Civics 101

Thursday 1

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

FREE MINDS PROGRAM APPLICATIONS The Foundation Communities program offers a free, yearlong college course in humanities to adults who have faced barriers to education. Deadline: July 9 Free. freemindsaustin.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

AISD WAREHOUSE POP-UP SALE Open to the public. Items include foodservice equipment, classroom furnishings, AV equipment, and more. 7:30am-3:30pm. AISD Central Warehouse, 3701 Woodbury. www.austinisd.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

BUFORD THE BOOK BUS Free books will be available in English and Spanish for all reading levels – from toddlers to young adults. 10:30am-12:30pm. Blazier Elementary School, 8601 Vertex Blvd.. Free. www.austinisd.org.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP WEBINAR Learn accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. Tue. & Thu., June 29 & July 1, 2-5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

GIVENS POOL COMMUNITY MEETING Staff present the top concept for the renovation of the Eastside pool. 5:30pm. Facebook Live. fb.com/austincityparks.

CONTROVERSY & CONVERSATION: REQUIEM FOR THE AMERICAN DREAM Robert Jensen, professor emeritus in the School of Journalism and Media at UT-Austin, will lead a discussion on the doc in which Noam Chomsky discusses how the concentration of wealth, and thus the concentration of power, is leading to higher tensions between socioeconomic classes. 7:30pm. Online via Zoom. Free. liberalarts.utexas.edu/humanitiesinstitute/events.

Friday 2

WOOD RECLAMATION Looking for reclaimed logs for art projects or milling? The Austin Parks and Recreation Urban Forestry Unit has got you covered. Community members are responsible for all loading and hauling of wood, but PARD staff can cut logs down to size if needed. 9am-2pm. John Trevino Jr. Metro Park, 9501 FM 969. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 3

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC CLOSURES The Travis County Expo Center and county walk-in clinics will be close due to the Fourth of July holiday. Austin Public Health will operate its clinic at Little Walnut Creek Library (835 W. Rundberg) on Sat., July 3, 10am-2pm. Sat.-Sun., July 3-4 Multiple locations. austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

BEGINNER’S BIRD WALK Look for migrating species, resident birds, and hawks who make their home along the Colorado River. Need binoculars? Travis Audubon’s got you covered with loaners. 7:30-9:30am. Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River Park, 8200 Grove. Free. travisaudubon.org.

ZILKER PARK VISION PLAN POP-UP SERIES Learn more about the plan that will establish a guiding framework for the restoration and future development of one of Austin’s most-loved parks. 10am-1pm. Givens Recreation Park, 3811 E. 12th. Free. austintexas.gov/zilkervision.

Sunday 4

FOURTH OF JULY STREET CLOSURES Riverside Dr. from Lamar to S. First St. will close beginning at 10am, followed by Cesar Chavez between MoPac and Congress’ closure and northbound and southbound MoPac traffic diversion at 5pm. Sun., July 4, 10am-12mid Downtown. www.austintexas.gov.

FOURTH OF JULY TRAIL SAFETY CLOSURES Segments of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail between Seaholm and the South First St. Bridge will close for most of Sunday due to the Fourth of July celebration at Vic Mathias Shores. See the city’s website for a list of trail detours. Beginning: Sun., July 4, 10am Downtown. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 5

LBJ PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY TICKETS GO ON SALE The LBJ Presidential Library will reopen on Wed., July 14, for the first time after closing in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Tickets must be bought online in advance and go on sale on Mon., July 5. Tickets go on sale: Mon., July 5 Admission prices vary. lbjlibrary.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

EQUALITY TEXAS SPECIAL SESSION PRIMER Join the Lone Star State’s largest LGBTQIA rights advocacy org as it breaks down the differences between a regular legislative session and a special session. Also, don’t forget to buckle up for another roller coaster ride: The 87th Texas Legislature kicks off the first of two special sessions on Thu., July 8. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). fb.com/equalitytexas.

Tuesday 6

AUSTIN LGBT(QIA) CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LUNCHEON Schmooze and – if you’re into it – booze with Austin’s queer biz chamber and community. Tue., July 6, noon Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, 4800 Burnet Rd.. Members, free; nonmembers, $40. austinlgbtchamber.com.

AJC GENERAL BODY MEETING Learn about the work Austin Justice Coalition is doing and how you can get involved. First Tuesdays, 6:30pm Online. austinjustice.org.

FIRST TUESDAYS WITH GABC Join the Greater Austin Black Chamber for conversations full of tools and resources to grow and expand black businesses, led by business experts and real entrepreneurs. First Tuesdays, noon-1pm Virtual. Free. membership@austinbcc.org, www.austinbcc.org.

Wednesday 7

COMMONS FORD BIRD WALK Take a field trip focusing on the birds that breed at Commons Ford. Registration is limited to 18 participants, so register as soon as possible. 7:30-10:30am. Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park, 614 N. Commons Ford Rd.. Free (registration required). travisaudubon.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN WEBINAR Practical, step-by-step instruction on how to develop a business plan for a small start-up business or the expansion of an existing business Wed.-Thu., June 7-8, 9am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CAPMETRO ACCESS ADVISORY COMMITTEE The committee promotes and educates the public regarding acceptance and usage of the transit system. 5:30pm. Online. capmetro.org/aac.

Thursday 8

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN WEBINAR Practical, step-by-step instruction on how to develop a business plan for a small start-up business or the expansion of an existing business Wed.-Thu., June 7-8, 9am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION WEBINAR A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR BizOpen serves as a point of contact for small business owners seeking assistance navigating the city’s development process. 11am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

2021-22 BUDGET ENGAGEMENT The Budget Office’s website includes explanatory videos in English and Spanish about the city’s FY 2021-22 budgeting process, as well as a short survey for residents to share their thoughts on spending priorities. The mayor and City Council are scheduled to adopt Austin’s FY 2021-22 budget and tax rate between Aug. 11-13. Ongoing Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/budget.

APA! POURS FOR PETS Austin Pets Alive! puts the "fun" in "fundraiser" this month: For $40, you can purr-chase a passport to use participating locations throughout July, and at each stop, pick up a coffee, beer, glass of wine, or even a refreshing agua fresca. The nonprofit animal shelter is partnering with Austin favorites like Irene’s, Hank’s, Cosmic Coffee, Yard Bar, and more, and proceeds go to pets in need. July 1-31 Citywide. $40 donation. austinpetsalive.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

LEGALLINE Call 512/472-8303 for free legal advice concerning family law, criminal matters, traffic problems, consumer issues, landlord/tenant issues, and employment law. Attorneys who are bilingual (English/Spanish) are also available. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.