Civics 101

Thursday 18

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR The webinar's objective is to help small-business owners with navigating the city’s development and permitting process. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

"THE PATH TO RACIAL EQUITY" SERIES A coalition of 17 Central Texas orgs hosts this six-part virtual series examining different issues surrounding racial inequity in Austin. The series – which runs every Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, between Jan. 14-Feb. 18 – aims to offer practical steps we can all take in our communities toward racial equity and opportunity. See website for schedule and guest lineup. Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). www.ctcracialequity.org.

THE SECRET LIVES OF DINOSAURS Tune into Travis Audubon's virtual speaker series for a presentation by UT professor Julia Clarke about a presentation about the evolution of traits we think of as distinctly avian. 7-8pm. Online. Free. www.travisaudubon.org.

Friday 19

Saturday 20

Sunday 21

Monday 22

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

Tuesday 23

Wednesday 24

#BLACKLIVESMATTER SURVIVOR PEER SUPPORT GROUP Led by the SAFE Alliance, one of Austin's nonprofits working to end sexual violence, abuse, and harassment. Email for details. Last Wednesdays, 5:30-7pm Online. DHarris@safeaustin.org, www.safeaustin.org.

Thursday 25

