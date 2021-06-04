Civics 101

Thursday 3

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

PRESERVATION PLAN WORKING GROUP APPLICATIONS OPEN The city of Austin invites community members to help create a new historic preservation plan that is inclusive, equity-focused, and community-oriented. Interested in local heritage? Apply to join the project working group, which will meet 10-12 times over the next year to draft the plan. Compensation is available for group members who need financial support to participate. Applications due Mon., June 14 bit.ly/ATXpresplan.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 4

PRESERVATION PLAN WORKING GROUP APPLICATIONS OPEN The city of Austin invites community members to help create a new historic preservation plan that is inclusive, equity-focused, and community-oriented. Interested in local heritage? Apply to join the project working group, which will meet 10-12 times over the next year to draft the plan. Compensation is available for group members who need financial support to participate. Applications due Mon., June 14 bit.ly/ATXpresplan.

WOOD RECLAMATION In the market for large logs for your art projects or milling? The Austin Parks and Recreation Urban Forestry Unit has got you covered. Community members are responsible for all loading and hauling of wood. Parks staff can cut logs down to size if needed. 9am-2pm. John Trevino Jr. Metro Park, 9501 FM 969. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE MEETING The task force is responsible for collecting community experiences and recommendations related to Winter Storm Uri for a report for City Council. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

EASTSIDE VERTICAL TEAM DRIVE-THROUGH SUMMER KICKOFF Learn more about AISD Eastside schools programming, pick up resources, and celebrate the start of the summer. The Eastside Vertical Team is: Allison, Govalle, Ortega, Metz, Sanchez and Zavala elementaries; Martin Middle School; and Eastside ECHS and International High School. Noon-2pm. Martin Middle School, 1601 Haskell. Free. www.austinisd.org.

Saturday 5

PRESERVATION PLAN WORKING GROUP APPLICATIONS OPEN The city of Austin invites community members to help create a new historic preservation plan that is inclusive, equity-focused, and community-oriented. Interested in local heritage? Apply to join the project working group, which will meet 10-12 times over the next year to draft the plan. Compensation is available for group members who need financial support to participate. Applications due Mon., June 14 bit.ly/ATXpresplan.

AISD OPERATION RECONNECT: DOVE SPRINGS Austin ISD seeks volunteers for its door-to-door neighborhood walk to engage and recruit families back to AISD schools in the Dove Springs neighborhood. 9am-1pm. Dove Springs neighborhood. Registration required. www.austinisd.org.

Sunday 6

PRESERVATION PLAN WORKING GROUP APPLICATIONS OPEN The city of Austin invites community members to help create a new historic preservation plan that is inclusive, equity-focused, and community-oriented. Interested in local heritage? Apply to join the project working group, which will meet 10-12 times over the next year to draft the plan. Compensation is available for group members who need financial support to participate. Applications due Mon., June 14 bit.ly/ATXpresplan.

AUSTIN CAVE DAY Learn you can help protect our cave species, groundwater, and springs through virtual reality tours of Austin’s Wildflower and Millennium caves and an online story map. 8am-5pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/caves.

Monday 7

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

PRESERVATION PLAN WORKING GROUP APPLICATIONS OPEN The city of Austin invites community members to help create a new historic preservation plan that is inclusive, equity-focused, and community-oriented. Interested in local heritage? Apply to join the project working group, which will meet 10-12 times over the next year to draft the plan. Compensation is available for group members who need financial support to participate. Applications due Mon., June 14 bit.ly/ATXpresplan.

AUSTIN TRAVIS COUNTY FOOD POLICY BOARD MEETING Working groups give briefings and recommendations on the COVID-19 food system response, healthy food access to all communities, and support for farms and farmers, among other areas. 9am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION MEETING New business tackles several important developments, including an update on hiring a new Austin Police chief and the implementation of Proposition ordinances. 3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 8

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

PRESERVATION PLAN WORKING GROUP APPLICATIONS OPEN The city of Austin invites community members to help create a new historic preservation plan that is inclusive, equity-focused, and community-oriented. Interested in local heritage? Apply to join the project working group, which will meet 10-12 times over the next year to draft the plan. Compensation is available for group members who need financial support to participate. Applications due Mon., June 14 bit.ly/ATXpresplan.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Several agenda items address local justice planning, including a briefing from the Juvenile Public Defender and the Capital Area Private Defender Service on the DNA Forensic Project and a new contract with the Public Rights Project for the Public Rights Project Fellowship in the Travis County D.A.’s Office. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

HOME OFFICE TAX DEDUCTIONS WEBINAR Discuss the pros and cons of working from home, including its potential impact on personal and work boundaries, tax liability, and other topics. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: THE DEL VALLE HEALTH & WELLNESS CENTER Participate in a virtual tour of the design of Central Health’s center. 11:30am-2pm. Online. Free. www.centralhealth.net.

HOME COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how you can turn your food scraps and lawn clippings into fertilizer by using a home composting system. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 9

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

PRESERVATION PLAN WORKING GROUP APPLICATIONS OPEN The city of Austin invites community members to help create a new historic preservation plan that is inclusive, equity-focused, and community-oriented. Interested in local heritage? Apply to join the project working group, which will meet 10-12 times over the next year to draft the plan. Compensation is available for group members who need financial support to participate. Applications due Mon., June 14 bit.ly/ATXpresplan.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Austin Resource Recovery’s program connects green-minded community advocates and neighbors to help educate and increase participation in the city’s recycling and composting programs. 1-2pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING Discussion and possible action on Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget priorities for public health services. 2pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 10

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

PRESERVATION PLAN WORKING GROUP APPLICATIONS OPEN The city of Austin invites community members to help create a new historic preservation plan that is inclusive, equity-focused, and community-oriented. Interested in local heritage? Apply to join the project working group, which will meet 10-12 times over the next year to draft the plan. Compensation is available for group members who need financial support to participate. Applications due Mon., June 14 bit.ly/ATXpresplan.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: THE HORNSBY BEND HEALTH & WELLNESS CENTER Participate in a virtual tour of the design of Central Health’s center. 11:30am-2pm. Online. Free. www.centralhealth.net.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT Share your experiences and recommendations related to Winter Storm Uri, which will then be incorporated into a final report for City Council. Provide feedback online via the SpeakUp Austin website, or to speak remotely at the task force meetings, call (512/974-6339) or email no later than noon the day prior to the meetings on May 14 & 28 and June 11 & 23. Ongoing Remote. WinterStormTaskForce@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/winter-storm-uri-community-feedback.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS NORTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from SH 45 N. to Hwy. 290 E. Through June 10 Online. capexnorth.mobility35openhouse.com.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

2021-22 BUDGET ENGAGEMENT The Budget Office’s website includes explanatory videos in English and Spanish about the city’s FY 2021-22 budgeting process, as well as a short survey for residents to share their thoughts on spending priorities. The mayor and City Council are scheduled to adopt Austin’s FY 2021-22 budget and tax rate between Aug. 11-13. Ongoing Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/budget.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.