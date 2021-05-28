Civics 101

Thursday 27

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ROSEWOOD/ZARAGOSA Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Open: Mon.-Fri., 7am-3pm Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PFLUGERVILLE Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Daily, 8am-5pm 2700 Pecan St., Pflugerville. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: ANA LARK CENTER Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. May 27-29. Thu. & Sat., 9am-3:30pm; Fri., 1-6:30pm Ana Lark Center, 1400 Tillery. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Important updates include the Healthy Streets initiative, Capital Metro’s MetroBike program, the Austin Energy Electric bicycle rebate program, and the city’s Strategic Mobility Outcome. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT WORK SESSION Commissioners will receive three presentations related to the Travis County Correctional System: long-range facility planning, jail classification/operations, and jail population and diversion programs. 1:30pm. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: SE BRANCH LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Thu.-Fri., May 27-28, 2-7:30pm Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: DELCO CENTER Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. May 27-29. Thu.-Fri., 3-7:30pm; Sat., 10am-2:30pm Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

AISD VACCINE CLINIC: MARTIN MIDDLE SCHOOL This is open to members of the AISD community 12 years of age and older. No appointments are required. 3-8pm. Martin Middle School, 1601 Haskell. Free. health@austinisd.org, www.austinisd.org.

BUILDING COMMUNITY POWER Join Asian Family Support Services of Austin's for its monthlong virtual conversation series on building power within and beyond Asian American Pacific Islander communities. Through May 27. Thursdays, 5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.afssaustin.org.

AUSTIN ISD BOARD VOTING MEETING Among the agenda items is a presentation from AISD staff on enrollment in gifted and talented programs. See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

KITCHEN COMPOST COLLECTOR PICK-UP: SHALOM AUSTIN Austin Resource Recovery customers who were part of the most recent curbside composting service expansion are eligible. 6-7:30pm. Shalom Austin, 7300 Hart Ln.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ASIAN AMERICAN QUALITY OF LIFE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING New business includes an update on the North Austin Universal Health Clinic and its contract with the city for mental health services, chair appointments, and more. 6-8pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 28

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: LITTLE WALNUT CREEK LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. May 28-29. Fri., 2-5:30pm; Sat., 10am-1:30pm Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

Saturday 29

DON'T MESS WITH TEXANS’ ABORTIONS RALLY Reproductive health and abortion rights advocates and activists rally at the Texas State Capitol South Steps in protest of the recent passage of anti-abortion Senate Bill 8. 11am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. www.avowtexas.org.

DON'T MESS WITH TEXANS' ABORTIONS! Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Gov. Greg Abbott, and House Speaker Dade Phelan just forced an unpopular and extreme abortion law, Senate Bill 8, on Texans that bans abortion in most cases and opens up Texans to harassing lawsuits. Join the rally and march to unite and mobilize to let the state know not to mess with Texans’ abortions, and raise funds for orgs in need. 11am. Texas Capitol south steps, Congress & 11th. fb.com/progresstexas.

KITCHEN COMPOST COLLECTOR PICK-UP: RUTHERFORD LANE Austin Resource Recovery customers who were part of the recent curbside composting service expansion are eligible for a free kitchen compost collector and compostable bags. Noon-2pm. 1520 Rutherford Ln.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 30

Monday 31

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

Tuesday 1

CIRCULAR MEET-UPS: LET'S CLOSE THE LOOP Local business leaders, Austin Creative Reuse Executive Director Jenn Evans and Think Big Program owner Sandy Stewart, discuss Austin’s circular economic future. Noon-1pm. Videoconference. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

FIRST TUESDAYS WITH GABC Join the Greater Austin Black Chamber for conversations full of tools and resources to grow and expand black businesses, led by business experts and real entrepreneurs. First Tuesdays, noon-1pm Virtual. Free. membership@austinbcc.org, www.austinbcc.org.

AUSTIN LGBT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LUNCHEON Austin’s queer business chamber hosts its first in-person luncheon since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 1pm. The County Line on the Lake, 5204 FM 2222. Members, free; nonmembers, $50. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

AISD EQUITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING The committee provides recommendations on matters related to equitable outcomes in resource allocation, evaluation, policies, and practices. 5:30-7:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org.

COVID VACCINES AND OUR COMMUNITY Medical experts and local pastors discuss vaccine safety, side effects, myths, and facts about the COVID-19 vaccine. 7-8:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.centralhealth.net.

Wednesday 2

TEXAS MARIJUANA POLICY DIRECT ACTION Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy invites supporters to join the coalition in advocating for the statewide legalization of marijuana. Wed., May 26 & Wed., June 2 (see FB for specific times) Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. hfazio@txmjpolicy.org, www.fb.com/txmjpolicy.

COMMUNITYCARE WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: MANOR Open to anyone 12 years of age and older for CommUnityCare patients and non-patients (persons 12 to 17 years of age must have parent or guardian present). No appointment is necessary. Wednesdays, 8am-5pm 600 W. Carrie Manor St., Manor. Free (no appointment required). www.communitycaretx.org.

CAPITAL METRO ACCESS ADVISORY COMMITTEE The AAC promotes and educates the public regarding acceptance and usage of the transit system. 5:30pm. Online. www.capmetro.org/aac.

Thursday 3

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT Share your experiences and recommendations related to Winter Storm Uri, which will then be incorporated into a final report for City Council. Provide feedback online via the SpeakUp Austin website, or to speak remotely at the task force meetings, call (512/974-6339) or email no later than noon the day prior to the meetings on May 14 & 28 and June 11 & 23. Ongoing Remote. WinterStormTaskForce@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/winter-storm-uri-community-feedback.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS NORTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from SH 45 N. to Hwy. 290 E. Through June 10 Online. capexnorth.mobility35openhouse.com.

AUSTIN RESOURCE RECOVERY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN SURVEY Share your feedback on ARR reaching its zero waste goals to help guide departmental efforts to measure Austin’s zero waste progress. Deadline: June 1 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-resource-recovery.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

2021-22 BUDGET ENGAGEMENT The Budget Office’s website includes explanatory videos in English and Spanish about the city’s FY 2021-22 budgeting process, as well as a short survey for residents to share their thoughts on spending priorities. The mayor and City Council are scheduled to adopt Austin’s FY 2021-22 budget and tax rate between Aug. 11-13. Ongoing Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/budget.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.