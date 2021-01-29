Austin Energy Still Hasn't Fixed Problems With Utility Bill Discounts on Expensive Homes

Last Thursday, Paul Robbins, a longtime local consumer advocate and environmental activist, filed a complaint with the Office of the City Auditor over Austin Energy's $18 million Customer Assistance Program (CAP) discounts – designed to help lower-income customers with utility bills but in practice being offered to owners of some very expensive properties.

Robbins has been tracking this issue since 2014, when he began comparing customers who got the CAP discount (which is public information available via an open records request) against the property values assessed by the appraisal districts in Travis and Williamson counties. "I found over 1,100 [homes] that had very high appraised values, and appraisal values are usually well below real values," he said. These included homes near Mt. Bonnell and in West Lake Hills with pools, spas, and tennis courts, all receiving the basic CAP discount, which was 10% then and is now 15% due to COVID-19 relief measures. When Robbins first alerted AE to the problem, the rate­payer­-owned utility responded by adjusting its eligibility structure in 2017. Three years later, the concerns persist, and Robbins is back with a 37-page report.

The root of the problem is how Austin Energy (which manages billing for all city utilities) determines eligibility for a CAP discount. Back in 2014, there was no income verification at all; customers were enrolled automatically if an individual in the home was a recipient of one of seven social service programs, such as Medicaid or SNAP. (Not all of those services are themselves income-restricted; Medicaid, for example, pays for much long-term care, including in-home health care, for seniors.)

"The theory is that some people wouldn't know about the program ... [With automatic enrollment] it's reaching a qualified person and they're getting the assistance they need," explains Robbins. "The problem with this theory is that it's too wide a sweep. ... The computer is making this erroneous assumption that if the person qualifies for the program, then the home itself must be poor, and that is not always the case."

In 2017, after Robbins published a report through his website (the Austin Environ­ment­al Directory, which he has edited since 1995) – "after I bellowed like a wounded water buffalo for three years" – AE instituted a second metric for eligibility: If the customer's home has an improvement value over $250,000 (the structures on the land but not the land itself) or if they own two or more properties, they must then prove that their annual income is less than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines (that's roughly $25,000 for one person, or $53,000 for a family of four). Since January 2020, about 15% of the customers that are eligible for CAP have been asked to verify their income. Robbins' chief question for the auditor is how AE determines customers are income-restricted, given their apparent wealth in real estate assets.

In his six years of digging into the CAP system, Robbins has identified many more loopholes and inefficiencies, which he outlines in his complaint with OCA. Chief among them is that CAP eligibility is unlinked to AE's progressive residential electric rate structure, which has five tiers; the high-usage customers (for example, the large mansions Robbins calls out in his report) pay more than the lower tiers. Ideally, Robbins says, "This does two things: It incentivizes conservation and simultaneously helps the poor, who use less energy on an average basis. But some people on CAP do use electricity in these higher tiers." His complaint cites data from 2015 in which 21% of customers with CAP discounts were fourth- and fifth-tier energy users.

Robbins also questions AE's use of funds allocated for customer assistance (an amount set by Council with each year's budget) for free weatherization for lower­-income homeowners. "If they're not using a lot of energy to begin with, then ... you're investing in a home that isn't going to save a whole lot of money, [and] it conserves a tiny amount of energy." In 2019, $1 million went to weatherization; Robbins says if that money were used to expand the CAP discount, it could help more people as well as conserve more energy.

Though each of the six points in his complaint proposes a different way in which CAP funding could be better used, Robbins says that income qualification would solve a lot of these issues. "That would be the most important to me, because I wouldn't have to continue to do this kind of citizens' audit year after year and keep finding wealthy homes on the rolls." Of the top 10 major public utilities with discount programs – cities such as Los Angeles, Nashville, San Antonio, and Seattle – Austin is one of only two (along with New York's Long Island Power Authority) that still relies on automatic enrollment. "If even 10% of CAP funds are being given to the wrong people, it could amount to almost $2 million in wasted funds that could be rerouted to customers with legitimate needs if income qualification were to completely replace automatic enrollment."

In response, AE's Jerry Galvan, vice president of customer care services, said, "The programs [that] get our customers automatically enrolled have their own income-verification programs already in place," and that the second verification process established in 2017 has "helped us catch unintended consequences, like a foster­-care child being adopted into a well-off family, or a senior citizen moving in with a wealthy family member. Efforts to refine screening processes are ongoing, but we believe that nearly all the customers receiving the CAP discount meet eligibility criteria."

In the report, Robbins details the multiple instances in which AE has refused to provide information, or provided it after much delay, over the past six years. That's why he's taken this step: "They can stay up nights trying to figure out ways to keep public information from me, but they can't do that to the auditor."