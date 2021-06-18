Civics 101

Thursday 17

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

AUSTIN PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKMOBILE In addition to APL’s Bookmobile, AISD will distribute free seven-day day meal packs for any child under 19. Meals are available for all families regardless of income or enrollment in AISD. Pecan Springs Elementary, 3100 Rogge Ln.. Free. www.austinisd.org.

ACC SURPLUS SALE Office furniture and fixtures including tables, desks, and chairs, as well as bookshelves and classroom furniture and equipment, are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. Credit cards, cash, and checks accepted. Wed.-Sat., June 16-19, 8am-5pm ACC Pinnacle campus parking lot, 7748 Hwy. 290 W.. www.austincc.edu.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

BUFORD THE BOOK BUS Free books will be available for all reading levels – from toddlers to young adults – in English and Spanish. 10:30am-12:30pm. Patton Elementary School, 6001 Westcreek, 512/414-1780. Free. www.austinisd.org.

LBJ EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL MODERNIZATION MEETING Learn more about the construction phase of the LBJ Early College High School modernization. 5:30-6:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org.

DOWNTOWN COMMISSION MEETING The commission kicks off the meeting with presentations on the Palm District initiative and an update on the Aspen Heights Partners negotiations to build a new mixed-use project at the former HealthSouth site on Red River. 5:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

BLACK AUSTIN COALITION COMMUNITY DISCUSSION SERIES Share feedback, ask questions, and learn more about City Council’s resolution directing the city to invest in an effort to build a Black embassy. 6-8pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon. Free (registration required). www.blackaustincoalition.com.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how chickens can help you keep your food waste out of the landfill. Residents who pay the Clean Community Fee on their utility bills are eligible for a rebate on either a home composting system and accessories or a chicken coop. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 18

ACC JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION ACC’s virtual celebration features discussions and interviews about the abolition of slavery in Texas. Open to ACC students, staff, and the general public. 10am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austincc.edu.

Saturday 19

HORNSBY BEND BIRD WALK All levels of birders are welcome and no registration is required. Meet in front of the Center of Environmental Research (2210 FM973). 7:30-11am. Hornsby Bend. Free. george@kerrlink.com, www.travisaudubon.org.

THERE’S AN APP FOR THAT: OBSERVING NATURE FOR SCIENCE WITH INATURALIST This workshop will introduce Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Texas Nature Trackers program and how it uses the online data collection tool iNaturalist. 8:30am-1pm. Online. $15-25. www.travisaudubon.org.

STAY BLACK & LIVE VOL. 2 W/ RIDERS AGAINST THE STORM, EIMARAL SOL, MÉLAT, CHA'KEETA B, & MORE 10am. Rosewood Park, 2300 Rosewood, 512/472-6838.

JUNETEENTH PARADE & FESTIVAL Celebrate the 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas. The parade starts at MLK & Salina and continues down Chicon, heading east on Rosewood then north on Chestnut up to Pleasant Valley. Then enjoy music, food, and entertainment at Rosewood Park. 10am. Salina & MLK Jr. Blvd.. juneteenthcentraltexas.com.

STAY BLACK & LIVE VOL. 2 The daylong celebration kicks off with a car parade, and at lunch the 10,000 Fearless First Responders will distribute free plates to Eastside communities in need. There'll be a virtual panel discussion, music and spoken word, a raffle benefiting Six Square, and a live afterparty at the park that concludes with a fireworks show. 10am-10pm. Rosewood Park, 2300 Rosewood. Free. www.juneteenthatx.com.

THE PURPLE PARTY FOR CHICA POWER: ROCK THE BLOCK At this Latinitas fundraiser, local muralists Carmen Rangel and J Muzacz will unveil a mural of the late Ana Sisnett, a lifelong digital divide educator and activist and the first director of Austin Free-Net. 7-10pm. 2400 E. Cesar Chavez. $60+. www.latinitasmagazine.org.

Sunday 20

FOR THE PEOPLE RALLY Join Beto O'Rourke and Powered by People for a rally to protect voting rights in Texas. 5:30pm. South steps of the Capitol, Congress & 11th. poweredxpeople.org.

INDIVISIBLE TX LEGE END OF SESSION SOCIAL Indivisible #TXLege reviews the best and worst of the 87th Texas Legislature and talk about the future. 6-7:30pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/indivisibletxlege.

Monday 21

Tuesday 22

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC The Austin LGBT(QIA) Chamber has partnered with Bennu Coffee, Austin Community College, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association to provide up to 500 vaccines to anyone ages 12 and older. Know before you go: Masks are required inside Bennu Coffee. 11am-4pm. Bennu Coffee, 109 Jacob Fontaine Ln. #600. Free. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

KITCHEN COMPOST COLLECTOR PICKUP: WALNUT CREEK PARK Austin Resource Recovery customers who were part of the most recent curbside composting service expansion may pick up a free kitchen compost collector and compostable bags. 6-7:30pm. Walnut Creek Park, 12138 N. Lamar, 512/974-6700. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 23

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE MOBILE MEDICAL SERVICES CommUnityCare provides medical services in the Terrazas parking lot. Call for more info. 9am-3pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/978-9015. Free. www.communitycaretx.org.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE MEETING Community members share their experiences during and in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri. Public comment is scheduled to be incorporated into a final report for City Council. 6pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

THE BLACK FARMER FILES kYmberly Keeton, librarian and archivist of the Austin History Center, shares her informative presentation, “The Black Farmer Files: A Retrospective Look at African American Farming in Austin, Texas from the 1800s to Present.” 6:30-8:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). library.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 24

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

BUFORD THE BOOK BUS Free books will be available in both English and Spanish for all levels from toddlers to young adults. 10:30am-12:30pm. Oak Springs Elementary, 3601 Webberville, 512/414-4413. Free. www.austinisd.org.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR VOTING MEETING The agenda will be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting, which falls at the end of business on Tuesday. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org.

KITCHEN COMPOST COLLECTOR PICKUP: DICK NICHOLS PARK Austin Resource Recovery customers who were part of the most recent curbside composting service expansion may pick up a free kitchen compost collector and compostable bags. 6-7:30pm. Dick Nichols Park, 8011 Beckett. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT Share your experiences and recommendations related to Winter Storm Uri, which will then be incorporated into a final report for City Council. Provide feedback online via the SpeakUp Austin website, or to speak remotely at the task force meetings, call (512/974-6339) or email no later than noon the day prior to the meetings on May 14 & 28 and June 11 & 23. Ongoing Remote. WinterStormTaskForce@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/winter-storm-uri-community-feedback.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

2021-22 BUDGET ENGAGEMENT The Budget Office’s website includes explanatory videos in English and Spanish about the city’s FY 2021-22 budgeting process, as well as a short survey for residents to share their thoughts on spending priorities. The mayor and City Council are scheduled to adopt Austin’s FY 2021-22 budget and tax rate between Aug. 11-13. Ongoing Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/budget.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.