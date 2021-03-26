Civics 101

Thursday 25

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

VEHICLE REGISTRATION DEADLINE APPROACHES The grace period for vehicle registration renewal and title applications will soon end, and missing the deadline can result in costly fines. If you've postponed these activities due to the pandemic, now is the time to act: Get your vehicle inspected and renew online at Texas.gov, or bring your DMV renewal form, passing inspection, insurance card, and payment to H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, or AAA. Title applications require appointments to be made at the Travis County Tax Office, and they fill up fast, so don't wait! Deadline: April 15 www.texas.gov.

RECYCLE & REUSE DROP-OFF CENTER APPOINTMENTS The center reopens Tuesday, March 9, by appointment only. Accepted items include household hazardous waste, electronics, tires, plastic bags, Styrofoam, and clothing and housewares. Schedule an appointment here. Effective: Tue., March 9 Recycle & Reuse Drop-Off Center, 2514 Business Center Dr.. www.austintexas.gov/dropoff.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION The deadline to register to vote in the May 1 special election is Thursday, April 1. If you're not yet registered to vote (find out at www.votetravis.com), you may download a voter registration form at www.votetexas.gov/register, print it, and then either mail it to the county voter registrar (Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas 78714-9327) or drop it off at the Travis County Tax Office (5501 Airport Blvd.). You can register to vote in person at the Travis County Tax Office, too. Applications must be postmarked or received by April 1. If you’ve moved within Travis County or changed your name since the last time you registered to vote, update your voter registration online here. Deadline: Thu., April 1 www.votetexas.gov/register.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

SUPPORT THE GEORGE FLOYD ACT RALLY A coalition of 70 justice and civil rights groups from across the state rally in support of House Bill 88 (George Floyd Act) and House Bill 830 (a part stripped from 2017’s Sandra Bland Act), ahead of both bills being heard at the Lege that same day. 8:30-9:45am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.austinjustice.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council tackles a 110-Item agenda, including resolutions relating to a “reimagined“ cadet training academy for APD, mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and an audit of the city’s emergency response to Winter Storm Uri, among other initiatives. See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP WEBINAR This class covers accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. (Registration for webinar automatically registers you for both days.) Tue., March 23 & Thu., March 25, 2-5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR VOTING MEETING Agendas are posted at least 72 hours before meetings, which usually falls on Monday evenings. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

MEET YOUR NEW AYD BOARD Welcome the new Austin Young Democrats executive board. 7-9pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.fb.com/austinyoungdemocrats.

Friday 26

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING The Community Advancement Network is a partnership of Central Texas organizations that leverage mutual resources to build equitable opportunities across the community. 9-10:30am. Videoconference. www.canatx.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Saturday 27

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION The deadline to register to vote in the May 1 special election is Thursday, April 1. If you're not yet registered to vote (find out at www.votetravis.com), you may download a voter registration form at www.votetexas.gov/register, print it, and then either mail it to the county voter registrar (Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas 78714-9327) or drop it off at the Travis County Tax Office (5501 Airport Blvd.). You can register to vote in person at the Travis County Tax Office, too. Applications must be postmarked or received by April 1. If you’ve moved within Travis County or changed your name since the last time you registered to vote, update your voter registration online here. Deadline: Thu., April 1 www.votetexas.gov/register.

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK MASS FOOD DISTRIBUTION Although this is primarily designed as a drive-through event, no one in need of food will be turned away. Recipients without vehicles are recommended to bring containers to help carry food. 9am-Noon. KIPP School-South Campus, 5107 I-35. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

FREE PPE DISTRIBUTION The distributions will provide hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 10am-Noon. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: MILLENNIUM YOUTH ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX Pick up free hand sanitizer, masks, and COVID-19 educational materials. 10am-2pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

SPRING FLING AT-HOME EGG HUNT KITS Don’t forget to wave at the Easter Bunny while picking up eggs and prizes for your at-home Easter egg hunt at the following locations: Givens Rec Center (3811 E. 12th); Dittmar Rec Center (1009 W. Dittmar); Gus Garcia Rec Center (1201 E. Rundberg); Montopolis Rec Center (1200 Montopolis Dr.); Turner-Roberts Rec Center (7210 Colony Loop Dr.); and Mendez Middle School (5106 Village Square Dr.). 10:30am-Noon. Multiple locations. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

ALL ABOUT PROP B Austin Muslim Democrats invites Chris Harris, director of Texas Appleseed’s Criminal Justice Project, to talk about Proposition B on the May 1 ballot, the citizen initiative that, if passed, would reinstate criminal penalties for public camping, panhandling, and sitting or lying down on sidewalks in Downtown and around UT-Austin. Want the lowdown on what’s on the rest of your May 1 ballot? Check out our election page here. 1pm. Facebook Live. Free. www.fb.com/atxmuslimdems.

WHAT'S ON YOUR SPRING BALLOT? League of Women Voters Austin Area and Common Ground for Texans take an in-depth look at Propositions A, B, C, and G on the May 1 ballot. Want the lowdown on what each proposition entails? Check out our election page here. 2-4pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.lwvaustin.org.

ANTI-ASIAN HATE CRIME PANEL Asian Democrats Central Texas moderates a conversation with community leaders about the impacts of violence and anti-Asian racism against Asian Americans and how to best support the AAPI community. Panelists include local defense attorney Margaret Chen Kercher, Travis County D.A. José Garza, and Asian Family Support Services of Austin Director Zahra Shakur Jamal. 4pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.asiandemsctx.org.

Sunday 28

Monday 29

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

COMMUNITY MEETING: BRADSHAW ROAD Do you live in or near the Onion Creek Homeowners Association, Bradshaw Crossing, or Legends Way? D2 CM Vanessa Fuentes’ office invites you to discuss the future of Bradshaw Road with city and county leaders. 11:30am-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). district2@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/district-2-council-member.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: CONLEY-GUERRERO SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER Pick up free hand sanitizer, masks, and COVID-19 educational materials. 4-6pm. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

Tuesday 30

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Austin Public Health leadership briefs City Council and county commissioners on the local agency’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts at 9am. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING WEBINAR This is an introduction to basic accounting concepts and primary financial statements. Tue.-Wed., March 30-31, 1-4pm Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: DITTMAR RECREATION CENTER Pick up free hand sanitizer, masks, and COVID-19 educational materials. 4-6pm. Dittmar Recreation Center, 1009 W. Dittmar, 512/441-4777. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

CONVERSATIONS WITH THE DISTRICT Austin ISD staff are invited to join Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde and AISD leadership to learn more about AISD’s 2020-25 Strategic Plan and 2021-22 budget process. Check out AISD’s calendar for specific staff schedules. Tue.-Thu., March 31-April 1, 4:30pm Online. Registration required. www.austinisd.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS WITH AISD Austin ISD families and community members are invited to join Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde to learn more about AISD’s 2020-25 Strategic Plan and 2021-22 budget process. Check out AISD's calendar for specific campus schedule. Tue.-Thu., March 31-April 1, 5:30pm Online. Registration required. www.austinisd.org/calendar.

D2 TOWN HALL: I-35 EXPANSION Hear from TXDOT representatives about the proposed expansion and update to I-35. 6pm. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/vanessaforaustin.

Wednesday 31

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

MURCHISON MIDDLE SCHOOL VIRTUAL GRAND OPENING Austin ISD celebrates the completion of Murchison’s modernized 6th grade addition, library, administrative offices, and more. 8:30-9:30am. Online. Free. www.austinisd.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING The committee discusses several audits, including homelessness and police oversight follow-up audits, as well as a potential audit of the city’s Winter Storm Uri response. 9:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING WEBINAR This is an introduction to basic accounting concepts and primary financial statements. Tue.-Wed., March 30-31, 1-4pm Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN ENERGY UTILITY & AUSTIN WATER OVERSIGHT COMMITTEES JOINT BRIEFING Austin Water gives updates on the local agency’s demand analysis, resiliency efforts, and financial relief relating to February’s winter storm. 1:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: NORTHWEST RECREATION CENTER Pick up free hand sanitizer, masks, and COVID-19 educational materials. 4-6pm. Northwest Recreation Center, 2913 Northland, 512/458-4107. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

CONVERSATIONS WITH THE DISTRICT Austin ISD staff are invited to join Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde and AISD leadership to learn more about AISD’s 2020-25 Strategic Plan and 2021-22 budget process. Check out AISD’s calendar for specific staff schedules. Tue.-Thu., March 31-April 1, 4:30pm Online. Registration required. www.austinisd.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS WITH AISD Austin ISD families and community members are invited to join Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde to learn more about AISD’s 2020-25 Strategic Plan and 2021-22 budget process. Check out AISD's calendar for specific campus schedule. Tue.-Thu., March 31-April 1, 5:30pm Online. Registration required. www.austinisd.org/calendar.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER SURVIVOR PEER SUPPORT GROUP Led by the SAFE Alliance, one of Austin's nonprofits working to end sexual violence, abuse, and harassment. Email for details. Last Wednesdays, 5:30-7pm Online. DHarris@safeaustin.org, www.safeaustin.org.

Thursday 1

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION The deadline to register to vote in the May 1 special election is Thursday, April 1. If you're not yet registered to vote (find out at www.votetravis.com), you may download a voter registration form at www.votetexas.gov/register, print it, and then either mail it to the county voter registrar (Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas 78714-9327) or drop it off at the Travis County Tax Office (5501 Airport Blvd.). You can register to vote in person at the Travis County Tax Office, too. Applications must be postmarked or received by April 1. If you’ve moved within Travis County or changed your name since the last time you registered to vote, update your voter registration online here. Deadline: Thu., April 1 www.votetexas.gov/register.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

CONVERSATIONS WITH THE DISTRICT Austin ISD staff are invited to join Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde and AISD leadership to learn more about AISD’s 2020-25 Strategic Plan and 2021-22 budget process. Check out AISD’s calendar for specific staff schedules. Tue.-Thu., March 31-April 1, 4:30pm Online. Registration required. www.austinisd.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS WITH AISD Austin ISD families and community members are invited to join Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde to learn more about AISD’s 2020-25 Strategic Plan and 2021-22 budget process. Check out AISD's calendar for specific campus schedule. Tue.-Thu., March 31-April 1, 5:30pm Online. Registration required. www.austinisd.org/calendar.