Civics 101

Thursday 15

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

VEHICLE REGISTRATION DEADLINE APPROACHES The grace period for vehicle registration renewal and title applications will soon end, and missing the deadline can result in costly fines. If you've postponed these activities due to the pandemic, now is the time to act: Get your vehicle inspected and renew online at Texas.gov, or bring your DMV renewal form, passing inspection, insurance card, and payment to H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, or AAA. Title applications require appointments to be made at the Travis County Tax Office, and they fill up fast, so don't wait! Deadline: April 15 www.texas.gov.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR BizOpen serves as a point of contact for small business owners seeking assistance navigating the city’s development process. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP WEBINAR Learn accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. This is a two-day class; registration automatically registers you for both days. Tue., April 13 & Thu., April 15, 3-5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

RECOVERING AMERICA’S WILDLIFE ACT Rachel Rommel-Crump, the state coordinator for the Texas Alliance for America’s Fish and Wildlife, speaks on how the national bill, if passed, would impact state and tribal wildlife agencies protecting overlooked species. 7-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.travisaudubon.org.

Friday 16

WINTER STORM REVIEW TASK FORCE MEETING The group is expected to deliver a final report to City Council on Winter Storm Uri and its resulting crises no later than July 30. 11am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 17

KIDSFEST ON THE MOVE Join Child Inc., Austin Voices for Education & Youth, and the Northeast ECHS family of schools for this drive-through community fair. Expect entertainment, music, and free giveaways, including books, food distribution, and health services. 10am-1pm. Nelson Field, 7400 Berkman, 512/414-1048. Free. www.austinisd.org.

TEXAS HOMEBUYER FAIR Are you ready to buy your first home, or thinking about it? Tune in for info on budgets, credit, and mortgages; a down payment assistance panel; Q&As with industry experts; and more. 10:30am-2pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.homebuyerfair.com.

STOP ASIAN HATE RALLY & VIGIL Stand in solidarity with Austin's Asian American Pacific Islander community against anti-Asian racism and violence. Organized by a coalition of Central Texas grassroots organizers and the Asian Pacific Islander Public Affairs (APAPA) Austin chapter, the event begins with remarks from local speakers, followed by a vigil. 4pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free (registration required).

Sunday 18

Monday 19

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CAMP LOTTERY REGISTRATION Applicants can register for a random lottery drawing for limited in-person camps. In-person camp costs $120 per week with $20 due upon acceptance of lottery spot. April 19-May 16 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN THE LIFE OF A COMMUNITY Education advocate and former Austin-American Statesman reporter Roxanne Evans discusses how Austin's desegregation efforts in city schools still shape local politics today. 12:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.txstate.edu/cssw.

Tuesday 20

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Austin Public Health leadership briefs City Council and commissioners on COVID-19. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

Wednesday 21

AISD SPECIAL EDUCATION: TRANSITION COURSE VELA, AISD’s Parent Engagement Support Office, and AISD’s Department of Special Education discuss how families of special ed students can start planning for adulthood. April 14-May 5. Wednesdays, noon-1pm Online. Free (registration required). marisol.fray@austinisd.org, www.austinisd.org.

THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY Learn more about the role of the circular economy in combating inequality and environmental injustice. 5:30-6:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

LA MUJER: A CELEBRATION OF WOMXN The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center 10th annual celebration of Latinx womxn in the arts is a multi-disciplinary digital festival spanning several days. The lineup includes Grammy nominee Gina Chavez, a Cine Las America film screening, panel discussions, and more. See here for a complete schedule. Wed.-Sat., April 21-24, 7pm Online. Free. www.lamujeratx.net.

Thursday 22

DRIVE CHANGE CAR CARAVAN In a Lege session that’s witnessed a record-breaking number of anti-LGBTQIA bills targeting trans Texans, the Transgender Education Network of Texas is driving the message home with a car (and bikes) caravan around the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion. Check here for registration details. Noon-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. Free (registration required). www.transtexas.org.

DEMAND CHANGE PHONE-A-THON A record number of anti-LGBTQIA bills have been filed in this year’s Lege session, including a targeted attack on trans youth and Texans. The Transgender Education Network of Texas is calling on folks to call their state leadership and chairs & co-chairs of key committees hearing bills TENT's focusing on defeating and advancing. 3:30-5pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.transtexas.org.

HOME COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste out of the landfill. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

AUSTIN TRANSIT PARTNERSHIP ADVISORY COMMITTEES APPLICATIONS Applications are now open to join the following committees: Engineering, Architecture, and Construction; Finance and Risk; and Planning, Sustainability, Equity, and DBE Advisory. The governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, ATP will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul. Ongoing Online. www.capmetro.org/atp.