Civics 101

Thursday 22

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP LOTTERY REGISTRATION Applicants can register for a random lottery drawing for limited in-person camps. In-person camp costs $120 per week with $20 due upon acceptance of lottery spot. April 19-May 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

MAY 1 SPECIAL ELECTION EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Vote Aquí" sign. Read the latest on local races on our Elections Page; need help making up your mind? Check out our endorsements and get to the polls! April 19-27 Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

DRIVE CHANGE CAR CARAVAN In a Lege session that’s witnessed a record-breaking number of anti-LGBTQIA bills targeting trans Texans, the Transgender Education Network of Texas is driving the message home with a car (and bikes) caravan around the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion. Check here for registration details. Noon-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. Free (registration required). www.transtexas.org.

TELL #TXLEGE: ENOUGH! DO YOUR JOB! STOP KILLING TEXANS! A coalition of nonprofits and advocacy orgs are gathering at the Capitol to protest the Texas Legislature's seemingly neverending attack on LGBTQIA rights, abortion rights, and voting rights among other issues. Noon. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.indivisibletxlege.org.

DEMAND CHANGE PHONE-A-THON A record number of anti-LGBTQIA bills have been filed in this year’s Lege session, including a targeted attack on trans youth and Texans. The Transgender Education Network of Texas is calling on folks to call their state leadership and chairs & co-chairs of key committees hearing bills TENT's focusing on defeating and advancing. 3:30-5pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.transtexas.org.

BREATHE: THE FIGHT CONTINUES Join the Austin Justice Coalition for a vigil honoring Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, in the continued fight against police violence and brutality. 5pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.austinjustice.org.

BROWNIE NEIGHBORHOOD PARK COMMUNITY MEETING Share feedback with Austin's Parks and Recreation Department about the concept plan for the newly enlarged park. 5:30-7pm. Online. Registration required. www.austintexas.gov.

HOME COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste out of the landfill. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

LA MUJER: A CELEBRATION OF WOMXN The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center 10th annual celebration of Latinx womxn in the arts is a multi-disciplinary digital festival spanning several days. The lineup includes Grammy nominee Gina Chavez, a Cine Las America film screening, panel discussions, and more. See here for a complete schedule. Wed.-Sat., April 21-24, 7pm Online. Free. www.lamujeratx.net.

Friday 23

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING The ICRC discusses the selection of the remaining commissioner. The 14-member commission will redraw Austin's 10 City Council district boundaries for the first time since voters adopted the 10-1 system of single-member Council districts in 2012. Revisit our News feature, "So You Want to Redistrict Austin?" (Sept. 18, 2020) to read more about the process – and what's at stake – with redrawing our City Council districts. 2:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

ON THE FENCE ABOUT PROP B? Join an open dialogue about Proposition B and how it will impact Austin's unhoused neighbors. Proposition B is a citizen-initiated ballot measure on the May 1 special election ballot that, if passed, would reinstate the local public camping ban. 6-7:30pm. Online. www.austinjustice.org.

Saturday 24

MAY 1 SPECIAL ELECTION EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Vote Aquí" sign. Read the latest on local races on our Elections Page; need help making up your mind? Check out our endorsements and get to the polls! April 19-27 Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT Free hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials about COVID-19. 10am-2pm. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/385-5931. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY Residents can drop off their expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medication. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. 10am-2pm. Drop-off location: 10409 Burnet Rd. #150. Free. www.traviscountytx.gov.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Learn more about how you can help educate your neighbors about the city’s recycling and composting programs. 11am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 25

Monday 26

COLLEGE, CAREER & FAFSA SPRING ACTION WEEK Virtual help sessions are available to AISD class of 2021 seniors who need assistance with completing their FAFSA applications or applying for financial aid. Mon.-Thu., April 26-29 Online. www.austinisd.org.

LIBRARY COMMISSION MEETING Presentations include the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural, and Genealogy Center expansion plan, as well as an update from the Austin History Center Association. 3-4:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

DESIGN COMMISSION MEETING Commission-specific business covers progress on the Urban Design Guidelines revision, recommendations to City Council for proposed changes to the Downtown Density Bonus Program, and other items. 5:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

GIVENS POOL COMMUNITY MEETING The project team behind Givens' renovation will share possible concepts for the new Eastside pool. 5:30-7pm. Online. Registration required. www.austintexas.gov.

HIV PLANNING COUNCIL MEETING Today's agenda includes important presentations about HIV/AIDS data in the Austin area from both Austin Public Health and Texas Department State Health Services. 6pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD DYSLEXIA & LITERACY DEPARTMENT FAMILY MEETING Learn about available resources and subscriptions to help keep your AISD student reading over the summer. There will be Spanish language interpretation services for the meeting. 6:30-7:30pm. Online. Registration required. www.austinisd.org.

Tuesday 27

MAY 1 SPECIAL ELECTION EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Vote Aquí" sign. Read the latest on local races on our Elections Page; need help making up your mind? Check out our endorsements and get to the polls! April 19-27 Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html.

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS WITH PRIDE Hosted by Austin's queer biz chamber, this is a networking event for young LGBTQIA professionals. 5:30pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

Wednesday 28

HUMAN RESOURCE BASICS WEBINAR Topics covered include independent contractor vs. employee; record-keeping requirements; overtime wages; taxable and nontaxable fringe benefits. 9am-4pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AISD SPECIAL EDUCATION: TRANSITION COURSE VELA, AISD’s Parent Engagement Support Office, and AISD’s Department of Special Education discuss how families of special ed students can start planning for adulthood. April 14-May 5. Wednesdays, noon-1pm Online. Free (registration required). marisol.fray@austinisd.org, www.austinisd.org.

COLONY PARK POOL COMMUNITY MEETING The city's Parks and Recreation Department reveals the possible concepts for the future Northeast Austin pool. 5:30pm. Online. Registration required. www.austintexas.gov.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER SURVIVOR PEER SUPPORT GROUP Led by the SAFE Alliance, one of Austin's nonprofits working to end sexual violence, abuse, and harassment. Email for details. Last Wednesdays, 5:30-7pm Online. DHarris@safeaustin.org, www.safeaustin.org.

Thursday 29

Ongoing

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.