Finally, COVID Relief Funds Coming to Austin Schools

After purchasing millions of dollars worth of laptops, iPads, cleaning equipment, and other supplies to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic on its own dime, Austin ISD will soon receive hundreds of millions in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government. The Texas Education Agency announced Tuesday, April 28, that it would finally be distributing $11.2 billion in federal funding for K-12 education relief to Texas schools, including a $155.6 million boost for AISD. This is part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III portion of the latest of three federal coronavirus relief acts. About two-thirds of the funding, including $104 million for AISD, will be granted to districts soon. The final third, including around $52 million intended for Austin, must be held until the Department of Education approves Texas' plan for its use, but should be available "later this spring," according to a state press release.

The announcement follows weeks of activism from school districts and nonprofits across the state, including several based in Austin, to encourage TEA to release the funds. That includes a formal resolution passed by the AISD Board of Trustees on April 22, noting that although "local education agencies in more than 40 states have already received their allocations," Texas had delayed their distribution, "erod[ing] the traditional local control of Texas public school districts to the detriment of Texas students."

Local organizations, including Just Fund It TX, Texas School Coalition, and Education Austin celebrated the victory, while noting that AISD was supposed to receive a $74.3 million boost from the earlier ESSER II funds, which thus far have not been released to local districts. Union President Ken Zarifis said Education Austin reached out to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, and asked for his help in ensuring ESSER III funds reached schools, and that Doggett was "instrumental" in getting "language into the bill that clearly stated that this was to go to the districts."

"We are grateful that the governor and the TEA heard our call to distribute the COVID-19 relief funds that Congress appropriated specifically for public schools," Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde wrote on Twitter. "This is very good news for Austin's students and will go a long way to helping us fulfill our mission to educate every child, every day." Funds can be used for many purposes, but are advised to be focused on learning loss and a district's least-privileged students. AISD's press release said spending would "include technology, ventilation systems, professional development, [and] extended instructional time."

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to be able to think [about] how to take this money and really apply it in a way of addressing the inequities inherent in public education. This is an extraordinary opportunity," Zarifis said. "We know where the inequities are. We know that they lie within the issues of Title I, within ELL, the bilingual programming, in special ed. We've seen it for years here in AISD, so it's time to fix it."

Funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2023, and districts are required to engage stakeholders, including teachers, parents, and students, on how to spend it, according to a state press release.