Headlines / Quote of the Week

The Home Pitch: Austin's Major League Soccer team, Austin FC, kicks off its first-ever home game at Q2 Stadium this Saturday, June 19, against the San Jose Earthquakes. The Chronicle has rounded up everything you need to know about the stadium, game, and fandom in a special insert; check it out inside.

Juneteenth in Austin: This year marks the first time Juneteenth (June 19) will be recognized as an official city holiday. Some city admin offices and facilities will close on Friday, June 18, including Austin Public Library branches and the Austin Animal Center. See Community listings for Juneteenth events.

Vote Another Day: The Travis County Commissioners Court voted to postpone indefinitely a vote on the design contract for a new women's jail facility at the Travis County Correctional Complex, after hours of public comment on Tuesday, June 15. Commissioners approved a separate resolution directing staff to provide a report by Aug. 15 on how to update the 2015-16 needs analysis and master plan for Travis County's jail facilities. Read more.

PUD Yeah! City Council approved the planned unit development, or PUD, rezoning of the former Brackenridge Hospital campus Downtown, a key component of Austin's emerging health and medicine Innovation District. The 14-acre site is owned by Central Health, the tax-supported agency providing healthcare access for low-income or uninsured residents.

There's No Place Like AISD: Austin ISD is hosting districtwide enrollment clinics through June 24 where families can receive help in enrolling their child in any campus or any grade for the 2021-22 school year. The clinics are part of Operation Reconnect, AISD's campaign to reconnect with unenrolled students.

Dems of the Round Table: State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, was among a contingency of Texas Democratic lawmakers who met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House this week to discuss voting rights. Following the defeat of voter suppression bill Senate Bill 7 last month, Texas Democrats have urged the passage of federal voting rights legislation.

The Parks Ahead: The Austin Parks & Recreation Department won a 2021 National Planning Excellence Award from the American Planning Association for its Our Parks, Our Future Long-Range Plan, which guides the development of Austin's park system.

Fighting Hunger Together Capital Metro has delivered 1 million meals through its meal delivery program with community partners. The public transit agency began the program at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver food and supplies to those in need.

Quote of the Week

"Doug Kantor was killed at the hand of two juveniles who had guns they should never have had. We cannot police ourselves out of this crisis."

– Mayor Steve Adler, in the wake of last weekend’s Sixth Street shooting that killed Doug Kantor, left 13 others injured (read more)