Civics 101

Thursday 24

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

BUFORD THE BOOK BUS Free books will be available in both English and Spanish for all levels from toddlers to young adults. 10:30am-12:30pm. Oak Springs Elementary, 3601 Webberville, 512/414-4413. Free. www.austinisd.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT WORK SESSION Commissioners will be briefed on public and private collaborative efforts to address homelessness. 2:30pm. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR VOTING MEETING The agenda will be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting, which falls at the end of business on Tuesday. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING Meeting goals are interviewing and finalist candidates for the legal counsel and administrative manager staff positions for the committee. 6pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

KITCHEN COMPOST COLLECTOR PICKUP: DICK NICHOLS PARK Austin Resource Recovery customers who were part of the most recent curbside composting service expansion may pick up a free kitchen compost collector and compostable bags. 6-7:30pm. Dick Nichols Park, 8011 Beckett. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 25

DRIVE-UP HIV/STI TESTING No appointment is necessary. Tests offered: HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis. Questions? Call 512/972-5580. 9am-Noon. Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center, 2800 Webberville Rd.. Free. austintexas.gov/health.

MARKETING ESSENTIALS WEBINAR This class gives you tips, tricks, and best practices for marketing your small business. 9am-4pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE MEETING Planning and preparation for the task force’s final report and Council work session presentation on community members’ experiences during and in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri. 11am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 26

LOCATING AND ACCESSING RESOURCES FOR CAREGIVERS SEMINAR Natalie Alcorta, AGE’s Resources & Information Manager, will explain local community resources that are available to family caregivers, including programs available through AGE of Central Texas. 10-11:30am. 512/600-9275. Free. ageofcentraltx.org.

DRIVE-THROUGH PPE EVENT Pick up PPE (masks and hand sanitizer), a box of nonperishable food, pillows, and fans. 10am-2pm. CommUnityCare East, 211 Comal St. Free. austintexas.gov/health.

Sunday 27

NATIONAL HIV TESTING DAY Know your status and get tested with Austin Public Health. 1-5:30pm. 15 Waller St.. Free. austintexas.gov/health.

LGBTQIA POP-UP VACCINE CLINIC Join Austin Public Health and local queer community partners to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 2-6pm. Givens Recreation Park, 3811 E. 12th. Free (registration required). austintexas.gov/health.

Monday 28

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

Tuesday 29

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP WEBINAR Learn accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. Tue. & Thu., June 29 & July 1, 2-5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

ZILKER METROPOLITAN PARK VISION PLAN COMMUNITY MEETING The Zilker Park Vision Plan seeks to establish a guiding framework for the restoration and future development of one of Austin’s most-loved parks. Hear from PARD staff about the recent site analysis and needs assessment, small group discussion feedback, and a community survey. 6-7:30pm. Facebook Live. fb.com/austincityparks.

Wednesday 30

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COLONY PARK POOL COMMUNITY MEETING A design team showcases the top concept for the Colony Park aquatic facility. 5:30-7pm. Facebook Live. fb.com/cpsci.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER SURVIVOR PEER SUPPORT GROUP Led by the SAFE Alliance, one of Austin's nonprofits working to end sexual violence, abuse, and harassment. Email for details. Last Wednesdays, 5:30-7pm Online. DHarris@safeaustin.org, www.safeaustin.org.

Thursday 1

AISD WAREHOUSE POP-UP SALE Open to the public. Items include foodservice equipment, classroom furnishings, AV equipment, and more. 7:30am-3:30pm. AISD Central Warehouse, 3701 Woodbury. www.austinisd.org.

BUFORD THE BOOK BUS Free books will be available in English and Spanish for all reading levels – from toddlers to young adults. 10:30am-12:30pm. Blazier Elementary School, 8601 Vertex Blvd.. Free. www.austinisd.org.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP WEBINAR Learn accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. Tue. & Thu., June 29 & July 1, 2-5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

GIVENS POOL COMMUNITY MEETING Staff present the top concept for the renovation of the Eastside pool. 5:30pm. Facebook Live. fb.com/austincityparks.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

2021-22 BUDGET ENGAGEMENT The Budget Office’s website includes explanatory videos in English and Spanish about the city’s FY 2021-22 budgeting process, as well as a short survey for residents to share their thoughts on spending priorities. The mayor and City Council are scheduled to adopt Austin’s FY 2021-22 budget and tax rate between Aug. 11-13. Ongoing Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/budget.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.