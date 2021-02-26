Civics 101

Thursday 25

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations, 512/494-9400. www.coautilities.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

COLD WEATHER INFORMATION AND RESOURCES In response to winter storm Uri, the city of Austin is partnering with multiple governmental and public agencies to provide certain services. Find available resources for water and meal distribution, emergency repairs, ways to help, and more on the city's website. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/weatherinfo.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN HOME REPAIR PROGRAM The city has announced an infusion of $1 million to its home repair program for low- to moderate-income homeowners to assist with repairs needed due to damage from Winter Storm Uri. Get details on the website, which is scheduled to be updated this week. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/homerepairs.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

FEMA ASSISTANCE FOR WINTER STORM URI Travis County homeowners and renters affected by winter storm Uri may now apply for disaster assistance with FEMA. More info available here. Ongoing Online. www.disasterassistance.gov.

THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT EQUITY SURVEY Share your experiences accessing the Development Services Department's services and working with the city in general. Survey answers are anonymous and results will be shared with Austin's Equity Office. Deadline: March 15 Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING City staff will provide updates on last week's severe winter storm, after which Council will vote on several items related to recovery and relief efforts. See agenda for more details, and don't miss the Chronicle's meeting recap online and in next week's print issue. 10am. ATXN. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

Friday 26

Saturday 27

EMERGENCY RELIEF FOOD DISTRIBUTION Groceries are available via drive-through or walk-up. 9am-Noon. KIPP School-South Campus, 5107 I-35. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/food-assistance/get-food-now.

FREE PPE DISTRIBUTION The distribution will provide hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 10am-2pm. 105 E. Eggleston St., Manor. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

Sunday 28

"REMEMBRANCE FOR THOSE WE’VE LOST" MEMORIAL The city comes together with Interfaith Action of Central Texas for this virtual memorial service to remember those who have died from COVID-19. The service includes prayers, music, and practices from Bahá'í, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, Protestant, Buddhist, Catholic, Sikh, Unitarian, and Indigenous peoples, as well as nonsecular remembrances. The public is invited to join in the remembrance by ringing bells or gongs at 4:30pm on Sunday. 3-4:30pm. Austin Parks & Recreation Department's FB Live, YouTube, and Microsoft Teams. www.austintexas.gov/remembrance.

Monday 1

D2 TOWN HALL: EMERGENCY REPAIR ASSISTANCE Join District 2 Council Member Vanessa Fuentes in a talk with City Manager Spencer Cronk about utility bill relief programs, and other city departments to discuss what current emergency repair assistance opportunities exist to help with your winter storm needs. 6pm. Online. www.fb.com/events/437705010773082.

Tuesday 2

CTFB MOBILE PANTRY This distribution does not affect eligibility for Hays County Food Bank (HCFB) distributions; you may visit this one in addition to one of HCFB's weekly distributions. 8:30-9:30am. Rattler Stadium, 4660 TX-123, San Marcos. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

STRATEGIC PRICING WEBINAR This workshop is designed to help small business owners and managers to understand common mistakes that companies make in pricing and learn best pricing practices that will enable them to maximize company profitability. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN LEGACY BUSINESS RELIEF GRANT WEBINAR The grant program is open to art galleries, bars and restaurants, live music and performance venues, and theatres that have operated a physical space in the city for at least 20 years, among other eligibility criteria. Phase 1 applications will be accepted until March 17 at 5pm. 2-3pm. Online. Free (registration required). legacybusinessrelief@peoplefund.org, www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-legacy-business-relief-grant.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

Wednesday 3

SMALL BUSINESS RECORDKEEPING WEBINAR Learn the basics of what records to create, how long to keep them, and how to use this info to grow a business. Note: This is a two-day class (March 3-4); registration automatically registers you for both days. Wed.-Thu., March 3-4, 9am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Thursday 4

SMALL BUSINESS RECORDKEEPING WEBINAR Learn the basics of what records to create, how long to keep them, and how to use this info to grow a business. Note: This is a two-day class (March 3-4); registration automatically registers you for both days. Wed.-Thu., March 3-4, 9am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HOME COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how you can eliminate food waste at home. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/arrhomerebate.