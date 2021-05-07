Headlines / Quote of the Week

Austin City Council meets today, Thursday, May 6, to address a lengthy agenda. Up first is an item approving an ordinance to accept the first half of Austin's $195.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Specifically, $44.8 million of the $97.9 million is expected to be appropriated for public health expenses related to the COVID-19 crisis and economic recovery.

Also on the Agenda: is a vote to resume Austin Police Department cadet classes under a new "reimagined" pilot academy beginning this June. If approved, outside firm Kroll Associates Inc., hired by the city to recommend changes at APD, will also evaluate the new pilot. Justice advocates oppose reopening the academy before the community has reviewed its new curriculum.

Transphobic Bill Bites Dust: Anti-trans student-athlete bill Senate Bill 29 was nixed by House Public Education Committee on Tuesday, May 4. Another anti-trans bill, House Bill 1399, now sits in the House Calendars Committee where it awaits scheduling for a vote on the lower chamber floor, while SB 1646 awaits a hearing in the House Public Health Committee.

Vax and a Mask: Austin Public Health updated its COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines this week to factor in people's vaccination status. Currently, Austin-Travis County is under Stage 3, in which fully vaccinated individuals don't need to wear masks at private outdoor gatherings but should continue wearing them at private indoor events. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should continue wearing masks when dining, shopping, or traveling under Stage 3.

Putting Survivors First: Last week the Texas House of Representatives passed the Sexual Assault Survivors' Task Force's 11 policy recommendations via four bills by Reps. Donna Howard, D-Austin, and Victoria Neave, D-Dallas. The bills address the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of sexual violence in Texas and now await action in the Senate.

Home for the Summer: Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown extended the city's and county's respective eviction moratoriums until August 1, with some modifications. Beginning June 1, landlords with renters who have five or more months of unpaid rent and have exhausted all rental assistance remedies are no longer prohibited from filing a Notice of Eviction.

Rolling With AISD: This fall Austin ISD will expand bus routes for 24 elementary, middle and high school campuses to reach students living within a 2-mile radius of the schools. The district hopes the expansion will support student retention and increase enrollment. Families impacted by the expansion will be contacted by AISD, according to a press release.

Quote of the Week

"The last thing we want is millionaires and tech CEOs telling us what they think is good for us."

– Labor leader Jeremy Hendricks, reflecting on Austinites for Progressive Reform following the May 1 special election. See election results.