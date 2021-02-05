Civics 101

Thursday 4

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

SUPERVISORY EXCELLENCE WEBINAR This course covers the range of management responsibilities, employee and managerial expectations, and different management styles. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING On Council's 59-Item agenda is a host of low-income housing tax credit applications and emergency rental assistance for households impacted by COVID-19, among other items. There is also a public health agenda Item authorizing an agreement with UT-Austin to conduct a community health needs assessment addressing tobacco disparities among the LGBTQIA community. 10am. ATXN. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

"THE PATH TO RACIAL EQUITY" SERIES A coalition of 17 Central Texas orgs hosts this six-part virtual series examining different issues surrounding racial inequity in Austin. The series – which runs every Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, between Jan. 14-Feb. 18 – aims to offer practical steps we can all take in our communities toward racial equity and opportunity. See website for schedule and guest lineup. Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). www.ctcracialequity.org.

Friday 5

Saturday 6

Sunday 7

2021 MOBILITY ANNUAL PLAN FEEDBACK The MAP provides an annual “look ahead” at planned work across Austin that is made possible through 2016 Mobility Bond resources. Projects outlined in the MAP include sidewalks, Safe Routes to School, bikeways, urban trails, Intersection Safety/Vision Zero improvements, and more. View the interactive project map, read the plan, and provide feedback through Feb. 7, 2021. Deadline: Feb. 7, 2021 Online. www.austintexas.gov/transportation.

Monday 8

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CAMPO TRANSPORTATION POLICY BOARD MEETING The board will discuss and take possible action on authorizing the CAMPO executive director to begin negotiations for the Regional Transit Coordination Committee (RTCC) 5-year plan update contract. 2pm. Online. www.campotexas.org.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

Tuesday 9

VIRTUAL ADULT STORY HOUR Black History Month has the theme of "Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity." In its honor, Austin Public Library's story hour participants will be sharing stories on the theme of family. Join in to listen to or tell a five-minute story – truth or fiction, funny or serious, read or memorized. Wed., Feb. 10, 6:30pm; registration closes Feb. 9 Online. library.austintexas.gov/events.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott gives a joint briefing on COVID-19 to City Council and commissioners at the top of the meeting. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS A 101 on keeping chickens and keeping food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on any new chicken coop or home composting system. 6-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 10

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

MAYOR'S MOBILITY PANEL The mayor's annual mobility awards and breakfast is virtual this year, so hop on Zoom to catch up on the news with Mayor Steve Adler, Huston-Tillotson University President and Austin Transit Partnership Board Member Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, and Capital Metro CEO Randy Clarke. 8:45am. Online. www.movabilitytx.org.

ACC BLACK HISTORY MONTH: SOCIAL DISTANCING HOUR DISCUSSION ACC explores the future of Black America in this community Zoom conversation. Noon-1pm. Online. www.austincc.edu/bhm.

Thursday 11

MANAGE YOUR CASH FLOW WEBINAR This class covers the fundamentals needed to manage, measure, understand, and improve business cash flow. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

NORMAN-SIMS ELEMENTARY VIRTUAL GRAND OPENING CEREMONY AISD leadership, students, and guests lead a campus tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new, modernized Norman-Sims Elementary in East Austin. 10:30-11am. Online. www.austinisd.org.

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Council has set aside three days, Feb. 9-11, to discuss several proposed citizen-initiated ordinances and City Charter amendments regarding public camping, police oversight, and the scope of the mayor’s executive authority and legal power. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

"THE PATH TO RACIAL EQUITY" SERIES A coalition of 17 Central Texas orgs hosts this six-part virtual series examining different issues surrounding racial inequity in Austin. The series – which runs every Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, between Jan. 14-Feb. 18 – aims to offer practical steps we can all take in our communities toward racial equity and opportunity. See website for schedule and guest lineup. Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). www.ctcracialequity.org.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATION SESSION See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

INDEPENDENT CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION MEETING This is the first meeting of the 2021 ICRC. The commission will redraw Austin's 10 City Council district boundaries for the first time since voters adopted the 10-1 system of single-member Council districts in 2012. Revisit our News feature, "So You Want to Redistrict Austin?" (Sept. 18, 2020) to read more about the process – and what's at stake – with redrawing our City Council districts. 6pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Learn more about becoming an advocate to help educate your neighbors and increase neighborhood participation in the city’s recycling and composting programs. 7-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.