Civics 101

Thursday 28

DONATE BLOOD, GET A FREE THUNDERCLOUD SUB Donate blood or platelets with We Are Blood to get a voucher for a free small ThunderCloud sub, redeemable through February. Appointments are mandatory; schedule online or call 512/206-1266. Through Jan. 31 We Are Blood donor centers & mobile drives, 512/206-1266. www.weareblood.org/donate-blood/donation-locations.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

HI, HOW ARE YOU DAY Jan. 22 would've been Daniel Johnston's 60th birthday, and this event honors the dearly departed musician and raises funds for nonprofit Hi, How Are You Project's mental health initiatives. This year's HHAYD extends beyond his birthday and takes the form of a "Happy Habit-a-Thon," wherein a digital bingo card leads participants through activities designed to reinforce healthy habits, guide conversation, and reduce the stigma around mental illness. In addition, landmarks (like Johnston's beloved Hi, How Are You mural on the Drag) and sponsor American Campus Communities' West Campus properties will be illuminated in green, the hue of mental health awareness. Jan. 22-31 Online. Free; donations encouraged. www.bit.ly/hhayday2021.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

UNDERSTANDING BUSINESS TAXES WEBINAR Gain familiarity with the tax forms, due dates, and the financial information required to accurately complete various business tax returns. This is a two-day class; registration automatically registers you for both days. Wed.-Thu., Jan. 27-28, 9am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITYWIDE REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Learn more about Austin's ongoing police reforms and share your thoughts and ideas about what it means to reimagine public safety for our communities. 5:30-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety.

"THE PATH TO RACIAL EQUITY" SERIES A coalition of 17 Central Texas orgs hosts this six-part virtual series examining different issues surrounding racial inequity in Austin. The series – which runs every Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, between Jan. 14-Feb. 18 – aims to offer practical steps we can all take in our communities toward racial equity and opportunity. See website for schedule and guest lineup. Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). www.ctcracialequity.org.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING VIRTUAL TOWN HALL Learn more about what you need to know about compostable materials, and ask any questions you have about the city's curbside composting program and its expansion. 6-7pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/curbside-composting-collection.

Friday 29

SOCIAL MEDIA BEST PRACTICES WEBINAR This class covers different social media platforms and best practices for businesses. 9am-4pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

RECIPES FOR SUCCESS SESSION: SEESAW Hosted by AISD's Parent Engagement Support Office, this events provides a review of how to use and navigate the instructional platform, Seesaw. 9-10:45am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austinisd.org.

Saturday 30

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

DISTRICT 10 REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Learn more about Austin's ongoing police reforms. 10am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety.

Sunday 31

2021 MOBILITY ANNUAL PLAN FEEDBACK The MAP provides an annual “look ahead” at planned work across Austin that is made possible through 2016 Mobility Bond resources. Projects outlined in the MAP include sidewalks, Safe Routes to School, bikeways, urban trails, Intersection Safety/Vision Zero improvements, and more. View the interactive project map, read the plan, and provide feedback through Feb. 7, 2021. Deadline: Feb. 7, 2021 Online. www.austintexas.gov/transportation.

Monday 1

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

Tuesday 2

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott provides a weekly update on the state of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County. See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

HUMAN RESOURCE BASICS WEBINAR Topics covered include independent contractors vs. employees; record-keeping requirements; overtime wages; and taxable and non-taxable fringe benefits. 9am-4pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CIRCULAR MEET-UPS: LET'S CLOSE THE LOOP An opportunity for local business owners, start-ups, and sustainability professionals across all industries to connect and learn more about Austin’s circular economy. Noon-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/department/circular-economy-program.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

2021 [RE]VERSE PITCH: MATERIAL SUPPLIER PITCH Hear from businesses and institutions whose surplus waste or byproducts could be used as raw materials for new or expanding social enterprises, including Austin Community College, Austin Creative Reuse, and Fierce Whiskers Distillery, among others. Learn more about these materials, network with other [Re]verse Pitch participants, and learn how you can source your own materials. 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (RSVP required).

Wednesday 3

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

THE PIVOT: LIVESTREAM VIDEO PODCAST This is the inaugural episode of the African American Cultural and Heritage Facility's new bi-weekly podcast, The Pivot, intended to be a virtual conversation space for East Austinites. This episode's guest will be Sharon Mays, owner and CEO of Baby Greens, with a performance by Bomani Ray Barton and Friends. 7-8pm. Online. Free. www.facebook.com/aachfaustin.

Thursday 4

CENTRAL TEXAS AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY SUPPORT CONFERENCE Hosted by Integral Care, this annual event includes interactive workshops, discussions, and keynote speakers on mental health, substance use, and more topics intersecting with health. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 3-5, 8:30am-6pm Online. $15+. www.ctaafsc.com.

SUPERVISORY EXCELLENCE WEBINAR This course covers the range of management responsibilities, employee and managerial expectations, and different management styles. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING On Council's 59-Item agenda is a host of low-income housing tax credit applications and emergency rental assistance for households impacted by COVID-19, among other items. There is also a public health agenda Item authorizing an agreement with UT-Austin to conduct a community health needs assessment addressing tobacco disparities among the LGBTQIA community. 10am. ATXN. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

