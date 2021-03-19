“Our House, Our Rules”: Austin Restaurants School the Governor on Limited Government

After Gov. Abbott announced his latest executive order lifting mask mandates and capacity limits, a critical mass of Austin hospitality businesses took to social media to make clear that the safety protocols they've been enforcing for a year now will remain in effect. Several specifically cited the need for service industry workers to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines before even considering changes. Many received pushback in their comments but stood their ground. Here's a small sampling from Instagram.

Dai Due: "We love our staff. They are the backbone of Dai Due. Some of our staff and/or their family members are high risk, and we want to keep them safe. Our mask requirements and other current protocols will not change until further notice, and we humbly request that our guests will respect our policies. We are grateful for your understanding."

Yellow Jacket Social Club: "We as a business will still be enforcing masks for all patrons and staff. We are choosing to keep everyone safe while providing a comfortable Yellow Jacket experience for all. 'Busi­nesses don't need the state to tell them how to operate.' - Gov. Abbott."

Dough Boys: "No Mask. No Service. No Mask. No Dough. Keep each other safe y'all."

Minamoto Foods: "Following the announcement from Governor Abbott, Minamoto Foods Staff will still be wearing masks to keep us, our restaurants, and the community safe. #Covidsafetyfirst"

Epoch Coffee: "Masks will continue to be a must at every Epoch Cof­fee location. Unless you're a bird ... or a dog. #epochcoffeelovesyou"

Emmer & Rye: "We will MAINTAIN our same protocols and capacity. We are with you safely and consistently at all of our restaurants."

China Harbor Austin: "As a small business and for everyone's safety, we will still be asking every customer to wear a mask!"

Crema Bakery & Cafe: "Masks required. Period. Our house, our rules. Rule #1: We believe in science."

Foreign & Domestic and Commerce Cafe co-owner/chef Sarah Heard: "No mask, no service, no exceptions. ... Thank you for your understanding. We can't wait to get back to normal – believe us. We just don't feel comfortable quite yet."

Contigo: "Masks are required. ... The safety of our staff and our guests is our top priority. Thank you for wearing your mask."

Eldorado Cafe: "A point of clarification in light of Governor Abbott's Executive Order (GA-34): In keeping with local and national public health guidelines, Eldorado Cafe will be prioritizing the health of our patrons and employees by preserving our safety guidelines of sanitizing, distancing, required face coverings by all, and curbside/delivery only for the foreseeable future. In this way, we will continue to protect one another. Directly from the Governor's press release: 'Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.' Thank you all!"

Seoulju Korean Kitchen & Bar: "We're still enforcing masks and 50% capacity. We will continue to assess the situation but with service industry workers not being vaccinated yet, we're not ready for this. Please be courteous and follow our house rules. Thank you."

Garbo's: "Mask Zone – We follow the guidelines of the CDC. We will continue to keep our community safe with our mask policy and 6' social distance protocols. No mask, no lobster."

El Camaron: "While we would all LOVE for events to be back to normal, you better believe we will be keeping our team as safe as possible. For the foreseeable future we will be continuing to serve, prepare, and deliver your food masked up, as well as maintain our pandemic safe event practices until there is ACTUALLY NOT a global pandemic happening."