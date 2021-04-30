Headlines / Quote of the Week

Election Day Now: Cast your vote on eight city propositions this Saturday, May 1, anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Vote Aquí" sign, between 7am and 7pm. Read the latest on the local races in this week's News section, as well as online at our elections page (austinchronicle.com/elections). Need help making up your mind? Check out our endorsements.

But Before That ... According to the Travis County Clerk's Office, 13.67% of registered voters cast their ballots during early voting. 101,208 residents voted in person, while 2,622 people voted by mail. Early voting turnout in the May 2021 special election tracks higher than Travis County's EV totals during recent May local elections.

Walk Right In: Residents 18 years of age and older can show up at the Delco Activity Center without an appointment for Austin Public Health's walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Thu.-Sat., April 29-May 1, noon-7:30pm. Preregistering is not required but highly encouraged (www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines). If you are more than 28 days past your Moderna first dose and have not received your second dose, you can also walk up and present your CDC vaccination card.

More Walkin', More Vaxxin': In addition to APH, UT Health Austin is now offering a limited number of vaccine walk-ups daily Monday-Friday at Gregory Gym; find more info at uthealthaustin.org.

Release the Vids: The Austin Police Department released footage and 911 audio of the Jan. 5 fatal shooting of Alex Gonzales by an APD officer. Gonzales' girlfriend, Jessica Arellano, was shot but survived. Officer Gabriel Gutierrez – who was off duty at the time, in a private vehicle, and not in uniform – shot Gonzales after an alleged "road rage incident" in which Gutierrez told investigators Gonzales pointed a gun. Responding on-duty Officer Luis Serrato was also involved in the shooting.

A-Town Academy A-List: Film producer Annie Small, who helped co-found Austin's LGBTQIA arts fest, OUTsider Festival, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 93rd Academy Awards for The Guardian's documentary film "Colette."

WTF, Joe Rogan? In an April 23 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, podcaster and newly-ish minted Austinite Joe Rogan suggested "healthy" young adults shouldn't get the COVID-19 vaccine, contradicting guidance from White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, among pretty much all other infectious disease experts. To be clear: Rogan isn't a medical doctor nor a scientific expert.

Quote of the Week

"I'll reference the elephant in the room, they're an extremely well-funded operation."

– Homes Not Handcuffs’ Chris Harris, on big money-backed PAC Save Austin Now (read more)