Civics 101

Thursday 11

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

MANAGE YOUR CASH FLOW WEBINAR This class covers the fundamentals needed to manage, measure, understand, and improve business cash flow. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

NORMAN-SIMS ELEMENTARY VIRTUAL GRAND OPENING CEREMONY AISD leadership, students, and guests lead a campus tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new, modernized Norman-Sims Elementary in East Austin. 10:30-11am. Online. www.austinisd.org.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATION SESSION See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

"THE PATH TO RACIAL EQUITY" SERIES A coalition of 17 Central Texas orgs hosts this six-part virtual series examining different issues surrounding racial inequity in Austin. The series – which runs every Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, between Jan. 14-Feb. 18 – aims to offer practical steps we can all take in our communities toward racial equity and opportunity. See website for schedule and guest lineup. Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). www.ctcracialequity.org.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING This is the first meeting of the 2021 ICRC. The commission will redraw Austin's 10 City Council district boundaries for the first time since voters adopted the 10-1 system of single-member Council districts in 2012. Revisit our News feature, "So You Want to Redistrict Austin?" (Sept. 18, 2020) to read more about the process – and what's at stake – with redrawing our City Council districts. 6pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Learn more about becoming an advocate to help educate your neighbors and increase neighborhood participation in the city’s recycling and composting programs. 7-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 12

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

AISD COVID-19 MASS TESTING Rapid tests are available to all AISD students and staff, which includes those who learn and work in-person and remotely. 8am-3pm. Nelson Field; 7105 Berkman; AISD Central Office, 4000 S. I-35. Free (registration required). www.austinisd.org.

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING Network partners provide updates on pandemic responses regarding the following goal areas as identified by CAN: safety, justice, and engagement; basic needs (food access, health, homelessness, transportation); health; and education/economic opportunity. 1-3pm. Videoconference (see agenda for streaming details). www.canatx.org.

HISTORIC LANDMARK COMMISSION: ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW COMMITTEE The HLC reviews proposed exterior and site changes to city historic landmarks and properties in local historic districts. 2:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

MAYOR'S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES MEETING New business addresses MCPD representation on the city's Hate Crime Taskforce and the Community Police Review Commission. 5:30-7pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 13

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Sunday 14

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

Monday 15

PRESIDENTS DAY CLOSURES City administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed today. Normal business operations will resume Tue., Feb. 16. Mon., Feb. 15 Citywide. www.austintexas.gov/department/official-city-holidays.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

REMOTE ADVOCACY: 3 WAYS TO SAFELY ORGANIZE DURING A PANDEMIC The medium might have changed, but the mission remains the same. Equality Texas teaches how you can organize during social disctacing. 5:30-6:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.equalitytexas.org.

Tuesday 16

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott provides an update on COVID-19. See agenda for details. 9am. Online. /www.traviscountytx.gov/tctv/watch.

Wednesday 17

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION WEBINAR A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING Discussion and possible action regarding the selection of a joint appointee member to the Sobering Center Local Government Corporation Board of Directors. 2pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 18

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR The webinar's objective is to help small-business owners with navigating the city’s development and permitting process. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

"THE PATH TO RACIAL EQUITY" SERIES A coalition of 17 Central Texas orgs hosts this six-part virtual series examining different issues surrounding racial inequity in Austin. The series – which runs every Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, between Jan. 14-Feb. 18 – aims to offer practical steps we can all take in our communities toward racial equity and opportunity. See website for schedule and guest lineup. Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). www.ctcracialequity.org.

THE SECRET LIVES OF DINOSAURS Tune into Travis Audubon's virtual speaker series for a presentation by UT professor Julia Clarke about a presentation about the evolution of traits we think of as distinctly avian. 7-8pm. Online. Free. www.travisaudubon.org.