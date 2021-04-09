Headlines / Quote of the Week

A Blueprint to HEAL: The first phase of City Council's Housing-Focused Homeless Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) initiative will be complete by late summer, according to the city's Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey. The phase will focus on connecting people living at four encampments in high-traffic areas to housing and supportive services and subsequently establishing the sites as non-camping areas by the end of August.

Show Us the Money: Political action committees raising money for or against Austin's May 1 special election ballot measures have filed their "30 days out" finance reports. The Save Austin Now PAC backing the pro-camping-ban Prop B reported raising almost $438,000 between Feb. 3 and March 22, while the PAC opposing the prop, Homes Not Handcuffs, raised about $23,000. See our campaign finance report breakdown of Austinites for Progressive Reform and other key PACs.

Take Sides, Corporate America: The Texas Right to Vote Coalition is mounting pressure on Texas-based corporations, including AT&T, to stand against voter restriction legislation House Bill 6 and Senate Bill 7, the latter of which the Texas Senate approved last week.

Time to Kick Balls: Austin's Major League Soccer team, Austin FC, starts its debut season next Saturday, April 17, in an away game against the Los Angeles Football Club. Its first home match at Q2 Stadium isn't until June 19, but we've rounded up a special preview package.

Vax by Vax: Austin Public Health has opened registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments to anyone over the age of 40 as of Monday, April 5. To register with APH, visit www.austintexas.gov/covid19-vaccines; alternatively, find a vaccine provider near you at www.vaccinefinder.org or www.centraltxvaccs.org/hubs.php.

About Those Vaccines: St. Edward's University is one of the first universities in the country so far to require students and employees to get vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall. The university, clarifying that it won't deny services to those submitting documentation or a qualifying exemption, said its policy is in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott's GA-35 executive order banning state agencies and state-funded entities from requiring proof of vaccination to receive services.

Something in the Water: Toxic blue-green algae has been detected in Lake Austin and Lady Bird Lake, according to the Watershed Protection Department. The same toxin was detected in other Highland Lakes by the Lower Colorado River Authority last month and in 2019 in Lady Bird Lake, the latter of which resulted in the deaths of at least five dogs. The city is urging residents to not allow their dogs to ingest or touch algae in any local lakes, creeks, or bodies of water.

Quote of the Week

"Well, let me tell you what, Mr. American Airlines, I take it personally."

– A fauxraged Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, in response to American Airlines’ opposition to voter restriction bill SB 7