Headlines / Quote of the Week

Fri., Jan. 29, 2021


Last week Austin Community College celebrated the first day of in-person culinary arts classes at ACC Highland’s newly renovated Phase 2 facilities. Along with a culinary arts center, the new facilities – which total 415,000 square feet, allowing ACC to teach an additional 14,000 students – include a creative digital media center, a health sciences/STEM regional simulation center, and performing arts venues. (Courtesy of Austin Community College)

An End to Rosa Jimenez's Legal Limbo? On Tuesday, District Judge Karen Sage declared that Rosa Jimenez, serving a 99-year sentence for the death of a toddler in her care in 2003, should be released from prison; District Attorney Jose Garza has agreed that Jimenez is innocent, but state and federal appeals courts have to concur with Sage's ruling. Jimenez was freed Wednesday evening as the Chronicle went to press. More online."

Dr. Lindley Dodson, a pediatrician at Children's Medical Group in Central Austin, was shot and killed Tuesday night by Dr. Bharat Narumanchi after being taken hostage by Narumanchi, who then later fatally shot himself. Austin Police said Narumanchi visited Dodson's office last week to apply for a volunteer position, but beyond that there did not appear to be any relation or contact between the two.

Deportations Back on the Table: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request for a temporary restraining order against the Biden administration's 100-day moratorium on deportations was granted on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee.

Back to Campus: After a two-week switch to universal remote learning amidst a citywide surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Austin ISD invited students back to on-campus learning this week, reporting 18% of students were opting in to in-person instruction.

School Transfer Window Opens: AISD opened its annual school transfer window on Jan. 26 for in-district applications; out-of-district applications begin Feb. 1.

Relief for RENT: Last year Austin distributed $12.9 million in rental relief to 4,300 families through its Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants program. A final program report is expected to be released in February.

Getting Ahead of Rising Waters: Austin City Council

on Wednesday directed the city manager to report on Austin's flood mitigation efforts to date; new Council Member Vanessa Fuentes, who authored the resolution, campaigned on a promise to prioritize flood risk reduction in Southeast Austin.

Silicon Silver Project: The Travis County Commissioners Court voted to accept an economic incentive agreement application for a development known as the "Silicon Silver Project." The county's new economic incentive agreement policy requires stronger worker protections. The company's name will be released publicly upon receipt of its application.

How Low? 0.15% Low. Austin Water will undergo a major overhaul of its water and wastewater infrastructure, funded by a multiyear low-interest loan from the Texas Water Development Board.

Making South Pleasant Valley Road Safer: Construction begins this month on safety improvements on Longhorn Dam bridge. Design work is also ramping up on the new "wishbone" bicycle and pedestrian bridge over Lady Bird Lake.

Quote of the Week


Image via City of Austin

"Nothing is off the table at present."

– Dianna Grey, homeless strategy officer for the city of Austin. Read more.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin's independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community's political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene.

Support the Chronicle  

