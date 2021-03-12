Civics 101

Thursday 11

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RECYCLE & REUSE DROP-OFF CENTER APPOINTMENTS The center reopens Tuesday, March 9, by appointment only. Accepted items include household hazardous waste, electronics, tires, plastic bags, Styrofoam, and clothing and housewares. Schedule an appointment here. Effective: Tue., March 9 Recycle & Reuse Drop-Off Center, 2514 Business Center Dr.. www.austintexas.gov/dropoff.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

I-35 VIRTUAL PUBLIC SCOPING MEETING Review design materials for the Texas Department of Transportation's proposed I-35 Capital Express Central Project and provide feedback to TxDOT by April 9. The project proposes to add two non-tolled lanes in each direction along I-35 from U.S. 290 E. to Hwy. 71/Ben White Blvd. March-11-April 9 Online. www.my35capex.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EQUITY SURVEY Share your experiences accessing the Development Services Department's services and working with the city in general. Survey answers are anonymous and results will be shared with Austin's Equity Office. Deadline: March 15 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

CITY OF AUSTIN HOME REPAIR PROGRAM The city has announced an infusion of $1 million to its home repair program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to assist with repairs needed due to damage from Winter Storm Uri. Get details and apply online. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/homerepairs.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Committee will be briefed on updates from the Texas Department of Transportation on the I-35 project and opportunities for community engagement and the 2016 Bond Corridor Construction Program, among other mobility projects. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING The City Auditor randomly selected eight people earlier this year to serve on the 14-member ICRC, which is responsible for redrawing the boundaries of Austin's Council districts; today, the commission will discuss the selection of the final six ICRC commissioners. 2:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

INTERVIEWS AND HIRING EMPLOYEES WEBINAR This course covers how to interview a potential employee and hire for the right fit in a small business. 5-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATION SESSION Tonight's agenda includes presentations addressing AISD's special education system, enrollment trends, AISD's financial condition, and campus staffing formulas. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

Friday 12

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING New business includes FY 2021-22 budget recommendations, in addition to the status of the court‘s operations during the pandemic. 8-9:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

WALLER CREEK LOCAL GOVERNMENT CORPORATION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Board members are set to approve a mural for the currently under-construction Waterloo Park, which is set to open later this summer, among other business. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 13

Sunday 14

Monday 15

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS AUDUBON GOLDEN-CHEEK WEEK Travis Audubon celebrates its birthday week with programming dedicated to its favorite songbird, the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler. Check here for the complete schedule. Mon.-Fri., March 15-19 Online. Free (registration required). www.travisaudubon.org.

VEHICLE REGISTRATION DEADLINE APPROACHES The grace period for vehicle registration renewal and title applications will soon end, and missing the deadline can result in costly fines. If you've postponed these activities due to the pandemic, now is the time to act: Get your vehicle inspected and renew online at Texas.gov, or bring your DMV renewal form, passing inspection, insurance card, and payment to H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, or AAA. Title applications require appointments to be made at the Travis County Tax Office, and they fill up fast, so don't wait! Deadline: April 15 www.texas.gov.

Tuesday 16

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS AUDUBON GOLDEN-CHEEK WEEK Travis Audubon celebrates its birthday week with programming dedicated to its favorite songbird, the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler. Check here for the complete schedule. Mon.-Fri., March 15-19 Online. Free (registration required). www.travisaudubon.org.

VEHICLE REGISTRATION DEADLINE APPROACHES The grace period for vehicle registration renewal and title applications will soon end, and missing the deadline can result in costly fines. If you've postponed these activities due to the pandemic, now is the time to act: Get your vehicle inspected and renew online at Texas.gov, or bring your DMV renewal form, passing inspection, insurance card, and payment to H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, or AAA. Title applications require appointments to be made at the Travis County Tax Office, and they fill up fast, so don't wait! Deadline: April 15 www.texas.gov.

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK MASS FOOD DISTRIBUTION Although this is primarily designed as a drive-through event, no one in need of food will be turned away. Recipients without vehicles are recommended to bring containers to help carry food. 9am-Noon. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

AISD SPRING BREAK FREE MEALS AISD will close campuses Mon.-Fri., March 15-19, for spring break; AISD families may pick up free seven-day meal packs at this Central Texas Food Bank mass distribution event. 9am-Noon. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. Free. https://www.austinisd.org/openforlearning/meals.

Wednesday 17

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS AUDUBON GOLDEN-CHEEK WEEK Travis Audubon celebrates its birthday week with programming dedicated to its favorite songbird, the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler. Check here for the complete schedule. Mon.-Fri., March 15-19 Online. Free (registration required). www.travisaudubon.org.

VEHICLE REGISTRATION DEADLINE APPROACHES The grace period for vehicle registration renewal and title applications will soon end, and missing the deadline can result in costly fines. If you've postponed these activities due to the pandemic, now is the time to act: Get your vehicle inspected and renew online at Texas.gov, or bring your DMV renewal form, passing inspection, insurance card, and payment to H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, or AAA. Title applications require appointments to be made at the Travis County Tax Office, and they fill up fast, so don't wait! Deadline: April 15 www.texas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION WEBINAR A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Thursday 18

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS The RENT Assistance Program application portal is now open, and provides $25 million of direct support for income-eligible Austin renters who are financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the eligibility details and apply online, or call 512/488-1397. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS AUDUBON GOLDEN-CHEEK WEEK Travis Audubon celebrates its birthday week with programming dedicated to its favorite songbird, the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler. Check here for the complete schedule. Mon.-Fri., March 15-19 Online. Free (registration required). www.travisaudubon.org.

VEHICLE REGISTRATION DEADLINE APPROACHES The grace period for vehicle registration renewal and title applications will soon end, and missing the deadline can result in costly fines. If you've postponed these activities due to the pandemic, now is the time to act: Get your vehicle inspected and renew online at Texas.gov, or bring your DMV renewal form, passing inspection, insurance card, and payment to H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, or AAA. Title applications require appointments to be made at the Travis County Tax Office, and they fill up fast, so don't wait! Deadline: April 15 www.texas.gov.

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK MASS FOOD DISTRIBUTION Although this is primarily designed as a drive-through event, no one in need of food will be turned away. Recipients without vehicles are recommended to bring containers to help carry food. 9am-Noon. Del Valle High School, 5301 Ross Rd., Del Valle, 512/386-3000. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR Learn more about the potential steps in the city's development process, including development assessment, land use and zoning, site plan review, building plans and permits, and inspections and certificate of occupancy. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.