Civics 101

Thursday 10

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

PRESERVATION PLAN WORKING GROUP APPLICATIONS OPEN The city of Austin invites community members to help create a new historic preservation plan that is inclusive, equity-focused, and community-oriented. Interested in local heritage? Apply to join the project working group, which will meet 10-12 times over the next year to draft the plan. Compensation is available for group members who need financial support to participate. Applications due Mon., June 14 bit.ly/ATXpresplan.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council tackles a lengthy 127-Item agenda, which includes a resolution directing city staff to participate in Capital Metro’s Equitable Transit Oriented Development Study, as well as the final vote on raising the general homestead exemption to the state maximum of 20%, among other items. This is Council’s last meeting before its July break. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: THE HORNSBY BEND HEALTH & WELLNESS CENTER Participate in a virtual tour of the design of Central Health’s center. 11:30am-2pm. Online. Free. www.centralhealth.net.

Friday 11

FREE DAYS AT ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN Starting this year, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will begin offering eight days of free entry each year at Zilker Botanical Garden. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

PRE-JUNETEENTH EDUCATION & WELLNESS FAIR The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available by appointment only for residents ages 18 & up; call 512/972-5174 to schedule an appointment. There will also be live music, free BBQ, a gift card drawing, PPE (masks and hand sanitizer), and giveaways. 11am-1pm. Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina, 512/972-5174. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN JOINT COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Discussion and finalizing the FYs 2021-2023 Long-Range Capital Improvement Program (CIP) memo of recommendations for the Planning Commission. The Long-Range CIP Strategic Plan serves as a key link between the vision articulated in Imagine Austin with the city’s capital investments. 3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE MEETING Share your experiences during and in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, as well as recommendations for how the city can make improvements in preparation for future storms. 6pm. Videoconference. WinterStormTaskForce@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 12

ALTERNATIVE ENERGY SHOW Vendors showcase energy alternatives and smart home technologies, including hybrid and electric vehicles, energy-saving home devices, solar-powered products, and more. Sat.-Sun., June 12-13, 9am-5pm Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. $20-30; ages 15 & under, free. austin.altnrgshow.com.

LEGE SESSION PANEL DISCUSSION Common Ground for Texans and the League of Women Voters Austin Area invite you to join a panel presentation, followed by audience dialogue, regarding the outcomes and likely impact of the 87th Texas legislative session. 2pm. Zoom. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 13

ALTERNATIVE ENERGY SHOW Vendors showcase energy alternatives and smart home technologies, including hybrid and electric vehicles, energy-saving home devices, solar-powered products, and more. Sat.-Sun., June 12-13, 9am-5pm Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. $20-30; ages 15 & under, free. austin.altnrgshow.com.

Monday 14

AUSTIN PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKMOBILE Visit the food pantry at Navarro HS and receive free books for kids. All ages welcome. 10am-Noon. Navarro High School, 1201 Payton Gin Rd.. Free. library.austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION TRANSPORTATION POLICY BOARD MEETING The board will consider approving amendments to the 2021-24 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), among other action items. Members will also brief the board on CAMPO assistance with project readiness for Regional Corridor Improvement Projects. 2pm. Online. www.campotexas.org.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

Tuesday 15

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Commissioners are expected to vote on the $616 million expansion of the Travis County Correctional Complex, including funding for new women's jail facility. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

VEGETABLE GARDENING IN CENTRAL TEXAS WEBINAR Learn the basics of gardening challenges, including how much to plant, site selection, weeds and pests, compost and mulch, rotation and succession planting, and more. 10am-12:30pm. Free (registration required).

INTERVIEWS AND HIRING EMPLOYEES WEBINAR Learn more about the legal environment of hiring and how to interview potential employees and hire for the right fit. 5-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

SUPPORTING STUDENTS’ NEEDS: A CONVERSATION ABOUT ESSER III FEDERAL FUNDS Austin ISD seeks input on how the district should utilize up to $155 million in COVID-19 relief funds part of ESSER III, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief portion of the latest of three federal coronavirus relief acts. Tue.-Wed., June 15-16, 6-7pm Online. www.austinisd.org.

LGBTQ+ BUSINESS CROSS-COUNTRY Austin’s queer biz chamber joins other chambers around the U.S. for this multi-city networking event for LGBTQIA business owners. 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

COVID VACCINES AND OUR COMMUNITY Local pastors and medical experts discuss vaccine safety, side effects, myths, and facts about the COVID-19 vaccine. 7-8:30pm. FB Live. Free. www.fb.com/centralhealthtx.

Wednesday 16

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION WEBINAR A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

SUPPORTING STUDENTS’ NEEDS: A CONVERSATION ABOUT ESSER III FEDERAL FUNDS Austin ISD seeks input on how the district should utilize up to $155 million in COVID-19 relief funds part of ESSER III, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief portion of the latest of three federal coronavirus relief acts. Tue.-Wed., June 15-16, 6-7pm Online. www.austinisd.org.

Thursday 17

AUSTIN PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKMOBILE In addition to APL’s Bookmobile, AISD will distribute free seven-day day meal packs for any child under 19. Meals are available for all families regardless of income or enrollment in AISD. Pecan Springs Elementary, 3100 Rogge Ln.. Free. www.austinisd.org.

BUFORD THE BOOK BUS Free books will be available for all reading levels – from toddlers to young adults – in English and Spanish. 10:30am-12:30pm. Patton Elementary School, 6001 Westcreek, 512/414-1780. Free. www.austinisd.org.

LBJ EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL MODERNIZATION MEETING Learn more about the construction phase of the LBJ Early College High School modernization. 5:30-6:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org.

BLACK AUSTIN COALITION COMMUNITY DISCUSSION SERIES Share feedback, ask questions, and learn more about City Council’s resolution directing the city to invest in an effort to build a Black embassy. 6-8pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon. Free (registration required). www.blackaustincoalition.com.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how chickens can help you keep your food waste out of the landfill. Residents who pay the Clean Community Fee on their utility bills are eligible for a rebate on either a home composting system and accessories or a chicken coop. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT Share your experiences and recommendations related to Winter Storm Uri, which will then be incorporated into a final report for City Council. Provide feedback online via the SpeakUp Austin website, or to speak remotely at the task force meetings, call (512/974-6339) or email no later than noon the day prior to the meetings on May 14 & 28 and June 11 & 23. Ongoing Remote. WinterStormTaskForce@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/winter-storm-uri-community-feedback.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS NORTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from SH 45 N. to Hwy. 290 E. Through June 10 Online. capexnorth.mobility35openhouse.com.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

2021-22 BUDGET ENGAGEMENT The Budget Office’s website includes explanatory videos in English and Spanish about the city’s FY 2021-22 budgeting process, as well as a short survey for residents to share their thoughts on spending priorities. The mayor and City Council are scheduled to adopt Austin’s FY 2021-22 budget and tax rate between Aug. 11-13. Ongoing Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/budget.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

DRIVE-UP HIV/STI TESTING No appointment necessary for free and confidential tests for HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis. Through July 23. Fridays, 9am-noon Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center, 2800 Webberville Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

WIC MOBILE UNIT Resources and info about Austin Public Health’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program for qualifying pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Second Saturdays, 9am-1pm 3000 Jones Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/WIC.