Development
City’s new “one-stop” permitting shop opens at Highland

Nick Barbaro, July 2, 2021

Public Notice: How Austin Ranks
Public Notice: How Austin Ranks
What a new report on racial segregation says about us

Nick Barbaro, June 25, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Public Notice, Capital Metro, Project Connect, Spencer Cronk, FY 2021-22 proposed budget

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Motenko, Berkshire Hounds
C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Tones: Sounds of Asian America at Asian American Resource Center
Neill-Cochran House: An Evening with Cornelius Carter at Neill-Cochran House Museum
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  