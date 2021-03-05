Civics 101

Thursday 4

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN HOME REPAIR PROGRAM The city has announced an infusion of $1 million to its home repair program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to assist with repairs needed due to damage from Winter Storm Uri. Get details on the website, which is scheduled to be updated this week. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/homerepairs.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EQUITY SURVEY Share your experiences accessing the Development Services Department's services and working with the city in general. Survey answers are anonymous and results will be shared with Austin's Equity Office. Deadline: March 15 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

AMPLIFY AUSTIN DAY 2021 The ninth annual iteration of Central Texas' biggest day of giving will include thousands in matching gifts and $80K in prizes for participating nonprofits, double last year's amount. This year, ILHIGH and partner C3 Presents will also launch Amplify LIVE, a virtual experience with celebrity guests and local leaders, including musical performances under musical director Charlie Sexton featuring stars from Night Glitter, Black Pumas, Greyhounds, and more. Visit the online platform to search nonprofits by category, cause, or location and make a contribution. March 4, 6pm, to March 5, 6pm Online. www.amplifyatx.org.

SMALL BUSINESS RECORDKEEPING WEBINAR Learn the basics of what records to create, how long to keep them, and how to use this info to grow a business. Note: This is a two-day class (March 3-4); registration automatically registers you for both days. Wed.-Thu., March 3-4, 9am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council tackles a 99-Item agenda, covering ongoing storm recovery and relief, the Austin Transit Partnership, and public health measures, among other areas. See agenda for details. 10am. ATXN. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

HIV PLANNING COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The council’s main goal is to plan and decide how to distribute Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program grants to meet the multiple care needs of residents living with HIV/AIDS. Today's meeting addresses approving the recommended service standards updates from the Texas Department State Health Services. 6pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

HOME COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how you can eliminate food waste at home. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/arrhomerebate.

Friday 5

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

AMPLIFY AUSTIN DAY 2021 The ninth annual iteration of Central Texas' biggest day of giving will include thousands in matching gifts and $80K in prizes for participating nonprofits, double last year's amount. This year, ILHIGH and partner C3 Presents will also launch Amplify LIVE, a virtual experience with celebrity guests and local leaders, including musical performances under musical director Charlie Sexton featuring stars from Night Glitter, Black Pumas, Greyhounds, and more. Visit the online platform to search nonprofits by category, cause, or location and make a contribution. March 4, 6pm, to March 5, 6pm Online. www.amplifyatx.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

CITY OF AUSTIN HOME REPAIR PROGRAM The city has announced an infusion of $1 million to its home repair program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to assist with repairs needed due to damage from Winter Storm Uri. Get details on the website, which is scheduled to be updated this week. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/homerepairs.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EQUITY SURVEY Share your experiences accessing the Development Services Department's services and working with the city in general. Survey answers are anonymous and results will be shared with Austin's Equity Office. Deadline: March 15 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING The City Auditor randomly selected eight people earlier this year to serve on the 14-member ICRC, which is responsible for redrawing the boundaries of Austin's Council districts; today, the commission will discuss considerations for choosing the final six ICRC commissioners. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

MAYOR'S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The committee will discuss and take action on any items discussed for inclusion in the 20021 MCPD Budget recommendation to City Council. 5:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 6

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EQUITY SURVEY Share your experiences accessing the Development Services Department's services and working with the city in general. Survey answers are anonymous and results will be shared with Austin's Equity Office. Deadline: March 15 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

CITY OF AUSTIN HOME REPAIR PROGRAM The city has announced an infusion of $1 million to its home repair program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to assist with repairs needed due to damage from Winter Storm Uri. Get details on the website, which is scheduled to be updated this week. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/homerepairs.

NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING FOR THE LASA MOVE TO EASTSIDE AISD shares info and answers questions about the Liberal Arts and Science Academy's transition to the current Eastside Memorial Early College High School at the Johnston campus. Two sessions are available. Sat., March 6, 10-11:15am & noon-1:15pm Online. www.austinisd.org.

UPLIFT AUSTIN In partnership with Proctor & Gamble, the event will distribute PPE, cleaning, and hygiene supplies across multiple sites in Austin-Travis County's Eastern Crescent. Sites include Southwest Key Programs (6002 Jain Ln.); 1200 E. Ben White; Josephine Houston Elementary (5409 Ponciana); 4918 FM 1327, Creedmoor; the Ana Lark Center (1400 Tillery); and Guerrero Thompson Elementary (102 E. Rundberg). 10am-Noon. Multiple locations (see website for addresses). Free. www.upliftaustin.com.

SADLER MEANS YWLA GIRLS CONFERENCE Open to all girls in grades fifth through ninth, in and outside of AISD. Each student will receive a free bag with items from Central Texas businesses and orgs via a drive-through, and the Central Texas Food Bank will also supply food packs for families while supplies last. 10am-Noon. Sadler Means YWLA, 6401 N. Hampton Dr.. Free. www.austinisd.org/schools/sadlermeansywla.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Sunday 7

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EQUITY SURVEY Share your experiences accessing the Development Services Department's services and working with the city in general. Survey answers are anonymous and results will be shared with Austin's Equity Office. Deadline: March 15 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

CITY OF AUSTIN HOME REPAIR PROGRAM The city has announced an infusion of $1 million to its home repair program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to assist with repairs needed due to damage from Winter Storm Uri. Get details on the website, which is scheduled to be updated this week. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/homerepairs.

Monday 8

CITY OF AUSTIN HOME REPAIR PROGRAM The city has announced an infusion of $1 million to its home repair program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to assist with repairs needed due to damage from Winter Storm Uri. Get details on the website, which is scheduled to be updated this week. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/homerepairs.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EQUITY SURVEY Share your experiences accessing the Development Services Department's services and working with the city in general. Survey answers are anonymous and results will be shared with Austin's Equity Office. Deadline: March 15 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

Tuesday 9

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

CITY OF AUSTIN HOME REPAIR PROGRAM The city has announced an infusion of $1 million to its home repair program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to assist with repairs needed due to damage from Winter Storm Uri. Get details on the website, which is scheduled to be updated this week. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/homerepairs.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EQUITY SURVEY Share your experiences accessing the Development Services Department's services and working with the city in general. Survey answers are anonymous and results will be shared with Austin's Equity Office. Deadline: March 15 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT Check website for agenda posting. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN WEBINAR Learn how to develop a business plan for a small start-up business or the expansion of an existing business. Tue.-Wed., March 9-10, 9am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BE A STAAR VIRTUAL ENGAGEMENT EVENT District leaders will answer questions about the STAAR exam from a moderator and audience members via Facebook comments. 5:30-6:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. Free. www.fb.com/austinisd.

Wednesday 10

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

CITY OF AUSTIN HOME REPAIR PROGRAM The city has announced an infusion of $1 million to its home repair program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to assist with repairs needed due to damage from Winter Storm Uri. Get details on the website, which is scheduled to be updated this week. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/homerepairs.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EQUITY SURVEY Share your experiences accessing the Development Services Department's services and working with the city in general. Survey answers are anonymous and results will be shared with Austin's Equity Office. Deadline: March 15 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN WEBINAR Learn how to develop a business plan for a small start-up business or the expansion of an existing business. Tue.-Wed., March 9-10, 9am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING Briefings cover decoupling and reinvestment activities as part of the city's "Reimagining Public Safety" initiatives, as well as the Austin Police Department’s Austin Regional Intelligence Center (ARIC). 3:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 11

THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EQUITY SURVEY Share your experiences accessing the Development Services Department's services and working with the city in general. Survey answers are anonymous and results will be shared with Austin's Equity Office. Deadline: March 15 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE FUND It will take some time to fully recover from the recent storm. You can help by contributing to Foundation Communities' fund providing direct relief for food, water, rent, medical assistance, and more. www.foundcom.org/get-involved/donate-emergency-fund.

FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE Homeowners and renters who suffered damage due to the winter storm may apply for assistance from FEMA. If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible; if insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Take photos and keep receipts for related expenses, and apply online or call 800/621-3362. Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN RECOVERY RESOURCES Looking for info on water distribution, code complaints, or anything related to fallout from the winter storm? Check the city's site for the most up-to-date information. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

CITY OF AUSTIN HOME REPAIR PROGRAM The city has announced an infusion of $1 million to its home repair program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to assist with repairs needed due to damage from Winter Storm Uri. Get details on the website, which is scheduled to be updated this week. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/homerepairs.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Committee will be briefed on updates from the Texas Department of Transportation on the I-35 project and opportunities for community engagement and the 2016 Bond Corridor Construction Program, among other mobility projects. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

INTERVIEWS AND HIRING EMPLOYEES WEBINAR This course covers how to interview a potential employee and hire for the right fit in a small business. 5-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.