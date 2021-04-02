Civics 101

Thursday 1

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINE CLINIC VOLUNTEERS If you're interested in volunteering at Travis County's drive-through vaccine clinic at COTA, sign up here. Clinic open: Fridays-Sundays Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. www.centraltxvaccs.org.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations, 512/494-9400. www.coautilities.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION The deadline to register to vote in the May 1 special election is Thursday, April 1. If you're not yet registered to vote (find out at www.votetravis.com), you may download a voter registration form at www.votetexas.gov/register, print it, and then either mail it to the county voter registrar (Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas 78714-9327) or drop it off at the Travis County Tax Office (5501 Airport Blvd.). You can register to vote in person at the Travis County Tax Office, too. Applications must be postmarked or received by April 1. If you’ve moved within Travis County or changed your name since the last time you registered to vote, update your voter registration online here. Deadline: Thu., April 1 www.votetexas.gov/register.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

I-35 VIRTUAL PUBLIC SCOPING MEETING Review design materials for the Texas Department of Transportation's proposed I-35 Capital Express Central Project and provide feedback to TxDOT by April 9. The project proposes to add two non-tolled lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 E. to Hwy. 71/Ben White Blvd. March-11-April 9 Online. www.my35capex.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

VEHICLE REGISTRATION DEADLINE APPROACHES The grace period for vehicle registration renewal and title applications will soon end, and missing the deadline can result in costly fines. If you've postponed these activities due to the pandemic, now is the time to act: Get your vehicle inspected and renew online at Texas.gov, or bring your DMV renewal form, passing inspection, insurance card, and payment to H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, or AAA. Title applications require appointments to be made at the Travis County Tax Office, and they fill up fast, so don't wait! Deadline: April 15 www.texas.gov.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

CONVERSATIONS WITH THE DISTRICT Austin ISD staff are invited to join Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde and AISD leadership to learn more about AISD’s 2020-25 Strategic Plan and 2021-22 budget process. Check out AISD’s calendar for specific staff schedules. Tue.-Thu., March 31-April 1, 4:30pm Online. Registration required. www.austinisd.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS WITH AISD Austin ISD families and community members are invited to join Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde to learn more about AISD’s 2020-25 Strategic Plan and 2021-22 budget process. Check out AISD's calendar for specific campus schedule. Tue.-Thu., March 31-April 1, 5:30pm Online. Registration required. www.austinisd.org/calendar.

Friday 2

Saturday 3

HOMES NOT HANDCUFFS CONTACTLESS CANVASS Local coalition Homes Not Handcuffs is knocking on doors as part of its "No On Prop B" campaign. Prop B is a May 1 ballot measure that, if passed, would reinstate the local ban on public camping. For more on the propositions going before Austin voters on May 1, check out our elections page here. 10am-6pm. Zilker Elementary School, 1900 Bluebonnet. www.noonpropb2021.org.

Sunday 4

Monday 5

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION MEETING Austin Police Department Chief of Staff Troy Gay will speak on APD’s public safety organizations quarterly report. Representatives from Austin’s public safety departments will also speak on the departments’ budget recommendations for 2021-22. 3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 6

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Austin Public Health leadership gives a joint briefing on COVID-19 to commissioners and Austin City Council. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

CIRCULAR MEET-UP An opportunity for local business owners, start-ups, and sustainability professionals across all industries to connect and learn more about Austin’s circular economy. Noon-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/department/circular-economy-program.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

AFRICAN AMERICAN RESOURCE ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING Presentations include an update on the Carver Museum –which the city is in the middle of planning to expand – the FY 2022 budget, and other items. 5:30-7:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

HOMES NOT HANDCUFFS CONTACTLESS CANVASS Local coalition Homes Not Handcuffs is knocking on doors as part of its "No On Prop B" campaign. Prop B is a May 1 ballot measure that, if passed, would reinstate the local ban on public camping. For more on the propositions going before Austin voters on May 1, check out our elections page here. 5:30-8:30pm. Givens Recreation Park, 3811 E. 12th. www.noonpropb2021.org.

Wednesday 7

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

HOW TO GET INVESTORS WEBINAR This course explains the processes of determining capital needs for small businesses, the different methods of finding and raising capital, and how to research and contact potential business investors. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TX LEGE CHAT: TEXAS APPLESEED Texas Appleseed discusses legislative reforms on fair financial services and fair housing. Noon-1pm. Facebook Live. www.facebook.com/texasappleseed.

CITY-COMMUNITY REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY TASK FORCE MEETING Criminal justice advocates operate alongside a city staff working group to flesh out alternatives to policing, which are then recommended to the city manager. 5:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety/task-force.

Thursday 8

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

MANAGE YOUR CASH FLOW WEBINAR Covering the fundamentals needed to manage, measure, understand and improve business cash flow. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council tackles a relatively short 43-Item agenda this week, including a resolution from Council directing the city manager to assess potential "resilience hub" locations to serve as emergency shelters with a redundant power supply and water supplies. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

PRACTICAL LAWNS WEBINAR Learn how to manage lawns for pest and disease resistance while maintaining water-efficiency. 10am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATION SESSION The agenda is typically posted by EOD on the Monday before the meeting. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

TEXAS AUTISM ADVOCACY DAY The Autism Society of Texas discusses legislative issues, budget issues, and bills that impact individuals with autism and their families. 7-9pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.texasautismsociety.org.