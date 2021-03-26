Headlines / Quote of the Week

Assistant Chief Joe Chacon has been named interim chief of the Austin Police Department while the city undergoes a search for Chief Brian Manley's successor. Chacon's appointment as interim chief requires approval from Austin City Council, which is set to vote on the matter in today's Council meeting (March 25). Read more.

Mask Mandate Smackdown: On Friday, March 26, District Judge Lora Livingston will hear the Texas Attorney General's Office's request for a temporary injunction on Austin's local mask mandate after Livingston denied the state's request for a temporary restraining order. Texas A.G. Ken Paxton has sued city and county officials over their efforts to enforce local public health measures despite Gov. Greg Abbott's rollback on statewide pandemic restrictions.

You're So Gonna Register: The deadline to register to vote in the May 1 special election is next Thursday, April 1. See our registration instructions. Want to find out about the eight city propositions you'll be voting on? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections.

The AISD Board of trustees will vote today, March 25, on authorizing Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Eli­zalde to enter into a contract with Alvarez & Marsal Real Estate Advisory Services to provide consulting services – part of the district's larger conversation regarding repurposing AISD's "surplus" real estate properties. According to the contract, potential repurposing uses could include affordable housing, vocational and shared working spaces, and mixed-use community centers, among other options.

Teresa Lozano Long, a longtime Austin-area educator and philanthropist, died on Sunday, March 21, at the age of 92. The namesake of the Teresa Lozano Long Institute of Latin American Studies at UT-Austin, Lozano Long, alongside her husband, Joe Long, supported many Texas performing arts and education nonprofits and institutes, including Austin's Long Center for the Performing Arts, as well as UT Health San Anton­io's medical school, which also bears the couple's name.

Senate Bill 29 (R-Perry), also called "Fair Sports for Women and Girls," could be heard before the Senate Committee on State Affairs as early as this Monday, March 29, according to Equality Texas. One of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's 31 legislative priorities, the bill seeks to effectively ban K-12 trans student-athletes from participating in school sports programs.

Speaking of Dan Patrick: Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and alleged "quack" doctor Steven Hotze of Houston are suing the lieutenant governor and entire Texas Senate over a rule requiring a negative COVID-19 test before entering the Texas Senate gallery and committee hearings.

Quote of the Week

"If Council is going to accept the same old management at APD, they need to take a closer look at the how and when to reopen the academy."

– Kathy Mitchell of Just Liberty (read more)