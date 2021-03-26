News

Travis County Voter Registration Deadline Is April 1

Early voting for the May 1 special election runs April 19-27

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., March 26, 2021

The deadline to register to vote in the May 1 special election is Thursday, April 1 (early voting runs April 19-27). If you're not yet registered to vote (find out at www.votetravis.com), Travis County residents can download a voter registration form here, print it, and then either mail it to the county voter registrar (Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas 78714-9327) or drop it off at the Travis County Tax Office (5501 Airport Blvd.). You can register to vote in person at the Travis County Tax Office, too. Applications must be postmarked or received by April 1.

If you've moved within Travis County or changed your name since the last time you registered to vote, update your voter registration here.

Ballot by Mail

Last day to request a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked): Tuesday, April 20

Deadline to turn in your completed ballot: May 1, postmarked; May 3, received

To vote by mail, you must first apply for a ballot. The Travis County Elections Division only sends out applications or ballots on specific request from a voter. NB: If you voted by mail in an election last year, you will still need to apply for a ballot this year since mail-in ballot applications expire at the end of each calendar year. Down­load a ballot application here; for more info on voting by mail, visit the Travis County Clerk's Office's elections webpage. You may also request a ballot application online at the Texas Secretary of State's website and an application will be mailed to you.

You may submit your application by mail, email, fax, or in person. If you submit your application by fax (512/854-3969) or email (ebbm@traviscountytx.gov), it must also be sent by mail and received in the County Clerk's Office within four business days of your electronic submission (mail: Dana DeBeauvoir, Travis County Clerk – Elections Division, PO Box 149325, Austin, Texas 78714-9325). If you submit your application in person, you must deliver it before the first day of early voting, Monday, April 19, at the County Clerk's Office at 5501 Airport Blvd.

Additional Election Info:

Travis Co.: www.traviscountyelections.org or 512/238-VOTE (8683).

Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630.

Hays Co.: www.co.hays.tx.us/elections.aspx or 512/393-7310.

Visit the Chronicle’s election central for what’s on the May 1 ballot.

