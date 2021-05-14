Civics 101

Thursday 13

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS SOUTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from Hwy. 290 W./SH 71/Ben White Blvd. to SH 45 Southeast. Through May 26 Online. capexsouth.mobility35openhouse.com.

COVID-19 DRIVE-UP VACCINATION CLINIC Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Thu.-Fri., May 13-14, 9am-2:30pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

AUSTIN WATER OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING Briefings address the systems testing pilot for Austin's new smart water meter system dubbed My ATX Water, among other items. The pilot began in September 2020 and includes nearly 5,000 meters from the River Place/Glenlake, Long Canyon, and Windsor Park/Mueller neighborhoods. 1:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: SE BRANCH LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Thu.-Fri., May 13-14, 2-7:30pm Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: DELCO CENTER Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. May 13-15. Thu.-Fri., 3-7:30pm; Sat., 10am-2:30pm Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

BUILDING COMMUNITY POWER Join Asian Family Support Services of Austin's for its monthlong virtual conversation series on building power within and beyond Asian American Pacific Islander communities. Through May 27. Thursdays, 5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.afssaustin.org.

ULLRICH WATER TREATMENT PLANT COMMUNITY MEETING Austin Water invites neighbors to an online community meeting to discuss upcoming projects at Ullrich Water Treatment Plant. Staff will discuss plans and address any questions prior to cleaning Basin 5 at the plant. 6-7pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 14

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS SOUTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from Hwy. 290 W./SH 71/Ben White Blvd. to SH 45 Southeast. Through May 26 Online. capexsouth.mobility35openhouse.com.

COVID-19 DRIVE-UP VACCINATION CLINIC Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Thu.-Fri., May 13-14, 9am-2:30pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: LITTLE WALNUT CREEK LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. May 14-15. Fri., 2-5:30pm; Sat., 10am-1:30pm Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: SE BRANCH LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Thu.-Fri., May 13-14, 2-7:30pm Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: DELCO CENTER Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. May 13-15. Thu.-Fri., 3-7:30pm; Sat., 10am-2:30pm Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE MEETING Community testimony will be summarized in a report and submitted to City Council by the end of this July. To share your experiences during and in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, click here. 6-8pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 15

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS SOUTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from Hwy. 290 W./SH 71/Ben White Blvd. to SH 45 Southeast. Through May 26 Online. capexsouth.mobility35openhouse.com.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: LITTLE WALNUT CREEK LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. May 14-15. Fri., 2-5:30pm; Sat., 10am-1:30pm Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: DELCO CENTER Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. May 13-15. Thu.-Fri., 3-7:30pm; Sat., 10am-2:30pm Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

BLACK 365 COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR The Austin Area Urban League's first-ever community health fair features live music, kids zone, fitness demos, and more. Face masks are required. There's also a virtual option available when registering. 10am-4pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon. Free (registration required). www.aaul.org.

ACC VIRTUAL COMMENCEMENT CELEBRATION Austin Community College honors more than 2,800 graduates who have earned an associate degree, workforce certification, or high school equivalency program this spring. 11am. Online. www.austincc.edu.

COVID-19 POP-UP VACCINATION CLINIC Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines. 2-5:30pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1206 E. Ninth. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

ELECTION PANEL DISCUSSION Common Ground for Texans and the League of Women Voters Austin Area invites you to join via Zoom for a panel presentation, followed by audience dialogue, regarding likely impacts of the May 1 election. Panelists include Ranked Choice Voting for Texas VP Joanne Richards and KUT reporters Andrew Weber and Audrey McGlinchy. 2pm. Virtual. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

JUSTICE FOR RODNEY REED RALLY AND CAR CARAVAN Family and supporters of Rodney Reed – the Bastrop man convicted of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites and who maintains his innocence – gather at the Bastrop County Courthouse before leading a car caravan through Bastrop. A new appeal hearing for Reed, who maintains his innocence, is scheduled to begin on July 19. 3-7pm. Bastrop County Courthouse, 804 Pecan St., Bastrop. www.fb.com/reedjusticeinitiative.

MEMORIAL FOR INDIANAPOLIS VICTIMS & COMMUNITY DISCUSSION Asian Family Support Services of Austin and Indian American Coalition of Texas IACT hold a memorial for the victims of last month's mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx site, followed by a community discussion on stopping anti-Asian American hate in our Texas communities. 4pm. Online. www.fb.com/afssaustin.

Sunday 16

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS SOUTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from Hwy. 290 W./SH 71/Ben White Blvd. to SH 45 Southeast. Through May 26 Online. capexsouth.mobility35openhouse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

Monday 17

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS SOUTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from Hwy. 290 W./SH 71/Ben White Blvd. to SH 45 Southeast. Through May 26 Online. capexsouth.mobility35openhouse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

AUSTIN'S NEXT POLICE CHIEF COMMUNITY MEETING City Manager Spencer Cronk has brought in executive recruiters Ralph Andersen & Associates to help the city find candidates for Austin Police's next chief. Community members will have the opportunity to provide the consultants from Ralph Andersen & Associates with feedback during these virtual meetings. Those unable to attend may still submit feedback via the SpeakUp Austin website or by sending an email. Meetings: Mon., May 17, noon-1pm & 6:30-7:30pm; Thu., May 20, 9-10am; Fri., May 21, 10-11am & 2-3pm Online. community@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/yournextpolicechief.

Tuesday 18

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS SOUTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from Hwy. 290 W./SH 71/Ben White Blvd. to SH 45 Southeast. Through May 26 Online. capexsouth.mobility35openhouse.com.

KITCHEN COMPOST COLLECTOR PICK-UP: WALNUT CREEK PARK Austin Resource Recovery customers who were part of the most recent curbside composting service expansion may pick up a free kitchen compost collector and compostable bags. 6-7:30pm. Walnut Creek Park, 12138 N. Lamar. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FIX-IT AT HOME! FIX YOUR FAVORITE T-SHIRT Learn basic hand stitches and easy techniques to give your shirt a new life. No sewing experience needed! The class will be taught in English and Spanish. 6:30-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/fixit.

Wednesday 19

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS SOUTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from Hwy. 290 W./SH 71/Ben White Blvd. to SH 45 Southeast. Through May 26 Online. capexsouth.mobility35openhouse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

DOWNTOWN COMMISSION MEETING The commission will receive briefings on homelessness in Downtown Austin from representatives from the city, Austin Downtown Alliance, Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO), and Austin Police Department. 5:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

REIMAGINING COMMUNITY SAFETY POLICIES The Office of Police Oversight is hosting virtual conversations to get community feedback on the Austin Police Department’s use-of-force policies. Through May 26. Wednesdays, 6pm Online. www.atxpoliceoversight.org.

Thursday 20

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS SOUTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from Hwy. 290 W./SH 71/Ben White Blvd. to SH 45 Southeast. Through May 26 Online. capexsouth.mobility35openhouse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

AUSTIN'S NEXT POLICE CHIEF COMMUNITY MEETING City Manager Spencer Cronk has brought in executive recruiters Ralph Andersen & Associates to help the city find candidates for Austin Police's next chief. Community members will have the opportunity to provide the consultants from Ralph Andersen & Associates with feedback during these virtual meetings. Those unable to attend may still submit feedback via the SpeakUp Austin website or by sending an email. Meetings: Mon., May 17, noon-1pm & 6:30-7:30pm; Thu., May 20, 9-10am; Fri., May 21, 10-11am & 2-3pm Online. community@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/yournextpolicechief.

BUILDING COMMUNITY POWER Join Asian Family Support Services of Austin's for its monthlong virtual conversation series on building power within and beyond Asian American Pacific Islander communities. Through May 27. Thursdays, 5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.afssaustin.org.

BLACK AUSTIN DEMOCRATS GENERAL BODY MEETING Cliff Albright of Black Voters Matter and Charlie Bonner of MOVE Texas talk about the state of voting rights in Texas. 6pm. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/blackaustindemocrats.

KITCHEN COMPOST COLLECTOR PICK-UP: DICK NICHOLS PARK Austin Resource Recovery customers who were part of the most recent curbside composting service expansion may pick up a free kitchen compost collector and compostable bags. 6-7:30pm. Dick Nichols Park, 8701 Beckett. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP LOTTERY REGISTRATION Applicants can register for a random lottery drawing for limited in-person camps. In-person camp costs $120 per week with $20 due upon acceptance of lottery spot. April 19-May 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE SEEKS PUBLIC COMMENT Share your experiences and recommendations related to Winter Storm Uri, which will then be incorporated into a final report for City Council. Provide feedback online via the SpeakUp Austin website, or to speak remotely at the task force meetings, call (512/974-6339) or email no later than noon the day prior to the meetings on May 14 & 28 and June 11 & 23. Ongoing Remote. WinterStormTaskForce@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org/winter-storm-uri-community-feedback.

I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS NORTH PUBLIC HEARING Review the draft environmental assessment and the recommended alternative for improvements to I-35 from SH 45 N. to Hwy. 290 E. Through June 10 Online. capexnorth.mobility35openhouse.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.