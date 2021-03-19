Civics 101

Thursday 18

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

VEHICLE REGISTRATION DEADLINE APPROACHES The grace period for vehicle registration renewal and title applications will soon end, and missing the deadline can result in costly fines. If you've postponed these activities due to the pandemic, now is the time to act: Get your vehicle inspected and renew online at Texas.gov, or bring your DMV renewal form, passing inspection, insurance card, and payment to H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, or AAA. Title applications require appointments to be made at the Travis County Tax Office, and they fill up fast, so don't wait! Deadline: April 15 www.texas.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

I-35 VIRTUAL PUBLIC SCOPING MEETING Review design materials for the Texas Department of Transportation's proposed I-35 Capital Express Central Project and provide feedback to TxDOT by April 9. The project proposes to add two non-tolled lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 E. to Hwy. 71/Ben White Blvd. March-11-April 9 Online. www.my35capex.com.

TRAVIS AUDUBON GOLDEN-CHEEK WEEK Travis Audubon celebrates its birthday week with programming dedicated to its favorite songbird, the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler. Check here for the complete schedule. Mon.-Fri., March 15-19 Online. Free (registration required). www.travisaudubon.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

RECYCLE & REUSE DROP-OFF CENTER APPOINTMENTS The center reopens Tuesday, March 9, by appointment only. Accepted items include household hazardous waste, electronics, tires, plastic bags, Styrofoam, and clothing and housewares. Schedule an appointment here. Effective: Tue., March 9 Recycle & Reuse Drop-Off Center, 2514 Business Center Dr.. www.austintexas.gov/dropoff.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK MASS FOOD DISTRIBUTION Although this is primarily designed as a drive-through event, no one in need of food will be turned away. Recipients without vehicles are recommended to bring containers to help carry food. 9am-Noon. Del Valle High School, 5301 Ross Rd., Del Valle, 512/386-3000. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR Learn more about the potential steps in the city's development process, including development assessment, land use and zoning, site plan review, building plans and permits, and inspections and certificate of occupancy. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Friday 19

SOCIAL MEDIA BEST PRACTICES WEBINAR This class will familiarize you with social media, the do's and don'ts, and best practices for your small business. 9am-4pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

HOMES NOT HANDCUFFS TEXTBANKING & PHONEBANKING Local coalition Homes Not Handcuffs is calling and texting voters as part of its "No On Prop B" campaign. Prop B is a May 1 ballot measure that, if passed, would reinstate the local ban on public camping. For more on the propositions going before Austin voters on May 1, check out our elections page here. Fri., March 19, 6-8pm; Sun., March 21, 2-5pm Online. www.noonpropb2021.org.

Saturday 20

Sunday 21

HOMES NOT HANDCUFFS CONTACTLESS CANVASS This is Homes Not Handcuffs' first canvass of the "No On Prop B" campaign. Prop B is a May 1 ballot measure that, if passed, would reinstate the local ban on public camping. For more on the propositions going before Austin voters on May 1, check out our elections page here. 1-4:30pm. Patterson Park, 4201 Brookview, 512/477-7273. www.noonpropb2021.org.

HOMES NOT HANDCUFFS TEXTBANKING & PHONEBANKING Local coalition Homes Not Handcuffs is calling and texting voters as part of its "No On Prop B" campaign. Prop B is a May 1 ballot measure that, if passed, would reinstate the local ban on public camping. For more on the propositions going before Austin voters on May 1, check out our elections page here. Fri., March 19, 6-8pm; Sun., March 21, 2-5pm Online. www.noonpropb2021.org.

Monday 22

Tuesday 23

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT Austin Public Health leadership briefs commissioners and Austin City Council on the agency's latest updates concerning its COVID-19 vaccination efforts. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP WEBINAR This class covers accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. (Registration for webinar automatically registers you for both days.) Tue., March 23 & Thu., March 25, 2-5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how to keep chickens and how they help food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee on their utility bills are eligible for a $75 rebate on a chicken coop. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-resource-recovery.

Wednesday 24

SMALL BUSINESS CONTRACTING FORUM Meet with city, county, and state departments to learn more about procurement opportunities, tech industry vendors, and department resources. 9am-4pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

INTRODUCTION TO COOPERATIVES: CO-OP HOUSING Ryan Nill, co-founder of La Reunion Cooperative, covers the basics of the cooperative model and cooperative principles and how you can get started on creating your own cooperative housing. 6-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

LGBTQ QUALITY OF LIFE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Currently, the commission is seeking feedback on its LGBTQIA Quality of Life Survey, which will help inform Austin's first-ever LGBTQIA Quality of Life Study. Fill out the survey here. 7pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 25

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council tackles a 110-Item agenda, including resolutions relating to a “reimagined“ cadet training academy for APD, mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and an audit of the city’s emergency response to Winter Storm Uri, among other initiatives. See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP WEBINAR This class covers accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. (Registration for webinar automatically registers you for both days.) Tue., March 23 & Thu., March 25, 2-5pm Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR VOTING MEETING Agendas are posted at least 72 hours before meetings, which usually falls on Monday evenings. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.