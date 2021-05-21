Civics 101

Thursday 20

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

AUSTIN'S NEXT POLICE CHIEF COMMUNITY MEETING City Manager Spencer Cronk has brought in executive recruiters Ralph Andersen & Associates to help the city find candidates for Austin Police's next chief. Community members will have the opportunity to provide the consultants from Ralph Andersen & Associates with feedback during these virtual meetings. Those unable to attend may still submit feedback via the SpeakUp Austin website or by sending an email. Meetings: Mon., May 17, noon-1pm & 6:30-7:30pm; Thu., May 20, 9-10am; Fri., May 21, 10-11am & 2-3pm Online. community@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/yournextpolicechief.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: SE BRANCH LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Wed.-Fri., May 19-21, 2-7:30pm Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

AUSTIN ISD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: ANDERSON HIGH SCHOOL Appointments are preferred but not required for this clinic open to AISD community members ages 12 and older. See here for how to schedule an appointment. 3-7pm. Anderson High School, 8403 Mesa. Free. www.austinisd.org.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: DELCO CENTER Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. May 19-22. Wed.-Fri., 3-7:30pm; Sat., 10am-2:30pm Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

BUILDING COMMUNITY POWER Join Asian Family Support Services of Austin's for its monthlong virtual conversation series on building power within and beyond Asian American Pacific Islander communities. Through May 27. Thursdays, 5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.afssaustin.org.

KITCHEN COMPOST COLLECTOR PICK-UP: DICK NICHOLS PARK Austin Resource Recovery customers who were part of the most recent curbside composting service expansion may pick up a free kitchen compost collector and compostable bags. 6-7:30pm. Dick Nichols Park, 8701 Beckett. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BLACK AUSTIN DEMOCRATS GENERAL BODY MEETING Cliff Albright of Black Voters Matter and Charlie Bonner of MOVE Texas talk about the state of voting rights in Texas. 6pm. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/blackaustindemocrats.

AISD SALUTE 2021 AWARDS Austin ISD recognizes teachers of the year and teachers of promise from each campus, among other recognitions for district staff and campus members. 6:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org.

Friday 21

SOCIAL MEDIA BEST PRACTICES WEBINAR Become familiar with social media do's and don'ts and best practices for your business. 9am-4pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE MEETING Members discuss input from a listening session on community members’ experiences and recommendations related to Winter Storm Uri. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

COVID-19 POP-UP VACCINE CLINIC: SACRED HEART Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment for first-dose Moderna vaccines. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. Fri.-Sat., May 21-22, 10am-7:30pm Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5909 Reicher. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

AUSTIN'S NEXT POLICE CHIEF COMMUNITY MEETING City Manager Spencer Cronk has brought in executive recruiters Ralph Andersen & Associates to help the city find candidates for Austin Police's next chief. Community members will have the opportunity to provide the consultants from Ralph Andersen & Associates with feedback during these virtual meetings. Those unable to attend may still submit feedback via the SpeakUp Austin website or by sending an email. Meetings: Mon., May 17, noon-1pm & 6:30-7:30pm; Thu., May 20, 9-10am; Fri., May 21, 10-11am & 2-3pm Online. community@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/yournextpolicechief.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: LITTLE WALNUT CREEK LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. May 21-22. Fri., 2-5:30pm; Sat., 10am-1:30pm Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING The commission will redraw Austin’s 10 City Council district boundaries for the first time since voters adopted the 10-1 system of single-member Council districts in 2012. Revisit our News feature, “So You Want to Redistrict Austin?” (Sept. 18, 2020) to read more about the process – and what's at stake – with redrawing our City Council districts. 3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

TOWN HALL ON PUBLIC SAFETY: PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES AND POLICING Take part in a conversation amplifying the voices of people with disabilities and their unique experiences with policing in Austin. Hosted by the Office of Police Oversight, the Mayor's Office, the Mayor's Committee for People with Disabilities, and Austin's Equity Office. 6-8:30pm. Online. www.atxpoliceoversight.org.

Saturday 22

AUSTIN ISD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: PECAN SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Appointments are preferred but not required for this clinic open to AISD community members ages 12 and older. See here for how to schedule an appointment. 9am-1pm. Pecan Springs Elementary School, 3100 Rogge. Free. www.austinisd.org.

COVID-19 POP-UP VACCINE CLINIC: DEL VALLE HS Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment for first-dose Moderna vaccines. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. 9am-1:30pm. Del Valle High School, 5301 Ross Rd., Del Valle. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

COVID-19 POP-UP VACCINE CLINIC: SACRED HEART Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment for first-dose Moderna vaccines. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. Fri.-Sat., May 21-22, 10am-7:30pm Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5909 Reicher. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

AUSTIN ISD COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC: DOBIE MIDDLE SCHOOL Appointments are required for this clinic open to AISD community members ages 12 and older. See here for how to schedule an appointment. 10am-2pm. Dobie Middle School, 1200 E. Rundberg. Free. www.austinisd.org.

AISD TRUSTEE SOUNDING BOARD: BE (LOCAL) POLICY DISCUSSION Learn about the ways the AISD Board of Trustees is changing how board items are established and communicated in an effort to make it easier for the public to follow the board’s work. Spanish interpretation will be provided. 10:30am. Online. trustees@austinisd.org, www.austinisd.org/board.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how keeping chickens can help you keep your food waste out of the landfill. City of Austin customers who pay the Clean Community Fee on their utility bills are eligible for a $75 rebate on either a home composting system and accessories or a chicken coop for their home. 11am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

UT-AUSTIN SPRING 2021 COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY Non-ticketed guests are not allowed to attend UT’s in-person university-wide ceremony, but the ceremony will stream live on the web beginning at 8pm. Multiple roads through and around the UT campus will be closed throughout the day. See here for the streaming link and check for street closures and alternative traffic routes here. 8pm. Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, 2100 San Jacinto. commencement.utexas.edu.

Sunday 23

COMMONS FORD BIRD WALK Join Travis Audubon for a field trip focusing on the birds that breed at Commons Ford. 7:30-10:30am. Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park, 614 N. Commons Ford Rd.. Free (donations welcome). www.travisaudubon.org.

LGBTQ+ COVID-19 VACCINE EVENT Austin Public Health partners with Embrace Austin, Vivent Health, Kind Clinic, Project Transitions, AshWELL, and Austin Black Pride to get vaccines to our LGBTQIA community. It's totally free, but online registration is required. Rescheduled: Sun., May 23, 2-6pm Givens Recreation Park, 3811 E. 12th. Free. www.fb.com/austinpublichealth.

KITCHEN COMPOST COLLECTOR PICK-UP: ROY G. GUERRERO PARK Austin Resource Recovery customers who were part of the most recent curbside composting service expansion are eligible. 3-5pm. Roy G. Guerrero Park, 400 Grove. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 24

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING City staff will present its recommendation for creating a new joint advisory body with Travis County to adress public health issues. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 25

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Watch the Travis County Commissioners Court’s website for the agenda posting. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

KITCHEN COMPOST COLLECTOR PICK-UP: ONION CREEK PARK Austin Resource Recovery customers who were part of the most recent curbside composting service expansion are eligible. 6-7:30pm. Onion Creek Park, 6800 Creek Dr.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 26

TEXAS MARIJUANA POLICY DIRECT ACTION Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy invites supporters to join the coalition in advocating for the statewide legalization of marijuana. Wed., May 26 & Wed., June 2 (see FB for specific times) Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. hfazio@txmjpolicy.org, www.fb.com/txmjpolicy.

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING Discussion and possible action includes addressing an FY2020 single audit report by the city's external auditor, Deloitte & Touche LLP. 9:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

DRIVE-THROUGH LUAU Residents ages 50 and older are invited to stop by for some snacks and other goodies from health-related vendors. 10am-Noon. Rodolfo “Rudy” Mendez Recreation Center, 1621 Nash Hernandez Sr. Dr.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BALCONES CANYONLANDS CONSERVATION PLAN COORDINATING COMMITTEE MEETING The committee is the governing body that directs the administration of the Balcones Canyonlands Conservation Plan (BCCP). 1-3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ENERGY UTILITY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING Briefings cover workforce planning for the Decker Power Plant (which was scheduled to retire last year) and the Winter Storm Uri after-action report process. 1:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER SURVIVOR PEER SUPPORT GROUP Led by the SAFE Alliance, one of Austin's nonprofits working to end sexual violence, abuse, and harassment. Email for details. Last Wednesdays, 5:30-7pm Online. DHarris@safeaustin.org, www.safeaustin.org.

REIMAGINING COMMUNITY SAFETY POLICIES The Office of Police Oversight is hosting virtual conversations to get community feedback on the Austin Police Department’s use-of-force policies. Through May 26. Wednesdays, 6pm Online. www.atxpoliceoversight.org.

Thursday 27

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Important updates include the Healthy Streets initiative, Capital Metro’s MetroBike program, the Austin Energy Electric bicycle rebate program, and the city’s Strategic Mobility Outcome. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT WORK SESSION Commissioners will receive three presentations related to the Travis County Correctional System: long-range facility planning, jail classification/operations, and jail population and diversion programs. 1:30pm. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

AISD VACCINE CLINIC: MARTIN MIDDLE SCHOOL This is open to members of the AISD community 12 years of age and older. No appointments are required. 3-8pm. Martin Middle School, 1601 Haskell. Free. health@austinisd.org, www.austinisd.org.

BUILDING COMMUNITY POWER Join Asian Family Support Services of Austin's for its monthlong virtual conversation series on building power within and beyond Asian American Pacific Islander communities. Through May 27. Thursdays, 5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.afssaustin.org.

AUSTIN ISD BOARD VOTING MEETING Among the agenda items is a presentation from AISD staff on enrollment in gifted and talented programs. See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

ASIAN AMERICAN QUALITY OF LIFE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING New business includes an update on the North Austin Universal Health Clinic and its contract with the city for mental health services, chair appointments, and more. 6-8pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

KITCHEN COMPOST COLLECTOR PICK-UP: SHALOM AUSTIN Austin Resource Recovery customers who were part of the most recent curbside composting service expansion are eligible. 6-7:30pm. Shalom Austin, 7300 Hart Ln.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT Share your experiences and recommendations related to Winter Storm Uri, which will then be incorporated into a final report for City Council. Provide feedback online via the SpeakUp Austin website, or to speak remotely at the task force meetings, call (512/974-6339) or email no later than noon the day prior to the meetings on May 14 & 28 and June 11 & 23. Ongoing Remote. WinterStormTaskForce@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/winter-storm-uri-community-feedback.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS NORTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from SH 45 N. to Hwy. 290 E. Through June 10 Online. capexnorth.mobility35openhouse.com.

AUSTIN RESOURCE RECOVERY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN SURVEY Share your feedback on ARR reaching its zero waste goals to help guide departmental efforts to measure Austin’s zero waste progress. Deadline: June 1 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-resource-recovery.

PALM DISTRICT PLANNING SURVEY Austin’s Palm District is located on the eastern edge of Downtown between I-35 and Trinity St., running from Rainey St. to 15th St. The city's Housing and Planning Department seeks public input on the future of the area as it develops the final Palm District Small Area Plan. Explore the area, take a survey, and ask questions on the city’s project website. Ongoing Online. palmdistrictplanning@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/palmdistrict.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.