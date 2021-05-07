Civics 101

Thursday 6

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

SMALL BUSINESS WEEK For Small Business Week, the city's Economic Development Department has put together a full schedule of webinars designed to educate small-business owners, as well as daily coaching sessions. Get details at austinchronicle.com/events or the city's website. May 3-7 Online. www.smallbizaustin.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP LOTTERY REGISTRATION Applicants can register for a random lottery drawing for limited in-person camps. In-person camp costs $120 per week with $20 due upon acceptance of lottery spot. April 19-May 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council's 56-item tackles a little bit of everything, including the Austin Police Department's "Pilot Reimagined Police Cadet Training Academy," Austin's spending plan for funding awarded through the American Rescue Plan, and the new Daugherty Arts Center location, among other business. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: SE BRANCH LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Thu.-Fri., May 6-7, noon-7:30pm Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: DELCO CENTER Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Thu.-Sat., May 6-8, noon-7:30pm Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

BUILDING COMMUNITY POWER Join Asian Family Support Services of Austin's for its monthlong virtual conversation series on building power within and beyond Asian American Pacific Islander communities. Through May 27. Thursdays, 5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.afssaustin.org.

Friday 7

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP LOTTERY REGISTRATION Applicants can register for a random lottery drawing for limited in-person camps. In-person camp costs $120 per week with $20 due upon acceptance of lottery spot. April 19-May 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

SMALL BUSINESS WEEK For Small Business Week, the city's Economic Development Department has put together a full schedule of webinars designed to educate small-business owners, as well as daily coaching sessions. Get details at austinchronicle.com/events or the city's website. May 3-7 Online. www.smallbizaustin.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

SMALL BUSINESS FUNDING PANEL DISCUSSION As part of the city's Small Business Week (May 3-7), this panel covers ways to connect to capital. 9-10:30am. Online. Free (registration required). www.smallbizaustin.org.

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE MEETING Members discuss input received during last week's community listening session regarding the impacts of Winter Storm Uri. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

INTRODUCTION TO COOPERATIVES: STARTING A WORKER CO-OP As part of the city's Small Business Week, this course is designed to give participants knowledge and tools to consider whether creating a worker co-op could be right for their business idea. 11am-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.smallbizaustin.org.

AUSTIN LGBT(QIA) CHAMBER LUNCH AND LEARN Learn how to promote your new or existing business. Visit the chamber's website for more info on its Business Academy Series. Noon. Online. Free. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: SE BRANCH LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Thu.-Fri., May 6-7, noon-7:30pm Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: DELCO CENTER Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Thu.-Sat., May 6-8, noon-7:30pm Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: LITTLE WALNUT CREEK LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Fri., May 7, 2-5:30pm; Sat., May 8, 10am-1pm Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

Saturday 8

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP LOTTERY REGISTRATION Applicants can register for a random lottery drawing for limited in-person camps. In-person camp costs $120 per week with $20 due upon acceptance of lottery spot. April 19-May 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC Central Texas Allied Health Institute, in collaboration with African American Youth Harvest Foundation, will administer first dose Pfizer vaccine shots on a first come, first-served basis. 9am-5pm. Austin Achieve School, 7424 Hwy. 290 E.. Free (no appointment required). www.fb.com/ctahiatx.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: LITTLE WALNUT CREEK LIBRARY Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Fri., May 7, 2-5:30pm; Sat., May 8, 10am-1pm Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

TEXANS RALLY FOR OUR VOTING RIGHTS MOVE Texas, ACLU of Texas, Common Cause Texas, Progress Texas, and Texas Rising rally outside the Capitol in protest of restrictive voting bills moving through the Texas Legislature. 11am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

COVID-19 WALK-UP VACCINE CLINIC: DELCO CENTER Residents 18 years of age and older can arrive without an appointment. Pre-registering online is not required but highly encouraged to help save time. This is for first dose Moderna vaccines, however, if you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card. Thu.-Sat., May 6-8, noon-7:30pm Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook. Pre-registration encouraged. www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines.

Sunday 9

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP LOTTERY REGISTRATION Applicants can register for a random lottery drawing for limited in-person camps. In-person camp costs $120 per week with $20 due upon acceptance of lottery spot. April 19-May 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

Monday 10

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP LOTTERY REGISTRATION Applicants can register for a random lottery drawing for limited in-person camps. In-person camp costs $120 per week with $20 due upon acceptance of lottery spot. April 19-May 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

FIX-IT AT HOME: BIKE REPAIR Austin Resource Recovery reviews basic maintenance tips and show you how to fix a flat tire. Classes available in English or Spanish. 6:30-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 11

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP LOTTERY REGISTRATION Applicants can register for a random lottery drawing for limited in-person camps. In-person camp costs $120 per week with $20 due upon acceptance of lottery spot. April 19-May 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Austin Public Health leaders brief both Austin City Council and county commissioners on COVID-19 at the beginning of the session. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM CONGREGATIONS INFO SESSION This is for anyone interested in learning more about reproductive faith congregations, which support reproductive justice and abortion rights, and what what you can do to help your faith community become one. 5-6pm. Online. Registration required. www.justtx.org.

HOME COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to turn your food scraps and lawn clippings into fertilizer for your plants. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 12

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP LOTTERY REGISTRATION Applicants can register for a random lottery drawing for limited in-person camps. In-person camp costs $120 per week with $20 due upon acceptance of lottery spot. April 19-May 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Thursday 13

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP LOTTERY REGISTRATION Applicants can register for a random lottery drawing for limited in-person camps. In-person camp costs $120 per week with $20 due upon acceptance of lottery spot. April 19-May 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

AUSTIN WATER OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING Briefings address the systems testing pilot for Austin's new smart water meter system dubbed My ATX Water, among other items. The pilot began in September 2020 and includes nearly 5,000 meters from the River Place/Glenlake, Long Canyon, and Windsor Park/Mueller neighborhoods. 1:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

BUILDING COMMUNITY POWER Join Asian Family Support Services of Austin's for its monthlong virtual conversation series on building power within and beyond Asian American Pacific Islander communities. Through May 27. Thursdays, 5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.afssaustin.org.

Ongoing

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.