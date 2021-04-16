News

May 2021 Special Election

Early Voting April 19-27 • E-Day May 1

Fri., April 16, 2021

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. If a voter does not have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail.

Additional Election Info:

Travis Co.: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630

Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com or 512/393-7779

Early Voting Locations

Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm


Central

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second

Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

City of Austin Planning and Devel. Ctr., 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.


South

Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks

Dittmar Rec Ctr., 1009 W. Dittmar

South Austin Rec Ctr., 1100 Cumberland

Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35 #500


East

Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove

Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave

Parque Zaragoza Rec Ctr., 2608 Gonzales


West

Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park

Eanes ISD Admin Bldg, 601 Camp Craft

Lakeway Activity Ctr., 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy.


North

Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood

Double Queens Event Ctr., 11801 Dessau Rd. #300

Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, 702 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville

Shops at Arbor Walk, 10515 MoPac N.

Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill Rd.

