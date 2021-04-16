May 2021 Special Election
Early Voting April 19-27 • E-Day May 1
Fri., April 16, 2021
Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. If a voter does not have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail.
Additional Election Info:
Travis Co.: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)
Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630
Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com or 512/393-7779
Early Voting Locations
Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm
Central
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second
Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.
City of Austin Planning and Devel. Ctr., 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.
South
Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks
Dittmar Rec Ctr., 1009 W. Dittmar
South Austin Rec Ctr., 1100 Cumberland
Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35 #500
East
Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove
Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave
Parque Zaragoza Rec Ctr., 2608 Gonzales
West
Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
Eanes ISD Admin Bldg, 601 Camp Craft
Lakeway Activity Ctr., 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy.
North
Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood
Double Queens Event Ctr., 11801 Dessau Rd. #300
Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, 702 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville
Shops at Arbor Walk, 10515 MoPac N.
Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill Rd.