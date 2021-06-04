Headlines / Quote of the Week

Austin City Council meets today, Thursday, June 3, at 10am, where the city's plan for sanctioned campsites for unhoused Austinites continues to be a big topic of discussion among Council and city staff. Read more.

Homestead on the Dais: Council will also vote on several items seeking to raise property tax exemptions for homeowners and senior and disabled households. If passed, Austin's homestead exemption rate would increase from 10% to the maximum allowable rate of 20% of the assessed value of a home, and the senior and disabled exemption would increase from $88,000 to $113,000.

A Poison Paradise: Austin's Watershed Protection Department warns that toxic algae may be more prevalent and "more toxic" than it was this winter and spring. As such, dog owners should treat all algae as though it is harmful and not allow their dogs to touch or ingest algae in any Central Texas waterways, including Lake Austin and Lady Bird Lake, as it can be fatal to dogs.

Class of 2021: Today, Thursday, June 3, marks the last day of classes for Austin Independent School District students. Austin ISD announced all graduation ceremonies have been moved indoors this week due to inclement weather (the times of some ceremonies have been adjusted as well). As a reminder, all graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed on AISD.TV (austinisd.org/aisdtv) or Facebook Live (fb.com/austinisd).

Free Rides Around Town: This summer, Capital Metro is offering free rides every Saturday and Sunday from June 5 to July 4 on most weekend services. Customers can ride at no cost on MetroRail, MetroBus, MetroRapid, MetroAccess, and the UT-Austin shuttles.

A Challenger is Here: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett has drawn a Democratic primary challenger in David Anderson Jr., a political newcomer from San Antonio seeking to represent Texas' 35th congressional district. Anderson currently attends Texas State University where he is studying public health, according to his campaign website.

Happy Purrride, Y'all: National Pride Month kicked off on Tuesday, June 1. For local events celebrating Austin's LGBTQIA communities, including next week's Austin Black Pride celebration, check out our Qmmunity listings for parties, markets, drag shows, and more.

Splish, Splash: Beginning Saturday, June 5, Govalle and Shipe pools will reopen to the public for the summer. Currently, Springwoods, Bartholomew, Big Stacy, Barton Springs, and Deep Eddy pools are open. Find pool reopening updates at austintexas.gov/pools.

Quote of the Week

"I normally say I'll see you in 18 months, but I might see you in 18 days or so."

– Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, hinting at the Texas Legislature’s potential fate on sine die at the 87th Texas Legislature